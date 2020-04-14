After Yesterday's Minor Retreat, Stocks Are Surging Once Again, Putting My Consolidation Call Into Question

I was wrong for betting against the rally at this level. I'm at least correct in betting against the oil patch. If you are up to trading there are opportunities which I have noted below. "Buy the dips" is back.

It's earnings season. Even though it's super early it doesn't look like the market will not react on individual news. Profits aren't as important as forward guidance of any kind.

That said, the message of the market is that unless there's some new news, the market is not going to roll over on its own. I was wrong.

I still believe that some sort of check-back to some lower level is in order

I expected some level of consolidation to define the lower trading channel at about 2400 to 2500, which seems to be incorrect for now. What do I mean by trading channel? Stocks don’t move in a straight line, they meander, for the most part over time they create a well-defined channel, even when they are moving decidedly in one direction. In fact, a trading channel has been defined by a term called Bollinger Bands. This is a way to look at a range, as defined by our friends at Investopia.com: “Bollinger Band is a technical analysis tool defined by a set of lines plotted two standard deviations (positively and negatively) away from a simple moving average (SMA) of the security's price, but can be adjusted to user preferences.” In this case, I was looking for a bit of a fall just to account for the question of whether all of the pump-priming will work. That despite all the trillions being injected into the economy we still are losing millions of jobs, and we will be contracting by as much as 40% as per JPM Morgan economists. Prices are crashing, look at oil, despite all the cutting in capacity oil retreated from $27 (last week) for WTI to 21ish this morning. People are not paying rent and they are getting reductions, that is a contraction in prices. Small businesses even as their loans are accepted under PPP few if any have gotten money. I expect this all to work out. I'm not a secular bear. The Fed and Congress are collaborating in pumping unprecedented trillions into the economy. I'm just outlining my logic as to why I was skeptical about how far we have come so fast. Yet, the stock market has spoken, and I must adjust to that reality.

Markets can correct by going sideways, as well as down

Stock markets can correct over time, meaning they could plateau at this 2700 to 2800 range. As much as that doesn’t jibe with my logic, and as I’ve said I have to take the market’s judgment into account. I'm not a proponent of the efficient market theory that says share prices reflect all relevant information and that equity prices at any one moment are always accurate. Obviously, after crashing last month it has been demonstrated that prices are not efficient in the short term.

Now that is several weeks since the bottom and the market keeps powering higher, the wisdom of the crowds prevail over mine.

How could the market remain buoyant at a level that makes no fundamental sense since earnings are going to be terrible? The only answer that comes to me is that market participants are looking past this entire year. That’s the only thing that makes sense to me. With all that pump priming, even as perhaps 30% of small businesses get hammered, and even medium-sized businesses go belly-up. Even as not only do millions lose jobs and additional millions are furloughed, and not counted as jobless, but aren’t going to be consuming, we are looking past that. With all that said, it looks like this 2850-2900 is still the resistance level, and if the market rises through there, how much further can it run?

The tech stocks are leading again

That leads me to the tech stocks. Last week the tech names took a breather as the lower-quality names soared. That was a “tell” that gave me another reason to believe that this thrust to the upside was going to peter out. Yet, yesterday, even as the rest of the market struggled, the Nasdaq and especially the Nasdaq-100 went to the green. We see Amazon (AMZN) at all-time highs above 2200, and Microsoft (MSFT) approaching 170, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) approaching 1240, the all-time high is 1530. There are names that could be a catch-up trade if you want to deploy some of your cash right now. Perhaps the eGame stocks like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) are just two points below an all-time high, but Take-Two (TTWO) is at about 123, and the high is 136ish. Electronic Arts (EA) is at 110ish and the ATH is 114. Some momentum traders would focus on ATVI or EA and wait for it to break into new highs to trade it. Netflix (NFLX) looks like it's topping out at that big round 400 level. Facebook (FB) being a pure ad-driven vehicle seems to be stuck in the mid-range. It's interesting that GOOGL is primarily ad-driven is starting to pick up strongly to my eye. Perhaps its cloud efforts are finally being recognized as another pillar to its business model. More likely it's the YouTube revenue which after the positive report from Roku Inc. (ROKU) that viewership went up 49% in Q1, and that ad revenue was boosted. I imagine that YouTube did as well, and I imagine its ad revenue will be up even stronger. Shopify (SHOP) which I have pointed out will be a future FANG name is up 20 points today, and edging back to the $500 level. What I'm getting around to in a ‘round-about way is that there are stocks to buy even here. If you are a trader, you could hold your nose and catch some alpha, just please don’t use up your cash. Also, if you are going to trade here, trade, take profits where you can. Think about preserving your principle, and not try to get every penny. Consider looking for the “catch-up” trades in smaller techs.

Mea culpa for my short term bear call - so far

Nasdaq 100 down only 2% for the year now. The VIX has dropped below 40 for the first time in weeks to my memory. What am I getting at? That I'm way too short personally. Look at the more “junior” tech names for a catch-up trade like an Alteryx (AYX), a MongoDB (MDB) or a Splunk (SPLK). That does not mean I think we continue to soar from here. I can’t go there, and I'm not telling you to splash out all your reserve cash right now. At this point, those who are using cash as a way to manage their risk in their trading account should have 30% or thereabouts. I would still be very miserly in deploying that cash, yet if you are comfortable with a fast money trade, perhaps getting on the ATVI train, or maybe an Atlassian (TEAM) a Coupa (COUP) or an Okta (OKTA), or a Workday (WDAY) makes sense.

