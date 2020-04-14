Global Medical REIT: An Unwarranted Divergence From The Peers

GMRE trades at a 7% discount to its closest peers and ~40% below its 52-week high. GMRE should provide a 30% return + 7% dividend when the COVID-19 starts to abate.

The cost structure is extremely light and flexible with many items being non-cash like. It should help GMRE protect the margins in case there is a short-term reduction in the rents.

However, the largest tenants are adjusting to the COVID-19, and using their facilities to help combat the virus. This should keep the properties occupied.

GMRE's medical and healthcare offices are exposed to an elevated risk of being vacant due to the social distancing measures.

GMRE has diverged from its peers since the outbreak of COVID-19. The previous momentum / outperformance has been evaporated despite the fundamentals being relatively robust.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) has been one of my most covered REITs. Since the beginning of 2019, I have published four "buy" articles on GMRE highlighting the structural value drivers that should warrant a long-term value creation.

During this approximately 1.5 year period, GMRE managed to outperform the broader Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) by ~ 60% on a total return basis. The key drivers for this massive outperformance was GMRE's acquisition driven strategy that successfully captured the spread between the WACC and the secondary market cap rates. The management proved that, while issuing a ton of shares (from 20.2 million in 2017 to 37.8m in 2019), it is able to grow the underlying AFFO on a per share basis. This is a clear indicative of not using the precious funds obtained from share dilution for servicing the debt, but rather investing in highly profitable properties.

However, since the outbreak of COVID-19, almost all of the gains have evaporated. It seems that the market has either found something GMRE-specific, which in the light of COVID-19 imposes an enormous headwind, or that it has mistakenly sold off GMRE in the middle of "flight-to-safety" herding.

The sudden convergence to VNQ raises some concerns that GMRE has been wrongly punished. Especially, if we take into account that VNQ includes hotels, retail and offices (24% of the total index) that have been totally destroyed due to the consequences of the social distancing; GMRE operates in a health care sector, which is currently the number one priority of the Government.

Company overview

GMRE is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to leading clinical operators with dominant market share.

The portfolio consists substantially of medical office buildings (MOBs), specialty hospitals, in-patient rehabilitation facilities and ambulatory surgery centers, that are primarily located in secondary markets and are situated to take advantage of the aging of the U.S. population and the decentralization of healthcare.

GMRE intends to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each of its healthcare facilities to a single market-leading operator under a long-term triple-net lease.

Net lease operating platform, which tends to be more resilient during economic fluctuations, coupled with the safe healthcare real estate investments makes the business model recession-proof and offers less risk than other REITs.

More specifically, a net lease requires GMRE's tenants to pay, in addition to the rent, all of the property expenses which may normally be paid by the property owner/landlord in other types of leases (e.g., real estate taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other items).

Examining the Top-line

The COVID-19 has indeed imposed some major challenges for REITs to fully receive the stipulated rents. There are many tenants that are suffering a drastic reduction in sales, and in some instances even a drop of 100%. Consequently, it should not come as surprise if the rent payments get suspended. Nevertheless, nothing is black-and-white, and there is a pretty significant group of REITs that should be relatively comfortable to continue receiving the contracted rents.

GMRE is on the one hand a defensive REIT with a long-term lease agreements on structurally defensive property types. On the other hand, there are some COVID-19 specific aspects, which have to be considered before jumping straight to the conclusions.

Unfavourable concentration in COVID intensive states

The TOP 5 states (as a % of total leases) constitute 57% of the rents.

Most of the GMRE's Top 5 states are experiencing an elevated spread of the virus. For instance, Texas, which is the largest state for GMRE in terms of received leases, has imposed some very strict rules to slow down the spread. The order prohibits visiting gyms or massage establishments, and expands to include tattoo studios, piercing studios, and cosmetology salons.

While for the majority of states there are no explicit rules that prohibit visiting doctors, we have to consider the emotional consequences affecting the consumer behaviour. It is clear that there is and will be a decreased tendency to visit doctors "face-to-face" and / or reschedule the visits to later dates. Especially in those states in which the virus is more intense.

