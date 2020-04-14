DBV Technologies: Don't Panic - The Good, The Bad, And The Opportunity

Despite dropping from a high of $13.50 to it's current level of $4.20, DBVT remains a buy with a price target of $20.37.

Management will easily alleviate any concerns through additional data and robust PEOPLE Extension study results that should have been included in their initial BLA.

Introduction

At the end of 2019 I wrote an article highlighting the reasons why I felt DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) was substantially undervalued. At the time DBVT was trading for around $9, subsequently climbed to $13.49 by mid-January, and then nosedived to a low of $2.02. The stock has since recovered slightly, settling around $4.

Source: Charles Schwab

Below, I dissect DBVT’s recent rise and fall and discuss why investors should neither panic nor exit their position. Rather, contrarian investors with a healthy appetite for risk have a tremendous opportunity to profit from DBVT's decline.

The Good, The Bad, and The Opportunity

The Good – PEOPLE Extension Study Results Are Underappreciated

In January DBVT reported positive data from their Open-Label PEOPLE Extension study. This was a follow up study for subjects who completed the Phase 3 PEPITES trial. Enrolled subjects received a 250μg dose of Viaskin Peanut for 2 additional years if on active treatment in the PEPITES trial, or 3 additional years if on placebo. The Primary Outcome for the PEOPLE study evaluated the % of subjects originating from the active arm of PEPITES to reach an ED, i.e. the amount of peanut required to provoke an allergic reaction, ≥ 1,000 mg after 24 months of additional treatment.

Of 213 patients who received active treatment in the PEPITES trial, 93% (198 subjects) chose to enter the extension study. Of these 198 subjects, 141 completed treatment according to the study protocol and without major deviations. Efficacy data from these 141 patients was stellar:

51.8% reached an ED of ≥ 1,000 mg (about 3 peanuts) at month 36 versus 40.4% at month 12 (11.3% difference; 95% CI, 2.8-19.6).

An increase in ED from PEPITES baseline (month 0) to month 36 was observed in 75.9% of subjects. Additionally, of subjects with baseline ED ≤100 mg, 67.4% reached an ED of at least 300 mg.

Mean cumulative reactive dose ("CRD") was 1,768.8mg at Month 36 versus 223.8mg at Baseline

Furthermore, the safety profile was consistent with the PEPITES study showing Viaskin Peanut remains well-tolerated over time; there were also no instances of epinephrine use. Some individuals experienced minor local site reactions (itchiness and redness) but these side-effects were easily manageable with antihistamine.

While the results are definitely stellar, the study raises major two questions. First, why did only 66% of subjects (141/213) who completed the PEPITES study enroll in and complete the PEOPLE extension study? What happened to the other 34%? While management did not provide any color on this point, my best guess is that those who saw a jump in their ED during PEPITES decided to continue. Subjects whose ED remained static felt it better to observe the long term effects of the patch from the sidelines, without having to endure two additional years as a trial subject. Keep in mind, the subjects in the study were children aged 4-11 years old, who were likely extremely restless after already participating in the trial for a year, especially if they were not seeing results. Due to the results of PEOPLE, I believe that many who did not participate will likely give the patch another try upon approval.

The second concern is the PEOPLE study did not have a control arm. The results from the PEOPLE extension will be used to answer the FDA's questions regarding efficacy, and the FDA and/or AdComm could react unfavorably to the fact that no control arm was present in the study. Remember, the control group in PEPITES performed extremely high, leading to a difference in response rate that led to a failure to meet the study's primary end point. If they had used a control arm in the PEOPLE Extension study, the results would have even more clout.

Overall, despite the concerns listed above, the PEOPLE Extension was clearly a success, puts a pin in the argument that Viaskin Peanut is not effective or adhesive, and substantially boosts the drug's chances at approval.

The Bad - Another Big Price Drop and Continued Uncertainty

DBVT seemingly cannot go a year without a single event causing a massive drop in the stock price. Unfortunately, 2020 is no different than 2017 (58% drop) and 2019 (40% drop). On March 16 management announced the AdComm meeting, originally scheduled for May 15, would no longer take place because the FDA "has identified questions regarding efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion.” A new AdComm date has still not been set and the PDUFA date of August 5, 2020, while currently unchanged, is likely to be delayed by several months.

