RTW Retailwinds: Trading At Less Than 20% Its FY 2020 Cash Balance Along With A Strong New CEO

The company has targeted closing 150 stores over the next 18 months (its store count was 387 at fiscal-year end).

As my long-term readers are aware, I am a deep value investor. This means constantly searching for companies that appear to be trading at what I perceive to be a discount to their intrinsic value. Now, every situation is different, so depending on the setup, general market backdrop, and specific opportunity at hand, a different margin of safety is required to risk equity capital. In today's write-up, I'm sharing a nano-cap security that is trading at a massive discount to its February 1, 2020, cash balance. Now, despite the extremely challenging retail backdrop, with the government-mandated social distancing requirements, I will explain why there's a compelling margin of safety in the stock, such that I was comfortable getting long its shares.

Today, I write to share RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW). RTW is a company with an April 13, 2020, market capitalization of $11.61 million (64.5 million shares x $0.18 per share). What is compelling is that, as of February 1, 2020, its fiscal year end, the company had $60.6 million in cash and no debt outside of operating leases. For perspective, this business is trading at less than 20% of its fiscal year-end cash balance ($0.18 per share/$0.94 per share in cash)!

Now, no question, the COVID-19 pandemic clouds everything, and it is unclear when the economy will restart, when its stores will reopen, and if consumer behavior has semi-permanently changed such that consumers will be hesitant to visit malls. These are unknowable questions, and it's really hard, if not impossible, for me to precisely model these risks. Frankly, I'm not even sure if President Trump and his team of medical advisors, like Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx definitely know or have a precise economic restart date. There are a lot of variables that need to be pinned down, such as when does the curve flatten, has the medical infrastructure been shored up, are tests readily available (COVID-19 and antibody tests), and when will a vaccine be ready, etc.

Given the heightened uncertainty, I required a higher-than-normal margin of safety in order get involved with a nano-cap mall apparel retailer, like an RTW.

That said, at $0.18 per share, my perception is there is a high enough margin of safety. Moreover, what I really like about this bet, besides the valuation, is as follows:

RTW already has a strong and growing e-commerce business (38% of Q4 2019 sales)

70% of the RTW's (expensive mall) leases are up for renewal over the next two years

Per RTW's March 19, 2020, conference call, I want to highlight the following:

A) $0.94 per share in cash, as of February 1, 2020, and inventory position down 8%.

Finally, we ended the fiscal year with $61 million in cash on hand, or $0.94 per share, and no debt. Inventories were also well-controlled with yearend inventory decreasing by 8% versus the prior year.

B) During Q4 2019, the company closed 27 stores and ended with a store count of 387 stores, including 116 outlet stores. On the Q4 2019 conference call, management stated they will close upwards of 150 stores to focus on digital.

In light of our performance and given the current environment, we are acting with urgency to take decisive actions to accelerate our strategic transformation agenda, and we have engaged an outside consultancy to assist with recalibrating our business to support a profitable and more balanced direct-to-consumer operating model. In addition to our previously announced customer first initiative, which I will discuss in further detail in a moment, we have also realigned our design and merchandising organization, allowing us to improve clarity of offer, optimize organizational efficiencies and reduce development expense. We also announced today that we plan to permanently close up to 150 locations over the next 18 months as part of our transformation to a digital first portfolio of brands.

C) CEO, Greg Scott, is stepping down and CMO, Traci Inglis, is taking over as CEO on April 17, 2020.

Traci Inglis was named President, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, effective June 10, 2019. Ms. Inglis joined the Company from TechStyle Fashion Group, where she most recently served as President of Global Fashion Brands since March 2017. She joined TechStyle Fashion Group in 2013, where she held various marketing positions prior to her appointment as President of JustFab, FabKids, and ShoeDazzle. Prior to joining TechStyle Fashion Group, she spent nearly two years as the Director of Digital Marketing and CRM at Hot Topic Inc. From 2007 to 2012, Ms. Inglis was a Director and Senior Director of Strategy and Market Research at Westfield. Prior to joining Westfield, she held various Marketing management roles at Express and Alliance Data Systems. Ms. Inglis holds a BSBA from Ohio State University - The Max M. Fisher College of Business.

Kanen Wealth Management 'Concerned Shareholder Letter' (9.30.2019)

Incidentally, on September 30, 2019, which admittedly feels like a lifetime ago, given COVID-19, with a 7.8% equity stake, Kanen Wealth Management, published a concerned shareholder letter. Within the letter, David Kanen highlighted Traci's impressive background and strong record of accomplishment. In fact, his first sentence read as follows:

We applaud the recent stellar growth in the e-commerce segment and the hiring of new President and CMO Traci Inglis, who helped build a billion-dollar business as head of Global Fashion Brands at TechStyle.

Then, he goes onto lament about how CEO, Greg Scott, as well as the board, had been paid excessively well, and yet they have very limited equity skin in the game (i.e. actual stock purchase and not free option grants). I highly recommend readers check out, David's letter, as he makes some very compelling arguments for pro forma 2021 results. Moreover, I would argue that once this business is unburdened from expensive malls leases, its and resources and bandwidth can be diverted to an e-commerce growth strategy.