However, these circumstances should gradually disappear as the COVID-19 abates. We could theoretically argue that, for example, retail and offices are exhibiting a structural shift where the future demand lessens, but this is certainly not a case for the healthcare. There are many aspects that support this assumptions - e.g, aging population, increased number of complex health issues that require active interaction with a doctor, the need to have a face-to-face conversation when it comes to very personal issues etc.

80% of the rents might suffer in the near-term, but will recover quickly

As reflected in the table above, the lion's share of rents (i.e. revenues) come from two different property types - medical offices (54%), and inpatient rehab (26%). Let's have a look what these properties actually mean and whether they are subject to COVID-19 consequences increasing the risk of dropping revenues for the tenants.

Medical offices include buildings with special uses such as surgery centers, imaging, labs, urgent care, dialysis, etc. These buildings are used primarily by physicians to examine and consult with patients. Below is an excerpt from the GMRE's most recent 10-k:

If any of our facilities were involved in treating patients for such a contagious disease, other patients might cancel elective procedures or fail to seek needed care from the tenants of our facilities. Further, a pandemic might adversely impact our tenants’ businesses by causing a temporary shutdown or diversion of patients, by disrupting or delaying production and delivery of materials and products in the supply chain or by causing staffing shortages in those facilities.

Now, this coincides with the highlighted problem under the previous heading. The COVID-19 has the potential to distort the rents in the short-term while the virus is actively circulating. Yet, as it is mentioned in the excerpt above, this is expected to be a temporary issue.

This far we've two things clear: (1) a notable portion of GMRE's portfolio is located in places, which are seriously affected by the virus, and (2) the single largest property type (i.e. MOB) is exposed to potentially elevated occupancy rates since it provides less urgent treatments, which oftentimes can be substituted with digital solutions.

Just to support the second point:

Recently, Kaiser Permanente Northwest closed its clinics and medical offices in the Portland area Thursday and redeployed the employees in those facilities to Kaiser hospitals and urgent care clinics. The Kaiser's medical group stated this:

By temporarily consolidating, we can support a potential surge in our hospital patients, meet the critical need to conserve personal protective equipment, guard against potential staffing shortages, and limit the exposure for members, employees and the community.

Similarly, Concord Hospital Medical Group practices have suspended regular office visits and instead are conducting TeleHealth and VideoHealth phone visits.

Colliers International Sacramento commercial real estate brokers commented further:

That's also affecting offices that specialize in elective procedures, which hospitals have largely stopped to conserve resources for dealing with COVID-19 patients.

And the list goes on and on...

Nevertheless, there are some positive aspects as well, that should make the investor less worried about the rent prospects.

The same Colliers brokers highlighted:

On the whole, health care is still seen as a growth area for commercial real estate. Investors aren't scared off from buying medical office buildings yet, and most plans for new offices and other medical related developments are still moving forward ... Baby boomers are getting older, and that's a big demographic driver for these medical office investors.

Moreover, not all properties under the GMRE's MOB section (54% of total leases) are equal. This is quite odd, since the theoretical definition of MOB states that Medical Office Building means a building that is used primarily by physicians to examine and consult with patients. The following facilities shall not be considered Medical Office Buildings: Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Imaging Centers, rehabilitation centers, long term acute care hospitals or specialty hospitals.

In the GMRE's 10-k filing it is explicitly stated that the MOB section includes some property types, which should not classify as MOB (e.g, urgent care, which currently experiences a massive demand).

Unfortunately, it is impossible to quantify what percentage of these MOB buildings fall under "more defensive" category. There is, though, some valuable info, which can be extracted from the consolidated real estate and accumulated depreciation table. From there we can see that ~12% of ABR (annual base rent) is attributable to medical office buildings, which include ambulatory surgery centers. So, it should be noted that not all 54% are suffering from increased vacancy rates.

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities are licensed under state laws to provide intensive rehabilitative services. An inpatient rehabilitation facility are be able to provide more intensive rehabilitation than a skilled nursing facility or home-based rehabilitation service.

