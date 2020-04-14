Disney's Recovery Hinges On Travel And Tourism

Debt levels are too high and cash flows too low to be enthusiastic about buying shares near current prices. Dividends might be trimmed.

The entertainment sectors will likely recover much sooner, but cannot offset the drag in the travel and tourism related divisions.

The share price is thus very unlikely to reach the highs of the last year as earnings at cruse ships, hotels, and retail merch will not readily rise to previous levels.

Disney has since its founding been seen as an entertainment stock. It has now become a travel and tourism-dependent stock that will typically trade at a lower P/E multiple.

Overview:

Since its founding almost 100 years ago as Walt Disney’s animation shop, Disney has been widely and correctly been viewed as an entertainment company. The shares have for the most part been valued accordingly.

But starting with the July 1955 opening of Disneyland, however, Disney also increasingly became a travel and tourism-sensitive company. This aspect remained largely in the background until the oil embargo and gasoline shortages of 1973-4, when potential visitors were concerned that they would not be able to fill their gas tanks and/or afford to drive to the parks.

The virus-related impairment of most of the company's operations has again shifted the spotlight back to the leisure travel and tourism components. As such, the shares will instead be properly accorded the lower P/E multiples of much more cyclical and macro-economically sensitive travel and tourism sector companies.

Travel Components:

It’s quite evident that once virus-related health worries recede, there is already a great pent-up demand to finally get out of the house or apartment and do something fun. But the other side of this is that the world economy has been severely damaged with still increasing and already massive job and business losses that ultimately suppress consumer spending and discretionary incomes. Such conditions will -- no matter how many trillions of dollars that the Fed and the fiscal mavens in Washington throw at the problem -- unfortunately long persist.

Disney’s theme and experience division profits in fiscal 2019 accounted for roughly 46% or $6.8 billion on total operating income of around $15 billion.

Year Ended September 2019 Revenues: $ billions % of Total Media Networks 24.827 35.7 Parks, Experiences, Products 26.225 37.7 Studio Entertainment 11.127 16.0 Direct-to-Consumer & International 9.349 13.4 Eliminations -1.958 -2.8 Total Revenues 69.570 100.0 Segment operating income: Media Networks 7.479 50.3 Parks, Experiences, Products 6.758 45.5 Studio Entertainment 2.686 18.1 Direct-to-Consumer & International -1.814 -12.2 Eliminations -0.241 -1.6 Total Segment Operating Income: 14.868 100.0

As the pandemic hopefully soon recedes, it’s likely that many people will, despite their pent-up demand, still for a while opt to avoid crowds such as those in movie theaters, theme parks, retail stores, and cruise ships. And Disney will also probably have to limit the attendance densities and flows and might even have to make entry conditional on health checks.

For parks and ships and retail merch, the key to resumption of “normal” conditions lies in the employment and discretionary income data, all of which will be greatly depressed at least through 2021. The result is lower park attendance, smaller ship passenger loads and retail sales, and reduced across-the-board pricing power. Also, three new ships under construction will likely contribute to a sizable write-down given that such vessels often cost $1 billion each.

Entertainment Components:

The bright spot in recent weeks has been the surge of streaming subscriptions to the new Disney+ and Hulu operations. With people around the world staying at home, Disney+ has now attracted more than 50 million subscribers (Hulu more than 30 million) at a much faster than expected rate. Netflix (NFLX), in comparison, has 167 million subs globally. This might move the earnings contribution a bit earlier, to maybe 2023 instead of 2024, but such streaming is still not expected to turn a profit this year or next and AT&T’s (T) HBO Max is a new competitor entering the streaming war next month.

Then there’s the issue with ESPN and the on-going “cord-cutting,” which was well in progress even before the pandemic. With no important sporting events expected for at least a year and with lower or no incomes, subscribers are likely abandoning ESPN in great numbers. In addition, advertising revenues at the other Disney cable networks and at broadcast network ABC have likely been dramatically reduced and will probably remain so until perhaps this fall season.

In films, it’s also not a pretty picture as Q1 box office grosses throughout the world have been close to zero. There’s probably at least $1.6 billion in capital tied up in film and television productions that currently generate little or no cash flow return, but lots of interest expense.