Mr. Market does not like uncertainty, especially in the field of biotechnology, and especially in the backdrop of a once-in-a-lifetime crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. He pummeled DBVT accordingly: the stock plummeted nearly 61% to a low of around $2 per share, before recovering slightly to the $4 range.

Investors (myself included) are rightfully frustrated by yet another failure surrounding DBVT’s BLA. Remember, DBVT tanked by over 40% in late 2018 after the company voluntarily withdrew its BLA due to insufficient data and issues with quality control.

This too seemed avoidable - why did management rush to submit the BLA when they could have waited a few months to include such robust results from the PEOPLE Extension?

The Opportunity - 400% Upside Potential

The market reacted to the FDA's request for additional information as if DBVT lacks the data necessary to respond, and will need to run a new trial. To the contrary, as CEO Daniel Tasse stated during a public conference call in March, the "information we have on file should address these new concerns."

With regard to efficacy, the results from the PEOPLE extension clearly provide the support necessary to prove Viaskin Peanut is an effective drug. The issue surrounding patch adhesion is also easily addressable through the results of the PEOPLE extension and other data such as high compliance and 12 hour delivery time of the protein. Addressing these concerns, CEO Danielle Tasse said the PEOPLE Extension study showcased a “pretty remarkable clinical response, which we obviously would not achieve if the kids were not adherent to therapy.”

The market's overreaction has created an enticing entry point for new investors and an opportunity for existing shareholders to significantly average down their cost-basis. At the time of this article DBVT is trading at $4.20 and a corresponding market cap of $450MM - over 32% less than my conservative peak revenue estimate of $660MM.

Several bullish forecasts project Viaskin Peanut revenues peaking significantly higher. For example, a report from GlobalData projects Viaskin Peanut revenues peaking at $1.4B by 2027. Citi analyst Joel Beatty, who recently initiated coverage of DBVT, expects Viaskin Peanut to capture more market share than competitor Aimmune's (NASDAQ: AIMT) Palforzia and to reach $900MM-plus in sales if approved.

DBVT's fundamentals remain intact and the results from PEOPLE should be sufficient to answer the FDA's questions, leading to approval of Viaskin Peanut. However, a surprise equity offering in January boosted share count from 94M to 109.85M shares outstanding. Accordingly, I adjust my price target to $21.02 (from $24.57) to account for the recent dilution:

This reflects a substantial 400% upside from today's price of $4.20.

Plenty of Risk Remains

While I believe the opportunity to invest at these levels is enticing, investors still face plenty of risk. The FDA can reject DBVT’s supplementary BLA data and require another trial. Or, the FDA can accept the data and reschedule the AdComm meeting, where there is still a chance of an unfavorable vote by the committee members. Or, even if the vote is overwhelmingly positive, the FDA could potentially issue a CRL on the PDUFA date.

Furthermore, the entire world is wrapped up in the coronavirus pandemic and there is no predicting how it will continue to affect the individual market, including DBVT. The dates of the AdComm meeting and PDUFA remain question marks.

If the patch is approved while COVID-19 remains a concern, I believe it has a major advantage over its main competition, Aimmune. This is because the Viaskin Peanut patch is administered in the safety of one’s own home, whereby Aimmune’s Palforzia requires frequent visits to a specialist. This advantage could lead to a siphoning of some of the market share Aimmune will pick up as the first to market player.

Finally, there is a very low risk of another dilutive share offering anytime in the near future. After raising $125 million in October 2019, an amount that could have floated them for at least 12 months, they announced a surprise equity offering in January 2020 that raised another $125 million. Thus, DBVT’s cash position is flush and will carry them all the way through to commercialization.

Conclusion

It is always important to distinguish whether a stock is a falling knife or a true contrarian opportunity. DBVT falls into the latter category because its fundamentals remain intact and it can answer the FDA's inquires with data already on hand; the facts and fundamentals do not support the steep drop in DBVT shares.

Investors who take advantage of this bargain and exercise patience will eventually be rewarded as Viaskin Peanut inches towards approval and the market recognizes DBVT’s true value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.