Let's see an example from the healthinsurance.org

A patient who has a knee replacement may need care in a skilled nursing facility during the rehabilitation process, whereas a patient who has suffered a stroke or a spinal cord injury may need care in an inpatient rehabilitation facility. Medicare will cover inpatient rehabilitation facility care if such care is deemed necessary.

At a first glance, it might seem that this property type (26% of total rents) provides more safety for GMRE. It is hard to imagine how a person, who has suffered a stroke would not be admitted to an inpatient facility.

Fortunately, this seems to the case. Namely, the likelihood of GMRE suffering from decreased occupancy rates on these buildings is extremely low. Actually, the opposite is the case - it should expect an increased demand for these facilities (yet, GMRE has already a full occupancy / 99%). Here are the arguments backing this assumptions.

The Editions Medical Minerva (the European Journal of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine 2020 March 16) illustrated the status on the inpatient rehabilitation facilities in Italy.

Two main factors are now characterizing the consequences of the epidemic in rehabilitation services and to physical and rehabilitation medicine activities:- The Increasing pressure from the acute care services to transfer patients to inpatient rehabilitation units, so to facilitate new admissions of COVID-19 cases, as well as to ensure the care of patients affected by other medical conditions whose admission can not be postponed.- The increasing difficulties in providing rehabilitation care in the outpatient and home-based settings, because of the restrictions imposed by the National and Local Authorities in the movement of persons to prevent the spreading of the infection. This situation is expected to have a significant negative impact in the short term, mainly for those patients at higher risk of deterioration of their functional abilities and already suffering from important limitations in participation.

So, the conclusion is clear - inpatient facilities are exhibiting a massive spike in the demand (from COVID-19 affected and in the longer run from the ones, who have not received an adequate outpatient treatment).

Plus, according to my short "due diligence" by skimming through some of the related publicly available articles, I haven't found a single inpatient rehabilitation centre that has closed due to the COVID-19.

The remaining property types that GMRE owns are somewhat defensive. It is also hard to imagine how, say, surgical hospitals, acute care hospitals and LTAC hospitals could be negatively affected by the virus. Perhaps, the healthcare offices might to some extent suffer (as the MOB), but they comprise a very tiny share of the total leases (~3%).

One of four tenants that contributes at least 5% of the annualized base rent faces challenges

"The following tenants each account for at least 5% of our annualized base rent as of December 31, 2019."

Let's take a quick look on how these tenants are weathering the crisis.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) (the largest tenant of GMRE) provides inpatient rehabilitative healthcare services. The Company operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient and rehabilitation satellites, and home health agencies. Encompass Health provides treatment on both an inpatient and outpatient basis.

Source: YCharts

First, the market seems to discount EHC quite favorably. On a YTD basis, EHC has outperformed the S&P 500 by ~ 15%.

Mark Tarr, CEO of Encompass Health said the following:

The dedication of our team to providing incredible patient care in our hospitals and in our patients' homes across the country during this pandemic makes all of us very proud ... Our frontline teams are demonstrating Encompass Health's core values in delivering this care while also mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 infection in our respective care settings.

The risk of EHC going belly up or moving out from the GMRE's facilities is VERY low.

Memorial Healthcare System (2nd largest tenant) provides safe, quality, cost-effective, patient- and family-centered care, regardless of one's ability to pay, with the goal of improving the health of the community it serves.

The most important thing to consider here is that the Company is classified under Not-For Profit Health System Affiliation. The solvency risk among these entities is extremely low.

According to the Memorial Healthcare System's webpage, the Company is actively leveraging its properties to help combat the COVID-19. They are doing tremendous amounts of COVID-19 testing. In addition, no healthcare services are suspended. Hence, the risk of GMRE not receiving rents from this tenant is extremely low.

Kindred Healthcare (3rd largest tenant) is a post-acute healthcare services company that operates long-term acute-care hospitals and provides rehabilitation services across the United States.