We are writing today in order to highlight the board and senior leadership's lack of a sense of urgency to create value. Insiders have purchased less than 40,000 shares of common stock in the open market since mid-2015, our CEO has made $21,728,002 in total compensation since his tenure began, yet only owns 186,340 shares of unrestricted common stock. This is less than $233,000 worth, amounting to 1.07% of gross compensation. Over the same time period, the board of directors has collectively made over $32,000,000 in compensation. Meanwhile since the start of 2010, shares are down 70% and not a dime has been distributed to shareholders!

Risks

The largest risk is the uncertainty around how long RTW's stores will be closed, and how much cash the company will burn during that time, despite the fact that the company quickly furloughed most of its employees (3.31.20) to preserve cash flow and long-term business viability.

Moreover, RTW had a horrible FY 2019, when measuring cash burn, negative comps, weak gross margins, and SG&A de-leveraging. I'm not going to sugar coat it, FY 2019 was horrible, and that is a major reason why RTW's stock price has gotten pummeled.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, I did listen to Greg Scott's presentation at the ICR, in mid-January 2020, and I wasn't super-impressed. There were all kinds of excuses, and it was crystal clear that management engaged in a number of costly misadventures that simply burned shareholders' capital (the closure of Uncommon Sense, its failed lingerie business, and Soho Jeans' underperformance, to name a few).

Specifically, RTW launched Uncommon Sense in April 2019, and by December 2019, they took a $4.2 million charge associated with the associated winding down of that business. The only good thing is that these losses, from Uncommon Sense, won't repeat, as this segment is closed.

In April 2019, the Company introduced Uncommon Sense, a lingerie lifestyle brand. Based on the Company's operating results during the nine months ended November 2, 2019 and the necessary decision to focus the Company's resources on improving the performance of the New York & Company brand, the Company is prioritizing its efforts around its new businesses that have shown early potential, namely Fashion to Figure and Happy x Nature. As such, the Company has decided to exit the Uncommon Sense brand. During the three months ended November 2, 2019, the Company recorded a $3.3 million charge to write-down Uncommon Sense inventory and $0.9 million of related severance and asset impairment charges. Source: RTW FY 2019 Q3 10-Q

That said, this company has some business model advantages in its celebrity fashion brand ambassadors and partnerships. The company has exclusive collections by Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union, and Kate Hudson.

Source: Newyorkandcompany.com

In addition to New York and Company (again which features Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union), the company owns a plus-sized business, Fashion To Figure, and has a partnership with Kate Hudson's HappyxNature business. To be clear, HappyxNature is a partnership between RTW and Kate Hudson, and it launched in April 2019.

Cash Burn and FY 2019 Financials

FY 2019 was a financial train wreck. RTW burned $24 million of operating cash flow and invested a net $8.1 million in capital expenditures.

FY 2019 gross margins declined by an ugly 310 Bps and SG&A de-leveraged by 280 Bps (it increased by 1% in absolute terms). I'm not sugar coating anything here, and I want to be crystal clear on the risks.

However, keep in mind, perhaps $8 million to $10 million of that FY 2019 cash burn was from the failed Uncommon Sense venture. So, COVID-19 challenges notwithstanding, FY 2020 will not have the Uncommon Sense financial drag on RTW's cash flow statement.

Conclusion

Despite the heightened uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and when non-essential brick and mortar stores can reopen, RTW is a compelling bet, given the high margin of safety from its February 1, 2020, cash balance of $60.6 million ($0.94 per share). Remember, RTW closed at only $0.18 on April 13, 2020, or trades at less than 20% of its February 1, 2020, cash balance. No question, FY 2019 was a train wreck when you consider the company's operating cash burn of $24 million. However, as I mentioned, Uncommon Sense, the failed lingerie business venture, was a major driver of the FY 2019 losses, and that won't be repeated in 2020.

Moreover, 7.8% shareholder, Kanen Wealth Management and its CEO, David Kanen, certainly appear to have gotten his business wish list requested from his activist letter. Greg Scott is out as CEO, and Traci Inglis is in. Traci has a great track record on the digital front, and e-commerce sales were already 38% of RTW's Q4 2019 revenue. Quite simply, I would argue that this business is trading at a large discount to its replacement value and is unique with its three celebrity partnerships (Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union, and Kate Hudson).

Finally, because RTW has short operating leases, it has the flexibility to aggressively close expensive mall stores upon natural lease expiration. Keep in mind that management signaled that 150 stores will be closed within the next 18 months. These closures will free up lots of misallocated occupancy costs and working capital dollars.

If you put it all together, investors have a high enough margin of safety to get long shares of RTW, especially at $0.18 per share. That said, though, if you decide to play, size this bet accordingly, as it is a $12 million market capitalization mall-based retailer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a 2% sized bet on RTW with a cost basis of $0.20. I won't take this bet up to more than 3% of my portfolio.