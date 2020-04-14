AT&T - Management Might Be Finally Making Some Smart Decisions

AT&T has the position to handle the downturn and continue its shareholder rewards, both through its dividends, and share repurchases when they restart.

Simultaneously, the company's recent spectrum auction victories, combined with its ownership of First Net put the company in a position to reward subscribers well.

I originally critiqued the company for not buying back more shares, but a prudent financial position is important.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of the largest publicly traded conglomerates in the world. The company has recently provided a financial update, highlighting its condition during the COVID-19 crisis. The last time I discussed AT&T, I criticized management for halting share repurchases during a significant downturn. However, as unemployment rises and people stop paying their bills, AT&T has positioned itself well for the downturn.

AT&T Financial Update

AT&T has provided several financial updates as it becomes the first in a list of companies dealing with the COVID-19 fallout.

AT&T has provided the following updates above. The first is that the company had $12 billion on hand as of YE 2019. The company had repurchased some shares in 1Q 2020, however, its overall cash position has remained incredibly strong. The company has significant revenue that it would need to replace in a difficult position, however, the cash position is strong.

AT&T, however, made up for the $4 billion spent on share repurchases, by earning ~$4 billion from preferred stock issuance. The company earned a rate of <5% from these preferred stock issuance. That’s significant, because the company’s dividend is almost 7%, and the company is replacing shares with <5% preferred issuance. That saves the company 2% on this $4 billion, or almost $100 million annually.

The company has announced that it has stopped all share repurchases. Originally, I disagreed with this move, I felt the company was once again stopping repurchases during a drop in stock price. However, given the potential for a significant decline in revenue and profits, protecting the company’s dividend and profits in the immediate term are different.

Lastly, the company has announced a low-rate $5.5 billion term loan. That’s significant because it puts the company’s total available cash position towards $17.5 billion. That’s almost 10% of the company’s market capitalization, and its significant financial accessibility during a potentially difficult downturn.

AT&T Spectrum Victory & FirstNet

Another important recent development for AT&T is the company’s recent spectrum victory.

AT&T has recently won significant spectrum along the company to expand its 5G leadership. The company increased key 5G spectrum by 102% and spent a massive $2.4 billion on spectrum (~$1.2 billion after vouchers). At the end of the day, most companies have similar prices, however, what truly matters is their ability to provide quality services to customers.

AT&T’s ownership of spectrum matters significantly in this regard.

At the same time, part of this spectrum is connected with AT&T’s FirstNet spectrum and ownership. The company won government bids to build this network for first responders putting itself in an incredible win-win situation. That’s because not only does the company not have network expenses, but when first responders aren’t using the spectrum customers can, and it is great free marketing for the company.

AT&T investing heavily into building its network is great news in a world where Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have merged and along with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) could be significant and well-capitalized competitors.

AT&T Continued Shareholder Rewards

I also want to take this time to highlight that, even without buybacks, AT&T’s strong FCF enables stronger shareholder rewards.

AT&T has made prudent efforts to reduce its net debt and improve its capital stack by increasing the amount of preferred equity in its capital stack significantly. The company has continued to have record FCFs - the company had $29 billion in 2019 FCF. The company had a debt payout ratio of <50% meaning it could handle a significant drop in FCF to continue paying its obligations and dividends.

More importantly, the company’s dividend is almost 7%, and the company has paid its dividend for decades. The company will be able to continue paying its dividend going forward supporting shareholder rewards. More importantly, when the market recovers, the company will be able to continue repurchasing shares. The company is targeting ~330 million in annual shareholder repurchases.

That’s some significant repurchases. Not only does that mean the company will save ~$700 million in annual dividends (enabling it to increase its dividend by the mid-single digits annually without increased expenses) but as the company’s earnings remain strong share prices should increase. 4% annual share repurchases with ~7% dividends mean double-digit shareholder rewards.

AT&T Management - Our Opinion

Let’s discuss our opinion on AT&T management, which is fundamentally a polarizing management system.

AT&T’s management has made poor decisions (the acquisition of DirecTV) and good decisions (the acquisition of TimeWarner). More importantly, the company has consistently avoided share repurchases during a major share price drop. Lastly, on top of this avoidance, the company has also struggled to raise its dividends at reasonable rates - barely keeping up with inflation.

AT&T’s management is making a prudent decision here during the COVID-19 crisis. The company has allowed customers to push back paying bills making them less likely to drop AT&T as U.S. unemployment rates skyrocket to the double digits. At the same time, with the importance of cell phones, many will probably save their cell phone bills as the last thing to cancel.

However, the company will lose revenue during this time. Maintaining a strong cash position will help the company to maintain its position. Management is making some prudent decisions here which are worth paying close attention to.

AT&T Risks

AT&T does have two significant risks worth paying attention to.

The first risk is that most movie production businesses, etc., have been completely shut down as a result of COVID-19. The company’s TimeWarner business is especially susceptible to this. Disney (NYSE: DIS), for example, has suffered much more than other companies since the start of the COVID-19-related crash. The timeline on a recovery here is unknown, but it’s a risk worth paying attention to.

The company’s second risk is that its business is based on continued stability in its earnings - the cellular business is seen as an incredibly stable business. However, the cellular business is facing the joint risks of COVID-19 and T-Mobile and Sprint joining together to make a powerful third competitor. These two things together could hurt the company’s earnings.

Conclusion

AT&T’s management has finally made some good moves. We were originally disappointed to see the company halt its share repurchases just as its share price was dropping, it seemed like more bad decision-making. However, despite that, we now agree with management’s recent decisions, it seems like the company has the chance to lose significant revenue from COVID-19.

The company does have some risks from COVID-19, however, the overall potential is much stronger. The company has issued low cost preferred stock and has well over $10 billion in liquidity to get it through this difficult time. At the same time, the company is offering a secure and increasing dividend of almost 7%. Management seems like it’s making better decisions and now is the time to invest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.