To get some flavor on how Kindred is coping with the virus, the following excerpt from the Statement of Kindred Healthcare on COVID-19 Preparedness should be noted:

Currently, none of our patients or employees have been infected. Because the majority of admissions to our specialty hospitals follows a traditional hospital admission, we are at low risk for admitting a patient who is infected without knowing it. For the limited number of patients directly admitted from the community, we have a robust screening process conducted prior to accepting the admissions. However, should a COVID-19 positive patient require the specific care delivered in our hospitals, we have a reputation and history of highly effective Infection Control and Prevention with active protocols and practices in place.

And this statements really supports the argument that Kindred will not suspend its leases:

We are committed to be a strong partner in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and where necessary, to deliver life-saving respiratory solutions to COVID-19 patients in a tightly-controlled, protected medical environment by clinicians with a long history of infection control.

Lastly, Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic & Multi-specialty Surgery (4th largest tenant) seems to be affected negatively by the COVID-19. The Company focuses on offering a high quality, service-oriented environment for the surgical procedure.

Its COVID-19 update goes like this:

Following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (NASDAQ:CDC), OCOM has postponed all non-urgent elective surgeries, procedures, pre-admission testing and imaging studies. The safety of our patients, co-workers and providers is our top priority and we’re taking every precaution to minimize risk of exposure. We look forward to serving you in the near future and will update our website as needed.

This tenant might cause some headache for GMRE. Currently, it is impossible to say whether the Company will continue to pay the rent, reschedule the payments or ask for a massive discount.

Occupancy rates and lease expiration schedule bode well for GMRE

As indicated in the table below, GMRE will not have to worry about extending the existing rents in 2020 at all. 2021 will not require any major negotiations either.

This is very important condition to have while the overall sentiment is depressed. Negotiating long-term contracts when everybody is fearful about the future income increases the risk of stipulating relatively unfavorable leases. The tenants would possess "the relative power" to exert influence over GMRE knowing that everybody on the street is struggling.

However, there are two things to consider here. First, the level of occupancy of GMRE's properties shows that the management has acquired truly high-demand buildings for which the demand might be more inelastic to the overall changes in the economy. Second, you may wonder whether a lack of near-term lease expiration is actually a negative sign for future growth. In my opinion, that is not a case because (1) GMRE has embedded 2.2% annual rent escalations in their leases; (2) GMRE's strategy is to grow via acquisitions by capturing the spread between WACC and property cap rates.

Finally, the GMRE's occupancy rate stood at 100% as of year-end 2019. Again, this is truly remarkable that GMRE can avoid wasting its resources to find tenants, which currently have the "bargaining power" on their side.

Examining the costs

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has become increasingly important to thoroughly analyze the cost structure. If the revenues are falling, it is critical to have a flexible cost base that can be easily adjusted to maintain the margins.

OpEx light business models

As mentioned before, GMRE operates only under triple net lease agreements. This means that such costs as daily maintenance, taxes and utilities are passed forward to the tenant.

As a result, there are no significant operating expenses (they constitute ~10% of the total costs).

The most important costs, at least in the short-term, are those that have a direct impact on the cash flows. These are: general and administrative, operating expenses, management fees, and interest expense. Together these costs account for ~ 50% of the total costs, as other such as depreciation and amortization bear no impact on the cash flows.

So from that perspective, we have to really look how "sticky" the former part of the costs are. Let's take tackle each of them.

"The increase in General and administrative expenses was primarily related to an increase in non-cash LTIP compensation expense which was $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2018."

"The non-cash LTIP is a part of the 2016 Equity Incentive Plan, which is intended to assist GMRE and its affiliates in recruiting and retaining employees of the Manager, members of the Board, executive officers of GMRE, and individuals who provide services to those entities or affiliates of those entities."

The key here is to understand that these are again non-cash expenses, which are somewhat discretionary. Namely, if the shareholders, preferred holders, and lenders would suddenly be in danger of not receiving the expected payments, this part of the G&A expense category would definitely get reduced.

