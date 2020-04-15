Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - A Diversified Play On PGMs

Two out of three of the metals have done well.

Platinum has been the least precious of precious metals. The namesake member of the Platinum Group Metals has consistently underperformed palladium and rhodium, and last week it fell to a $1000 discount to the price of gold. On Thursday, April 9, nearby July platinum futures on NYMEX settled at $748.60 per ounce while the June COMEX gold futures contract was at a settlement price of $1752.80. In 2008, platinum traded at an over $1140 premium to gold.

Platinum producers have suffered under the weight of the bearish price action over the past years. Most of the world’s output comes from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, the production is a byproduct of nickel mining in the Norilsk region of Siberia. In South Africa, primary production comes from mines that are deep in the crust of the earth, making extraction costs high. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY) is a mining company that produces all three of the platinum group metals.

Impala is an African producer and refiner of platinum group metals

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:IMPUY) engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The latest quant and sell-side ratings on Seeking Alpha are bullish for the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On March 16, platinum fell to its lowest price since 2002 when the active month July futures contract on NYMEX traded at $556 per ounce.

Source: Barchart

On March 18, IMPUY shares fell to a low of $2.73 per share. At the end of last week, the July contract settled at $748.60, a recovery of 34.6%. IMPUY shares rose to $5.75 last Friday, more than double the price level at the low.

Two out of three of the metals have done well

In 2016, the price of palladium hit a low of $451.50 per ounce, and rhodium fell to its bottom of $575 per ounce. Since then, the two other PGMs have experienced significant price rallies.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that palladium hit its most recent peak at $2815.50 in February before correcting on the back of the risk-off conditions from the global pandemic. At $2087 last Friday, the price was still over 4.6 times higher than the 2016 low.

Source: Kitco

The chart shows that the price of rhodium rose from $575 in 2016 to a high of $11,500 per ounce in February. Even though the price of the metal tanked and was at a midpoint of $5,500 per ounce on April 9, the price was still over 9.5 times higher than the 2016 low.

The namesake metal has been a problem

The low in the platinum futures market in early 2016, when palladium and rhodium prices hit bottom, was $812.20 per ounce. Platinum’s low from that year did not hold as it fell to a lower low of $755.70 in 2018 and $556 on the active month July futures contract in mid-March 2020.

Source: CQG

At around the $740 level on April 9, platinum was over $70 per ounce below the 2016 low. The price of platinum has been under siege as it has not attracted investment demand, and industrial consumers have forsaken the metal for palladium and rhodium despite platinum’s higher density and resistance to heat.

One of the reasons for the ascent of rhodium is that primary platinum producers like Impala and others have cut production as the cost of extraction rose above platinum’s market price. The shortage of rhodium set the stage for its dramatic rally that took the price to a new record high in February.

A volatile stock that is under pressure

The long-term chart of Impala shares (OTCQX:IMPUY) shows the decline of the stock since platinum reached its all-time high of $2308.80 in 2008.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that IMPUY reached its peak in 2008 at $47.95 per share. The stock dropped to a low of $1.10 in 2018. After a rebound to $11.43 in February, IMPUY shares fell to its most recent low of $2.73 in mid-March and was at $5.75 at the end of last week. The high in February was the highest level since 2014, but the stock failed and fell on the back of risk-off conditions on the back of the spread of Coronavirus. Even though the stock has more than doubled in value over the past weeks, the sentiment for IMPUY shares remained bullish on April 9.

A tight stop makes sense for IMPUY

IMPUY shares move higher and lower with the price of platinum. While palladium and rhodium prices have experienced explosive rallies, part of the reason has been lower output at mines like Impala and others in South Africa as the price of platinum does not justify mining for low-grade ores.

I remain bullish on the platinum market, but it has been a highly frustrating investment. I hold physical platinum but have avoided the derivatives and mining shares. When it comes to IMPUY, the company had a market cap of $443 billion, trades an average of 207,250 shares each day, and pays shareholders a 14 cents per share dividend. The company is one of the foremost producers of platinum and PGMs in the world. When it comes to an investment in the company, I favor the long side. However, in the current environment, I would only consider a long position with a tight stop on the downside that reflects a logical risk-reward balance. I would look for at least a three to one payoff meaning a stop at $4.60 would set a price target at a minimum of $8.60 per share based on the price for the stock on Monday, April 13 at $5.60 per share.

Given the price action in the stock and platinum, a long position on IMPUY is a contrarian play. However, the South African producer stands to gain if the price of platinum recovers over the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum