Buy Mondelez Regardless Of Which Way The Market Goes

The virus outbreak has certainly shifted money around on Wall Street. Businesses that are subject to highly discretionary consumer spending, for example, have generally had a tough go of it. On the other hand, staples have been flying off the shelves, and stocks in those companies have held up much better. One such example is Mondelez (MDLZ), the snack business of the former Kraft Foods conglomerate that was split up several years ago. Mondelez focuses on products with low capex needs and high margins, and the formula has worked. Shares have outperformed the broader market for some time, and even though the stock looks fairly valued, I think it is still pretty attractive.

Indeed, we can see just how much Mondelez has outperformed not only in just the past couple of months, but in recent years as well.

This chart shows its performance against the S&P 500, and the results are quite good. Over time, Mondelez has outperformed thanks to a combination of a reliable dividend, price-to-earnings ratio expansion, and earnings growth. The most recent spate of outperformance is certainly due to its status as a lock down-shopping staple, but over time, the trend is clear.

No top line growth? No problem.

Mondelez has managed to grow earnings impressively since the spinoff of Kraft, which is now part of Kraft Heinz (KHC), despite the fact that its revenue has moved sideways in recent years. Below, we have revenue in millions of dollars and the year-over-year change in that value since 2013.

Mondelez’ revenue performance has been pretty dismal in recent years, posting flat results annually since 2017, and worse results before that. However, I think this speaks to the bull case because, as we’ll see, Mondelez doesn’t need revenue growth to continue producing EPS gains.

That’s because it has steadily boosted its margins over time via both higher gross margins, and lower SG&A spending as a percentage of revenue. Below, we have gross profit in millions of dollars and the percentage of revenue of that value for each year since 2013.

Gross margins have moved higher in this time frame, beginning at 37% and hitting 40% in the past two years. While 3% may not sound like much, moving gross margins on a snack foods business with ~$26 billion in annual revenue is a huge task, but Mondelez has been up to it by reducing distribution costs, and lowering input costs, among others. The impact of this cannot be overstated as Mondelez has focused its efforts in the right places, and it is showing.

The combination of this and lower SG&A spending as a percentage of revenue has produced the excellent results we can see below, with operating income in millions of dollars and the percentage of revenue of operating income since 2013.

After hitting the nadir in 2014, operating margins have soared, cresting 16% of revenue last year. The combination of the ~3% gain from gross margins and the balance from lower SG&A spending has created a margin growth profile that few food businesses in the world can compete with. This, more than anything, is the story of Mondelez, and it is a good one.

Margin growth and revenue growth? Yes, please.

The thing is that this margin growth, as I mentioned, has come at a time when Mondelez’ revenue growth has basically been nonexistent. There has been a long streak of no revenue growth, but operating margins have soared anyway. You’d generally expect this sort of operating margin expansion for a company growing the top line nicely, which leverages down fixed costs. However, Mondelez has managed it without that top line expansion.

It follows, then, that more operating margin expansion should be on the way, because consensus estimates are for decent revenue growth in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Mondelez posting 3% to 4% annual growth for the next few years in the top line, which would represent a sizable improvement over recent results. Should this come to fruition, Mondelez’ margin profile should get a sizable boost as the leverage on SG&A costs the company has enjoyed in recent years will be even greater.

With Mondelez focusing on high-margin, low-capex snack foods that have come into greater demand thanks to the virus outbreak, as well as constant portfolio optimization efforts to drive top line growth, I don’t doubt we can see this sort of top line expansion in the coming years. Mondelez has proven it can boost margins without this growth, so anything is a bonus.

Indeed, analysts have Mondelez posting ~7% annual EPS growth for the foreseeable future, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This not only sounds reasonable, but if we really do get 3%+ top line growth, I think we could see even greater gains in EPS. Margin expansion should be a big part of this in addition to revenue growth, but Mondelez has been retiring shares at a ~3% rate annually for the past several years, which contributes directly to EPS via a lower float. Thus, if we see 3% revenue growth, and a 3% reduction in the float, as examples, that would leave margin growth to contribute just 1% to EPS. That’s quite low given the track record the company has, and thus, I think these expectations are beatable.

But wait, there’s more

Mondelez isn’t a pure income stock just because its yield is too low for that title. However, the company has been returning capital to shareholders in a big way in recent years, and the impact has been profound. Below, we have the company’s operating cash flow, capex, dividends, and share repurchases, all in millions of dollars.

The first two numbers are the two main components of free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capex), while the last two are the things Mondelez has generally spent its FCF on in recent years.

The point I’m trying to illustrate is while Mondelez has spent billions of dollars on its own shares, and on paying dividends to shareholders in recent years, it has done so entirely with its own internally generated cash. The alternative route many companies have taken during the past few years is to borrow heavily to buy back equity in a sort of equity-for-debt swap, which some times works, and some times doesn’t, but Mondelez has done this conservatively, which has preserved its balance sheet.

The results have been strong, as I’ve plotted below the year-over-year change in the dividend per share and the float for the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

Mondelez has been a hugely impressive dividend stock in this time frame, growing its payout by double-digits in almost every year, but also while reducing the float ~3% annually as well. This is a terrific capital returns stock as it is rapidly increasing its dividend while also buying back a meaningful amount of stock, all while using internally generated cash it doesn’t need anyway.

The bottom line

Mondelez has a history of outperformance that may or may not continue, but over time, this stock has proven to be a winner. It has remade its portfolio in recent years after the Kraft spinoff, and the formula is working. While I think the stock is fairly valued today at 20 times earnings, I still think it is worth a look from the long side.

The yield, plotted below is also near its multi-year high, which is another sign that shares may be worth a look.

Mondelez is not a pure income stock, but its history of outstanding dividend growth certainly bodes well for dividend investors nonetheless.

Mondelez may selloff again in the near future if we get a bout of market weakness, and if it does, it will be a strong buy. I like Mondelez today at its current valuation, but I would love it at a lower price. If you’re in the market for steady growth in earnings, a reliable, or a safe dividend that is growing double-digits, Mondelez is for you.