Lastly, this will be a bit cumbersome, but the level of LTIP compensation is determined by the Monte Carlo simulation.

We can already now be certain that the fair value and vol will drastically lower the level of distributed LTIP (because of COVID-19).

"The increase in operating expenses results from $5.2 million of reimbursable property operating expenses incurred during the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2018, and $0.4 million of expense from properties acquired in 2019 that include tenants with gross lease."

These expenses are very hard to adjust. However, the good news is that GMRE could get some deferrals on the property taxes for the negatively affected properties. For instance, Florida has already extended its deadline for property tax payments. Levies are now due April 15 instead of March 31 in all counties, according to the state’s Department of Revenue announcement last week.

Moreover, the operating expense are relatively insignificant relative to the rents.

"The management fee is calculated based on GMRE stockholders’ equity balance. The increase in 2019 is the result of our larger stockholders’ equity balance during 2019 compared to the prior year, reflecting the impact of GMRE's common stock issuances that were completed during 2019 and the end of 2018."

The management fee is largely comprised of two variables - the base fee and the variable part.

"The base fee is 1.5% of the stockholders’ equity balance (there are some minor caveats, but let's not make it too cumbersome) . As of year-end 2019, the amount of equity balance was ~ $430 million. The base fee is applied on the balance recorded in the preceding quarter. From this we can safely assume that ~ $6.5 million will be incurred in the subsequent quarter."

So, no potential reduction here.

Now, the variable part provides the shareholders with some protection in case the rents fall. A more detailed explanation can be found in SEC filing 10-k page 11. The most important variable is the growth of AFFO. If the AFFO does not increase, there are no incentive fees. This was the case in 2019, where GMRE did not pay any incentive fees.

Last but not least, the interest expense. The interest expense is the single largest cash-expense item accounting for ~ 28% of the total costs.

"The weighted average interest rate of debt was 4.19% as of year-end 2019. This is obviously rather expensive." In the context of recent rate cuts by the FED and effectively zero base rate, ~ 4% is indeed high.

"In total GMRE has five interest rate swaps with three counterparties to hedge the LIBOR component of the interest rate risk related to the entire Term Loan. Together, these swaps fix the LIBOR component of the entire $300 million Term Loan on a weighted average basis at 2.17%. An aggregate of $200 million of the swaps mature in August 2024 and an additional $100 million matures in August 2023."

So, the Term Loan, which constitute 89% of the entire credit facility (and 68% of the total outstanding debt) is already fixed on the 2.17%.

All in all, GMRE should expect significantly lower interest expense for the subsequent quarters, and in case of new loan issuances, the interest rates should remain quite low.

Not a CapEx intensive business

Healthcare properties are not as CapEx intensive as infrastructure, retail or office buildings. The lion's share of the necessary (yearly) CapEx is related to maintaining the existing equipment and purchasing new one. It is especially the case for GMRE due to the "triple-net-lease" principle.

The amount of capital expenditures on existing real estate investments during 2019 confirms this. GMRE dedicated only $1.8 million towards CapEx for the existing properties.

Theoretically, GMRE invests a bit more in the CapEx, but this is mostly related to the newly acquired properties.

GMRE spent about $2 million on the site improvements for the acquired properties during 2019.

The key takeaway here is that GMRE's business model pertaining to the CapEx warrants more flexible cash flow. This is certainly not a game changer if the rents suffered a major decline.

Financial risk

Finally yet importantly, it is critical to understand the underlying financial risk of GMRE. Let’s say that GMRE loses some large tenants and the cash flows (i.e. rents) become affected negatively. In such a scenario, it is important to have as few near-term debt maturities as possible, and to have an access to significant liquidity reserves.

The total amount of GMRE’s debt is ~$440 million which corresponds to a bit less than half of the gross real estate assets. The largest chunk of the outstanding debt is set to mature in the 2023-2024 period. Only about $22 million and $17 million are expected to fall due in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

GMRE had total liquidity of approximately $151.4 million, including cash and capacity on its credit facility. Considering the access to the $151 million funding, the next two years are safely covered.

