Usio Is Scaling Up

The shares are modestly priced, but the company might need more financing.

There are legitimate concerns the pandemic could lengthen that path considerably, but the first signs allay some of these fears.

Usio is a payment processor that is close to being adjusted-EBITDA break-even, the only thing that needs to happen is scaling up further.

While not entirely without risk of needing more finance, we think that the shares of payment processor Usio (USIO) are now cheap enough for investors to consider an initial position. The first indications are that they are not affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact all that much.

Usio is a payment processing provider that we introduced not so long ago in February this year. But not so long ago means a pre-coronavirus environment, and one wonders how much that is affecting their business. The share price has taken it on the chin:

Data by YCharts

Luckily, they produced decent Q4 figures in March and the company is doing quite well growing revenue, although operationally things are deteriorating at least in GAAP:

Data by YCharts

Growth

The company has three main segments:

ACH (automated clearing house)

Prepaid cards

Payment Facilitation (PayFac)

The company is improving their ACH platform:

The company became a Tier-1 processor with direct access to the Fed via their own terminal and bank routing number.

The company introduced a Remote Check Capture Service.

They also introduced pin-less debit, which is off to a good start, especially in the mortgage industries and municipalities (based on two weeks' experience).

And this seems to have worked (Q4CC):

Both of these tools provide a competitive advantage in our ACH business and these competitive advantages have led us to board over 20 new accounts for ACH and ACH-related services in just the last two weeks.

Those last two weeks are already in Q1 2020, of course, so that should soothe some of the initial nerves about the impact of the coronavirus (see below). The ACH business is particularly important because it generates the margins and cash flow to deploy in the newer businesses, like PayFac.

That is paying off, with sequential volume growth in PayFac at 28% in Q3, 138% in Q4, and an estimated 50% in Q1 2020 (Q4CC):

The inflection in PayFac volumes that we've seen over the last few quarters is a natural result of the various sales, marketing, and technology initiatives we've executed over the last 24 plus months.

They have certainly not been twiddling their thumbs as they onboarded between 2000 ISVs and 3000 ISVs on PayFac since April last year. Management is focusing heavily on bill-centric verticals where there is an opportunity for lots of recurring transactions.

Q4 results

From the 10-K:

Revenue growth has accelerated to 15% in Q4 (y/y) with PayFac as the outstanding growth contributor, as PayFac volume was up a whopping 134% sequentially (after registering 24% sequential growth in the previous quarter), there is really an acceleration going on here, albeit from a small basis.

And this looks set to continue as management argues there will roughly be another 50% sequential volume growth in PayFac in Q1. It seems like a pretty useful year (Q4CC):

We grew our total processing dollar volume by 5% to a record $3.54 billion and in our two largest businesses; ACH volume was up 8% and credit card dollar volume was up 12%. Prepaid load volume increased by 74% and transaction volume increased by 91%, both of a somewhat lower base. This drove a 13% increase in total revenue for the year

Guidance

The company doesn't really issue formal guidance but nevertheless, management expects Q1 revenue to grow sequentially. Given the number of new ACH customers in Q1 (see above), this looks quite reasonable to expect. They do expect 2020 to be another growth year, but there is, of course, now a potential barrier on that way.

Coronavirus

Management provided the following elements during the Q4CC with respect to the impact of the coronavirus on transaction volumes and revenues.

Most of their clients who use their tech have little in the way of face-to-face retail contact, with the exception of the business they got when they acquired Singular, as this consists of healthcare practices like dentists, vets, and optometrists.

Singular is just about 12% of revenues and those affected sectors make up some 70% of that. Management thinks they can make up most with ACH expansion, which might actually benefit from the crisis.

ISVs haven't reported a negative impact (at least not by the CC date March 30), and the company signed 5 or 6 new ISV businesses in the last two weeks. The company also has a large Telemedicine partner which is experiencing a surge in business.

They also have a significant footprint in financial services and management expects consumer lending to go up. Other sectors like property management and legal can also expect volumes to increase.

Their return check transaction business, which generates very healthy margins, might experience an uptick with the economy worsening, so there could be something of a silver lining.

As we have seen above, the pace of closing new deals seems, if anything, to accelerate, rather than slowing down.

So, the initial signs are not very worrying, with the proviso that it's based on just a couple of weeks of experience.

Margins

Data by YCharts

No doubt this isn't a great picture, but these are GAAP figures. Gross margins are declining as their lower margin business grows faster. Gross profit was $1.5M in Q4 with OpEx at $2.1M in Q4. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $600K.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Investing in growth comes at a price, although the company is close to being break-even on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which bodes well for the future if they can keep the volumes growing. The company had $2.1M in cash and no debt at the end of Q4.

Dilution hasn't been too bad for a company with negative cash flow:

Data by YCharts

There are another 4M shares coming from employee plans.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is pretty modest. Analysts still expect losses though with (GAAP) EPS at -$0.36 this year rising only to -$0.27 in 2021.

Conclusion

As all financial transaction processors, the company needs to scale in order to get to a state in which they are generating cash flow. This is happening, especially at PayFac, which is a positive sign.

Although the first signs of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic are not too worrying, it's still unclear to what extent this might lengthen the trajectory and produce a more imminent need for new financing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.