Also, once the economy reopens, there will likely be fewer theaters and smaller audiences and box office grosses. For instance, AMC (AMC) theaters -- the largest chain in the U.S. but with a burdensome debt load as a result of aggressive acquisitions -- is reported to be approaching a bankruptcy filing and will likely be closing many screens, probably permanently.

In addition, with many other production and distribution studios and exhibitors in a similar bind and arriving at a re-opening economy at roughly the same time, distributors will need to massively boost film and television advertising and promotion expenditures. A similar pressure to advertise aggressively will likely occur in theme parks and cruise ships. This might possibly be a net positive for Disney via its broadcast and cable channels, but the effect might be rather small as Disney will need to advertise its own operations in media owned by others.

Finances:

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. As a result of the $71 billion acquisition of Fox assets in 2019, Disney’s debt has ascended to a worrisome level. (See SA, “Entertainment/Media Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners and Losers,” March 23, 2020 and ”Travel Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners and Losers,” March 20, 2020), which shows the comparative ratios.)

Disney will probably and eventually be able to grow its way out of the high debt, but not quickly or easily. Forget about share repurchases and dividend increases. Investors will indeed be fortunate just to see the current projected annual dividend of $1.76 maintained.

An indication of the seriousness of the cash crunch is that in late March the company saw the need to issue $6 billion of various bonds/notes maturing between 2025 and 2050 at coupons ranging from 3.35% to 4.7%. (see SA, ”For Bonds, Yields Can Only Go Up,” April 9, 2020). Note the rise in coupon as compared to a $1.5 billion offering at 1.75% just six months prior (September 2019). A new $5 billion credit agreement with Citibank has also just been arranged.

Similar financial pressures are also evident at other debt-burdened large entertainment companies such as Comcast (CMCSA) -- e. g., with Universal theme parks shuttered, no Olympics and major sports in 2020, and weak network advertising demand. Comcast too issued $4 billion of new debt at the end of March. But woes at Comcast are no consolation for Disney shareholders.

The implication is that more financing and at higher coupons will likely soon be required at both Disney and Comcast.

Conclusion:

Disney has throughout its existence been viewed primarily as an entertainment-driven stock. But share valuations ought to now instead be viewed through the lens of leisure travel and tourism. Global tourism, on which Disney parks greatly depend, will not be robust anytime soon as many people will still be afraid to travel and/or more importantly will not have the financial wherewithal to spend for such luxury experiences. This will also make it difficult to continue raise prices and sustain earnings growth.

Once the economy restarts, earnings will also be adversely affected by the extra costs of opening theme parks, cruse ships. and stores: Staff will have to be rehired and trained and new and larger health-related expenses will be incurred.

This further suggests that the company’s previously and largely ignored macro-economic sensitivity has been exposed and that future P/E multiples will be lower than in the recent past. For now, it’s too early to make earnings projections as there currently isn’t enough information on which to base any models.

Debt and cash flow problems are likely to persist for at least the next 18 months, with ratios such as Debt/EBITDA, EBITDA/Interest, and Debt/Revenues being unsafely positioned and thus in risky territory. (See also my Travel Industry Economics: A Guide for Financial Analysis, 3rd ed., Springer 2018.)

Disney’s great breadth and depth of high-quality assets are probably sufficient to tide the company over this very rough patch, yet not without interim financial difficulty. And price increases -- on which theme parks and cable networks have historically depended for earnings growth -- will not soon be forthcoming.

The recent hand-over to new CEO, Bob Chapek also creates a degree of uncertainty and awkwardness in both how the initial announcement was handled and in how much autonomy Mr. Chapek will have now that the pandemic has created the need for Mr. Iger to remain fully engaged.

Disney shares are at best an unappealing investment at this time. For the next few years, Disney’s financial fate and share valuation and performance will hinge more on how fast the global leisure travel and tourism business recovers than on what happens in the always glitzier and more glamorous entertainment side.

As such, here’s no reason to be in a hurry to buy.

First let’s see how the balance sheet ratios look for the quarter just ended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.