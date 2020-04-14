Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500 - T. Rowe Price Group

When it comes to the S&P 500, there are only a handful of companies to choose from which have eliminated the need for long-term debt.

COVID-19 has served as a wake-up call for many investors who thought that the companies they were invested in were bulletproof.

I spend most of my days at work talking to average people with normal jobs who are looking to borrow money for almost anything you can possibly imagine. As the lead at the branch, I tend to do more underwriting than anything, so I find it to be a fun break from my normal duties when I get to sit down with our members and help them improve their understanding of finances because I truly believe that this has the power to change the trajectory of someone's life. Most people usually walk away feeling like they really learned something valuable and I really value that.

I have a tendency to sit down with younger borrowers and have a pretty in-depth conversation about how their actions now will have serious ramifications for the rest of their lives. A common subject I discuss is how the 2008 financial crisis ultimately destroyed millions of lives. The reason I bring this up is that many of these borrowers were too young to remember or even comprehend what actually took place nearly 12 years ago. I think there are three major aspects that people misunderstand about how the financial crisis impacted the average American.

Poor people weren't the only ones impacted, as the crisis hit those who would typically be considered wealthy (by societal standards).

Many people tried to hang on as long as they could but still ultimately filed for bankruptcy, had their homes foreclosed on, and ultimately had to restart their lives from scratch.

We have really only begun to see the first wave of bankruptcy filers who have reached their 10th year where the bankruptcy is now removed from their credit report.

Now, the reason I bring this up is that consumers need to understand that the reason why people lost their homes, cars, and other expensive toys is because they were unable to afford the payments needed to keep the banks from foreclosing on their homes or repossessing their vehicles. At this point, I transition the topic to building multiple savings accounts and determine what the purpose of each one is for because the goal is to always have enough cash on hand that you can reasonably afford your bills for a set period of time in the event you lose your job or have an emergency.

So, what does this have to do with investing? Simple, companies that have maximized their cash-on-hand will emerge from the current Black Swan event stronger while those that have utilized too much cash are now assessing whether or not they will survive the current crisis. While it's appealing to own businesses that have strong cash-on-hand, it would be even more attractive to have a company that has this and minimal/no debt because a company like that will have an even greater chance of success as the COVID-19 pandemic forces businesses to close their doors and forgo revenue. During this time, we have seen companies make large draws on their revolving lines as they anticipate cash needs because although their doors are closed, there are fixed expenses that need to be taken care of even as variable expenses such as labor, materials, etc. drop to near zero.

A simple search on Seeking Alpha provides a quick gist of just how many companies are concerned about their liquidity during this crisis.

The list of companies above represents a few companies out of the list of hundreds which are drawing money off their revolving credit lines. The stated reason for doing this is to "boost liquidity" and to "provide financial flexibility."

At least part of the reason for making these draws is to give companies the cash reserves they need to maintain leases and payments for a variety of expenses for what could be the next few months. For corporate America, the mind-blowing debt-load held by many companies is one of the most problematic expenses because it means that corporations are literally borrowing money in order to pay for borrowing that money. This type of approach is the kind of behavior that the idiom "robbing Peter to pay Paul" was speaking about.

Corporate Debt Reaches New Highs

Forbes released the article U.S. Corporate Debt Continues To Rise As Do Problem Leveraged Loans at the end of July 2019. Here are some of the main takeaways from the article.

Corporate debt (traded and non-traded companies) is approximately $15.5 trillion or nearly 75% of total GDP.

Corporate debt of traded companies makes up $10 trillion or roughly 48% of GDP. This is higher than the $6.6 trillion or 44% of GDP that was seen in 2008.

Many companies will say that it is a favorable time to borrow which is why they are taking advantage of record low interest rates. The charts tell us that we have pushed into uncharted territory when it comes to non-financial corporate debt as a percentage of GDP.

Source: Wolf Street

As investors, we have to ask ourselves if the companies we are investing in are really as attractive as they seem, and do we have any alternative options that are more attractive?

The Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500

Fortunately, not all companies subscribe to the same debt-laden philosophy as a handful of companies on the S&P 500 have been able to grow their business while having zero reliance on debt.

Source: Retirebeforedad.com

I find the list extremely interesting, especially when it comes to some of the dividend-payers in the group (since these are the companies I tend to be most interested in). The focus of this article will be on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW has been operating as an asset-management company for over 83 years and has done an excellent job in the changing landscape that has largely occurred through technological breakthroughs. According to its website, TROW offers a number of different services including "mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools."