Valuations

The valuations are important to understand as they answer whether the currently offered share price provides an attractive entry point.

I will use NAREIT data base for extracting the relevant comparables.

In total, there are 17 healthcare REITs, and their average P/FFO estimate for 2020 is 15x. Compared to GMRE's P/FFO multiple of 16.6x, it might seem that GMRE is slightly overvalued.

Nevertheless, there are two important caveats to factor in as this will accommodate a more relevant sample.

First, we have to exclude companies that rely considerably on the senior housing (the senior housing is completely destroyed due to the COVID-19). These companies are the following: New Senior Investment Group (SNR) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), Ventas (VTR), Welltower (WELL), and CareTrust REIT (CTRE).

Second, we have to exclude the giants of the health care REIT sector. These REITs tend to be more liquid (i.e. carry lower liquidity premium), have an access to lower cost of debt, and have more diversified portfolios. As a result, the valuations are inherently higher for these names. So, we have to exclude Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

By narrowing the sample size to ten REITs (making it more "apple-to-apples" comparison), the GMRE's multiple ~7% lower than the adjusted average (P/FFO of 17.7x).

Finally, the chart above depicts the price to book relationship between GMRE and Medical Properties Trust (MPW). This is VERY interesting. Before the COVID-19, GMRE's P/B traded above the MPW, but since the outbreak the valuations diverged. From this perspective, GMRE is undervalued as well. During the recent days, the P/B relationship has shown some signs of mean-reversion. Given the aforementioned fundamentals, it should not come as surprise if the GMRE continues to perform better than MPW.

The following table shows the underlying logic for the GMRE's price target of $15.2 per share.

The Thesis

GMRE has drastically diverged from its peers since the outbreak of COVID-19. The thesis is that the market is correct by punishing GMRE's share price, but the extent of the punishment has gone too far. It is hard to justify the ~ 40% drop in GMRE's share price, while the broader REIT market has fallen by ~15%.

The fundamentals remain robust, and certainly do not support the recent loss in GMRE's market cap. The top-line is relatively safe, with some property types and tenants being more exposed to the COVID shock. The cost structure is relatively light and flexible as the majority of the costs are variable and non-cash like. This will help GMRE maintain the margins in case there is a short-term drop in the rents. In addition, GMRE holds a significant amount of liquidity, which is sufficient to not only cover the necessary expenses and dividends (including the preferred stock), but also to be opportunistic on the acquisitions.

Putting this together, we have a massive relative underperformance on the one hand, and stable fundamentals on the other hand. The market is clearly wrong in evaporating about one half of the GMRE's market cap. The underlying fundamentals have not changed so much to justify a sudden ~40% loss of GMRE's capitalization (especially considering the following corporate finance 101: FED rate cuts => decreased cost of debt => decreased WACC => increased valuations). The assumption of cost of debt increasing the valuations is a bit weakened by the fact that GMRE has hedged 68% of its outstanding credit. Nevertheless, the recent interest rate cuts should still stimulate higher valuations since - (a) 32% of debt is not hedged and thus provides an opportunity to lower the interest expense; (b) any additional borrowings will contribute to higher debt portion in the the capital structure and ultimately reduce the overall cost of debt.

Now, it would be only wise to ask ourselves: what is the main driver for this unwarranted disconnect? The interplay of liquidity premium and unpopular asset class explains this.

GMRE is a small-cap stock that is relatively thinly traded (average dollar volume of $4.7 million while the sector average is $56.4 million). Whenever there is a period of a "flight-to-safety", and institutional investors reallocate their capital into higher quality stocks and investment grade bonds, the liquidity gets sucked out of other, more riskier and unpopular asset classes. Usually, REITs are underweighted and put into satellite-portfolios, which are used for making tactical allocations. See an excerpt from the research by Fidelity Investment on REIT Stocks: An Underutilized Portfolio Diversifier:

Despite strong performance over an extended time period, REIT stocks are generally underutilized as a portfolio diversification tool; many investors remain underexposed to the asset category.

