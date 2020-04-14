ATCO Is A Dividend Growth And Compounding Machine

The company is family controlled who have led the company skillfully and their interests are fully aligned with the minority shareholders.

The majority of the income is derived from its electricity and natural gas utility operations called Canadian Utilities.

ATCO is a Canadian holding company that holds businesses in gas, electricity, and infrastructure in Canada, Australia, and South America.

ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO.X) (OTCPK:ACLLF) is a holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. ATCO's primary segments include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines and liquid, ports, and structures & logistics. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

The largest subsidiary of the company and the primary value driver is Canadian Utilities (CU) (OTCPK:CDUAF). ATCO has 52.3% ownership of CU, which, in turn, has two major operating divisions: ATCO Pipelines & Liquids transmission & distribution and ATCO Electricity transmission and distribution. The majority of CU's earnings (95% in 2019) are regulated, ensuring a fair return on equity. CU stock also trades separately from ATCO, offering a purer play on the utility.

In September 2018, ATCO Ltd. bought a stake in a South American port operator. ATCO bought 40 percent of shares in Neltume Ports, which operates 16 port facilities and three stevedoring businesses, primarily located in Chile and Uruguay. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Neltume Ports handles nearly 51 million tonnes of products annually, including copper, forestry products, consumer goods, and agricultural products, and employs approximately 3,900 employees. The overall risk profile of this asset package is in between their regulated utilities in Canada and their one-off manufacturing jobs on the structures and logistics side. So, this kind of splits the middle from a risk-profile perspective.

Under the Structures & Logistics segment, the company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

ATCO Corporate & Other includes commercial real estate owned by the Company and intersegment eliminations.

Capital Structure

The ATCO group taken together with CU is highly leveraged and has a complex capital structure. ATCO itself has an equity/asset ratio of 0.18 and CU has an equity/asset ratio of 0.34. CU's steady regulated earning stream ensures that it is able to support this high leverage. CU's debt to EBITDA ratio is 4.35 while ATCO's is 4.32. CU's debt is consolidated on ATCO's balance sheet using the equity method.

The company's debt is rated A- by DBRS & S&P. Debt maturities are well spread out. This is a capital intensive business, so enterprise value (debt + market cap - cash) is quite large.

The following chart shows ATCO's progression of enterprise value, market capitalization, EBITDA as well as interest expense over time. The right axis shows that overall the company has been reducing the number of shares outstanding.

ATCO operates with an equity structure of voting and non-voting shares.

ATCO Class I Non-Voting Shares - ACO.X (101,463,781 shares outstanding).

ATCO Class II Voting Shares - ACO.Y (13,202,947 shares outstanding).

CU also has non-voting and voting shares.

CU - Class A non-voting shares

CU.X - Class B voting shares.

Apart from the above, CU also has about $1.43 billion of preferred stock outstanding. Preferred stock is intermediate between equity and common stock in its claim on the company's assets. Non-voting and voting shares have equal economic value. The only difference being the ability to elect directors and vote in matters involving a change of control. So, basically, you have a small number of ATCO voting shares (13.2 million shares) controlling a large enterprise value. Sentgraf Enterprise Limited, a Southern family private holding company controls a majority of ATCO's voting shares and 32.8% of the common shares and thus the entire ATCO edifice. In my opinion, Southern family control has been a strong positive for non-controlling shareholders, as it ensures the execution of a long-term vision, engaged governance, and good capital allocation. The company's long record of value creation through dividend and book value growth supports that.

Dividends

ATCO has paid uninterrupted and increasing dividends since 1989. Dividends per share have grown at a rate of about 11% annualized over the last 20 years.

Growth

ATCO's and CU's return on equity over the last 15 years is plotted below. Median ROE has been in the double digits.

In spite of the lush dividends paid out, both ATCO and CU have grown retained earnings. With a relatively high ROE, this has resulted in a solid compounding effect.

ATCO has grown its book value per share at a rate of around 8.5% annualized for the last 20 years. This is impressive when you consider that dividends have grown even faster.

The CU subsidiary has a robust pipeline of organic development projects.

In addition to the above, ATCO continues to make opportunistic acquisitions to expand its footprint both horizontally (new businesses) and vertically (within the existing segments).

Valuation

The stock price has tracked the median P/B ratio quite decently over time with periods of over and undervaluation. Currently, the median P/B indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. Mean reversion logic indicates that the stock price will revert back to the median P/B trend line when this coronavirus crisis and impending recession is over.

Opinion

In the current market environment, ATCO Limited is a solid investment option. It has a 4.15% dividend yield with income mostly derived from regulated utility operations. It is a defensive play. It is selling at an attractive price with a margin of safety of around 25%.

While the CU tracking stock offers a higher dividend, I prefer ATCO as it is the parent company and also it offers a somewhat better compounding effect on book value. CU is, of course, a purer play on safer regulated utility operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACLLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Figures are in Canadian Dollars. Atco stock voting (ACO.Y) and non-voting shares (ACO.X) trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For US investors, Canadian dividends are subject to withholding taxes.