The announcement for Q1-2020 will happen on April 28, 2020, and like many companies, I would expect to see challenges from Q1 that will have a meaningful impact on assets under management (AUM) and overall earnings per share (EPS). Looking back at 2019, it is safe to say that TROW had a record year in a number of important categories.

AUM increased from $962.3 billion to $1.207 trillion from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019. This represents a total year-over-year increase of 25.4%.

Target date funds continue to increase in popularity as TROW ended the year with $292.4 billion in TD assets compared with $230.4 billion at the end of 2018.

In 2019, TROW repurchased 7.0 million shares (just under 3% of outstanding common shares) for a total of $708.8 million.

TROW ended 2019 with a cash and cash equivalents position of $1.78 billion which was up from $1.42 billion at the end of 2018.

Diluted EPS rose to $8.70/share which was more than 20% higher than FY-2018's EPS of $7.27/share.

By generating such strong earnings, TROW has been able to be extremely generous with its dividend increases which have a 10-year growth rate (CAGR) of 12.21% and has seen 34 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Capital Management

As the article suggests, TROW is one of the few companies on the S&P 500 that currently operates without any use of debt and has also built a solid war chest that currently has $1.78 billion of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019.

Source: Q4-2019 Earnings Release

Increased Share Buyback Authorization

Many companies (especially banks) have either reduced or eliminated their share buyback authorizations for 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Although it makes sense for banks and other companies to temporarily eliminate share buybacks (based on the current circumstances), it can also be frustrating when we see the market misprice shares and the company is unable to take advantage of these kinds of situations.

TROW recently announced that it is doing the opposite and increasing its share buyback authorization by 15 million shares, making the buyback good for 24.1 million shares. 24.1 million shares represent approximately 10% of TROW's outstanding shares available.

When it comes to buying back shares, TROW is no stranger to the practice as they regularly use these authorizations to opportunistically repurchase shares. The total share count has been reduced by 23 million shares since the end of 2010. The combination of reduced share count and increased earnings have assisted in helping the Book Value/Share to grow by 2.5x over the last 10 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha - TROW Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts

Looking at TROW's history of outstanding shares demonstrates how significant the most recent share buyback authorization really is; in fact, the current authorization allows TROW to repurchase more than the change in the number of shares that happened from the end of 2010 through the end of 2019.

It is my belief that TROW's use of share buybacks is a helpful tool for supporting the price of the stock since any major fall in price would potentially be counteracted by a large purchase of outstanding shares. TROW's share buybacks are also different when compared with the company that actually uses debt and this is because companies are notorious for using cheap debt to buy back shares. A company with no debt that is buying back its shares is choosing to do so because they see it as the best opportunity at that point in time while other companies utilize cheap debt allowing them to engage in financial engineering.

One of the best examples of just how controversial these practices are comes from Boeing (BA) since the company has spent a whopping $43.3 billion repurchasing shares since June 2013. The confluence of multiple events has created the perfect storm for Boeing as it is threatened by a major liquidity crisis that has forced the company to suspend its dividend and borrow significant amounts of money in order to preserve its liquidity.

Data by YCharts

In other words, Boeing has used its resources to repurchase shares (driving shareholder value), but it has been doing this at the expense of more than doubling outstanding long-term debt over the last two years. I want to be clear and say that this scenario would not have been as significant if COVID-19 had never happened and the 787 MAX never had the issues that kept the plane grounded for this long.

Valuation

As with almost every other publicly traded stock, TROW has seen its share price tumble by roughly 20% to its current price of $105.16/share. At today's prices, TROW is currently trading at 12.9x compared with its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 16.7x.

The last time we saw TROW trading at this kind of PE multiple was at the end of 2018 through the beginning of 2019. Outside of this, P/E ratios have typically remained above 15x which is why we see TROW's current price of $105.16/share quite attractive. I personally believe there is another 24% upside for TROW which would result in a share price of $130.

Conclusion

A business that doesn't have any long-term debt doesn't necessarily mean that it will provide investors with above-average returns; however, it does make execution easier to achieve when a company's cash flow isn't being decimated by debt payments.

I believe that TROW has carved out a niche for itself by gaining significant market share in 401(k) and other retirement plans. Although I manage my own self-directed retirement accounts (Roth & Traditional), I also contribute to my 401(k) plan through my employer and strongly believe in the target date funds that TROW has to offer.

Where I am most impressed with TROW is taking action on increasing its share buyback authorization during these unprecedented times. This tells me that management understands what shares of TROW's stock are worth and that the company will invest in itself when appropriate. 24.1 million shares or roughly 10% of total outstanding shares is no small feat for a company of this size. Investors would be wise to pay attention to these kinds of actions going forward and should be exercising due diligence regarding share buyback authorizations.