The analysis in the research shows that equity fund managers on average have remained underweight REITs for the majority of the past decade. In each of Morningstar’s nine style box categories, the average equity fund has been underweight REITs relative to the respective benchmark index.

An argument could be made here that once the market suffers larger drawdowns, and margin calls kick in, the positions from the satellite portfolios are sold off first causing extra punishment for REITs. In addition, the underrepresentation of REITs in the overall portfolios lead to lower REIT liquidity in the secondary markets. This in turn, introduces a higher liquidity risk that punishes those investors, which are forced to sell in the market of low number of bids (i.e. fire-sale).

In my opinion, there are two main catalysts that could lead to a significant mean-reversion and more reasonable price of the GMRE's shares. (P.s., it's extremely hard to predict a timing on this, as citing J.M. Keynes - "Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent".)

COVID-19 tapering off. Here it is important to distinguish between the social distancing (i.e. virus disappearing) and the long-term consequences of the virus (e.g., structural unemployment, many bankruptcies, increased indebtedness = recession). For GMRE to bounce back, it will require the virus to end - an economic recovery is not a necessary condition. This is largely attributable to the MOB and non-urgent healthcare facilities. GMRE might face some challenges on its top-line due to potentially deferred payments by tenants that are impacted by the social distancing measures. However, the underlying demand for these healthcare services is still there, and is supported by some secular elements (e.g., aging population and generally bad chronic conditions - 90% of adults over 65 have one or more chronic condition). Once, the social distancing measures end, the people will turn to their doctors irrespective of how the GDP is performing. Active investing. This could be a supplementary catalyst that could help GMRE's share price recover. During large market sell-offs, relatively illiquid and unpopular names are usually neglected (i.e. sold off first) amid a "flight-to-safety" movement - as outlined above. Usually, this provokes increased active investing where large institutional investors can finally "pick babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater". It should take only one meaningful buyer to open a position, that would lift the share price tremendously (send the signal to the market, and move the share price considerably due to the relative illiquidity).

The GMRE's relative valuation discount of 7% lacks a reasonable basis. There might be some short-term pain due to social distancing measures, but in the mid-term, GMRE is well positioned to experience an exceptional rebound.

The recommendation is to buy GMRE and to anticipate at least 30% of capital gains + 7% dividend once the COVID-19 starts to abate.

Finally, ~30% of capital gains implies that the GMRE's share rebounds to near 52-week high. At first, this might seem very optimistic and would require "back to normal" economy. Let me reiterate the key argument here.

It might be the case that GMRE through its MOBs suffers some headwinds from the social distancing measures. The MOBs, which have been shut down would probably defer their payables. However, these MOBs should be up and running once the measures are cancelled. The secular demand (the underlying need for the healthcare services) will "return with a vengeance". All of those people, who have waited and postponed non-urgent health issues should provide a positive "demand shock" once the virus ends. All this should boost the future cash flows that coupled with the decreased WACC and superb liquidity should warrant a massive recovery in GMRE's market cap. Hence, it is not necessary to get back the economy to the previous level for GMRE to experience a gain of 30%. The cancellation of social distancing measures should be enough (i.e. strong catalyst) to achieve the expected gains.

Risks to the Thesis

MOB and Healthcare office tenants suspending their rent payables. As highlighted earlier, GMRE has a considerable share of tenants whose services suffer from the social distancing measures. Non-urgent medical services are increasingly rescheduled to later dates that might lead to vacant areas. Denied access to the existing credit facility. This risk goes hand in hand with the point above. If the cash flows are significantly reduced, the existing loan covenants might get breached. If that is the case, GMRE would be forced to repay a notable chunk of its debt. Alternatively, it would be forced to seek re-financing elsewhere with higher cost of debt. Structural shift towards more digital solutions in the post-COVID era. There might be a risk that both the doctors and the consumers start to increasingly insist on digital treatment via the face-to-face interaction. If that is the case, GMRE's tenants would start to downsize and thus require lower rents.