My only consolation? My bearish call on oil

I was right to be bearish on WTI and oil. I think WTI can become a teenager fairly soon. The production cuts are too small. Also when you think of it, many of the smaller E&P names rely on production growth in order to pay their debt. At some point, and it's probably happening as we speak, the numbers don’t work anymore. Yes, there are some E&P companies that can survive at $25 WTI, but their shares have levitated to unsustainable levels on the hope that WTI gets back into the 30s. That ain’t happening. Also if I'm correct and WTI falls a few bucks and stays there you will see bankruptcies very soon. Stay out of the oil patch people...

It’s Earnings Season...

Tuesday, April 14 Earnings:

J.P Morgan (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) look interesting for the long term

JPM Earned 78 cents, their dividend cost 90 cents and they have plenty of cash. The dividend is safe. Deposits are strong, capital stable. JPM missed earnings because of the credit reserve build. Corporations drew down $50B in credit lines. On the one hand, they may not get paid back but what if they will? That's some nice cash flow on that other hand. With $8 billion added to reserves as the loans get paid back, some of that reserve will be added back to profits. That looks like a +10% loan loss expectation. That's very conservative. The stock has lost 29.3% over the past three months, and it's retreating now. The current price is $95 and the low was about $75. I see JPM as a long-term investment, to be harvested for its dividend stream over time. That said, if you tail out cash over the next few weeks, buying as it falls, you could generate alpha over the next 3-6 months, as a longer-term trade.

Johnson & Johnson raised its dividend and reported decent earnings. They have a medical device business - DePuy Synthes, which is elective surgery. That isn’t doing well right now, but once this wave of COVID-19 lessens, elective surgery will once again be in demand. So JNJ by raising its dividend is signaling that its business model is doing just fine, thank you very much. Would you have done better buying it 20 points ago? Of course, but if you are a long-term investor and plan to add to JNJ over time, you can start now.

Wednesday, April 15:

ASML Holding NV (ASML), Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM), Bank of America Corp (BAC.PK), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Crown Castle (CCI), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.PK), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), Progressive Corp (PGR), U.S. Bancorp (USB), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), Wipro Limited (WIT).

My Take: I like Atlassian (TEAM) a lot. The results could influence Slack (WORK) and other collaboration names like Zoom Video (ZM), Anaplan (PLAN) and even Docusign (DOCU). ZM has run up again recently but WORK, PLAN or DOCU might be a trade.

Thursday, April 16:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), Blackstone Group LP (BX), China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC), Danaher Co. (DHR), Dover Corp (DOV), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), KeyCorp (KEY), Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM).

My Take: TSM is very influential. Many chip companies use TSM as their foundry. If you are bullish on chips TSM might be interesting. ISRG might disappoint since a lot of the surgeries accomplished with ISRG is elective. If you are a long-term investor consider writing calls. If ISRG does fall it might make a very interesting post-Coronavirus play as elective-surgeries come back online.

Friday, April 17:

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), Kansas City Southern (KSU), Regions Financial Corp (RF), Schlumberger Limited. (SLB), State Street Corp (STT).

My take on earnings: This is the first week of earnings and so far the market seems to be shrugging off the current results for the overall market indexes. As we progress and some of the higher beta names report that might change, but right now market participants are seeing sunshine and blue skies.

Boeing looking for cash, this may not be good for current holders

Lazard (LAZ) and Evercore (EVR) have been tapped by Boeing (BA) to help it sift through various funding strategies - be it government or private options, or a combination of both. The fact that BA is putting these boutiques on retainers, means that they haven’t made up their minds whether they will take government largess or go to the markets. I would be very cautious right now to be in BA without writing calls against your position. I think that if BA goes to the capital markets they will either offer new shares to the market in a secondary or sell a convertible instrument. This will result in dilution.

Peter Boockvar says

Chief Investment Officer, Bleakley Advisory Group

Q1 earnings per share will be meaningless because January/February won’t likely be repeated.

Likewise, Q2 guidance is useless because no one knows when or how the coronavirus shutdowns will end. The real questions are about the company’s survivability through this time.

Can the business cover debt payments? Has it tapped credit lines? How much borrowing power is left?

My take: Be careful about investing in a company that does not have sustainable free cash flow. I agree with Boockvar that the ability to cover their debt will be more important than profits. I believe however that companies that can demonstrate demand from customers and grow revenue will still be esteemed by stock market participants. Please be especially careful buying stocks with dividends that might not be sustainable. That is why JPM, and JNJ are interesting to me. They have confirmed that their dividends are safe, which will put a floor in their price. Not that either stock was in question at all. Even Wells Fargo (WFC) which also reported, and was OK, it’s dividend is safe as well, in fact, I'm an investor in WFC. I'm just stressing to you that if you are speculating in a name that has a dividend or especially if you have an investment in a company that has questionable cash flow, consider lightening up on that name. Now is not the time to take that risk. If you are trading, cash flow is important too.

My Trades: I have eased up on being short. I am still betting against the oil patch. It’s pretty clear that the market wants to at least trade near what I see as full valuation, which is this 2900 level. That doesn’t mean that individual stocks won’t fall to a point that they should be bought. Please be sparing with your cash. We could still get a lurch to a lower level and we need funds to take advantage of that. Buy the dip is back in vogue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long MDB in Calls. I am short the Oil sector in the EnP names