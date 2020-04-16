Atlantica Yield: Renewable Energy YieldCo Offers 7% Yield For Clean Income

Life before and after the virus will be very different. Investors need to think about adjusting accordingly.

Whenever humanity survives a worldwide event, like a world war or a pandemic, it often causes us to re-evaluate what we deem important. Debates will spawn over how we responded, how we could've been better prepared and how we should move forward. We see the healthcare sector for example benefiting from an added push for preparedness.

Part of that discussion will be how we generate power for our homes and industries. We see green energy coming to the forefront as air quality temporarily improves from stay-at-home requirements. Other industries are struggling due to lack of demand, and individuals are benefiting from government stimulus, however power demand keeps green energy firms running.

In our article today, we will highlight a green energy company that's set to gain from trends "after the virus." The company we will highlight in this report is Atlantica Yield (AY), a green utility company structured as a Yieldco.

Green energy has seen strong growth over the past few years as the cost of the technology has decreased while its ability to generate power increased. This has caused multiple developers and marketers of renewable energy to spin off those assets into a separate corporate structure known as a Yieldco.

Understanding YieldCos

The closest comparison to the Yieldco structure that investors will most likely have familiarity with is Master Limited Partnerships. Like MLPs, Yieldcos have a sponsor who develops and initially operates assets tied to long-term contracts.

These assets are often gathered together and a Yieldco is spun off of the parent. Over time, the parent continues to drop down assets to the Yieldco who operates them. The parent wins by having their capital freed up to be recycled and the Yieldco produces a steady predictable stream of income for its parent and investors.

Investors who avoid MLPs should note that unlike MLPs, Yieldcos produce a 1099 at tax time. This avoids many questions and complications for retirees and investors.

I would be remiss if I failed to mention that one underlying issue with MLPs does still exist with Yieldcos - abuse by their sponsor. We have seen multiple times where MLPs have been hurt by an abusive sponsor. much like a REIT can be mistreated by external managers.

Other yieldcos have been abused by their external management, while a strong external manager can be a massive benefit.

Atlantica Yield was left adrift when its original sponsor failed. Without a sponsor, yieldcos have no dropdown opportunities and few have the ability to source such deals on their own effectively. This situation would not last long as Algonquin (AQN) stepped in and purchased 25% of AY shares and eventually purchased an additional 16.5%.

AQN is a multinational utility company that buys and owns smaller utility companies in Canada and the United States. Currently, it operates natural gas, renewable energy, and water utilities. AY was a natural fit for them as they focus on expanding into more renewable energy projects. AQN would develop them, get them running and AY would purchase them and take over the debt and costs associated, which AQN gets to recycle capital and receive dividends from AY.

AY, however, had another benefit for AQN. Its portfolio is heavily located in Europe and South America where AQN had zero exposure, meaning AY's income stream did not compete at all with AQN's income.

During the time AQN has owned AY, it has kept pace with a better known and highly popular utility and its yieldco - NextEra Energy (NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP).

It's our opinion that yieldcos are often best owned and run by utility companies vs. unlisted general partners. The Master Limited Partnerships in the energy sector can readily show the risks of a private partner running a public partnership.

AY also has strongly outperformed Global X Yieldco & Renewable Energy ETF (YLCO) which holds various renewable energy securities and works as the best index to compare AY against.

Atlantica Yield's Portfolio

AY has a strong portfolio of assets tied to long-term power purchase agreements. These assets have self-amortizing debt that is paid off in full at the project level before the contracts are over.

Source: AY Q4 Presentation

AY's assets are primarily solar and wind-based, they own two large water-treatment facilities and partial ownership of two natural gas power plants. The last type of asset that AY holds are ownership of transmission lines in Peru to transmit power between powerplants and consumers.

Source: AY Q4 Presentation

AY keeps its projects denominated in U.S. currencies and pays dividends in U.S. dollars while being officially located in the United Kingdom. This means its dividends do not receive additional taxation. AY's ability to keep debt at the asset level means that in the rare event that a project goes sideways, the debt stays with that project and when the project is sold or lost, it does not impact their other holdings.

Dividend Check-Up

AY has a steadily growing dividend since AQN's ownership.

Data by YCharts

This past quarter, AY maintained its dividend level to ensure its coverage improves further and due to unsure economic conditions around the world.

AY's CEO was asked about the pause in dividend growth vs cash available for distribution, CAFD, he replied this way:

If you look at the CAFD growth in our guidance, it's more than a 10% higher than the actual 2019. So I see no reason why the dividend should go very differently from that.

Source: AY Transcript

What does this mean? AY saw strong CAFD growth in 2019 from 2018.

Likewise, their dividend payments increased by a similar amount. AY is expecting their CAFD to rise another 10% in 2020 and if their goals are met, the dividend can be expected to rise alongside of it.

Source: AY 20F

In 2019, AY paid out $1.57 per share in dividends and have more than $190.3 million in CAFD or a hair over $1.88 per share in CAFD. This led to a coverage ratio of 1.19x. Compared to its peers, Terraform Power (TERP) has a 1x coverage ratio, and NEP has a 2.6x coverage ratio. NEP is a lower yield dividend growth play at this time.

Note: TERP is in the process of being bought out by Brookfield Renewable Partnership (BEP).

Looking Into the Future

AY has two major plans for 2020, both of which are still in reach in the COVID-19 environment we currently are living through.

1. AY plans to buy out their tax equity partners for their Solana facility located in Arizona. This would unlock additional revenue and CAFD for AY.

2. Continue to refinance their project level and corporate debt with lower rate debt to unlock more CAFD and savings.

AY can continue to pay their current dividend for as long as their contracts continue, so in the event of COVID-19 dragging on further, AY is insulated from this issue via power purchase agreements requiring payment from government-regulated bodies.

Interest rates remain extremely low globally, so AY is taking advantage of this to get the lowest rates.

Risks to Their Business

There are three risks investors need to be aware of when investing in AY that we need to cover briefly.

The first risk is counter-party risk, that's while AY is financially stable and has strong contracted positions, the other side may not be as stable. One example of this is that one of its assets sells power to PG&E (PCG), a utility located in California that is headed towards bankruptcy. While California's large focus on renewable energy will make AY's power production attractive to PCG after bankruptcy and we expect those contracts to continue, counter-party risks are still present.

Utilities are often deemed low risk by investors, and seeing that AY overwhelmingly sells its power to them and governments in Europe. Counter-party risk while low remains present.

The second risk is sponsor abuse. We mentioned early on that AY was left adrift by the failure of its first sponsor. Every Yieldco runs the risk of abuse by its sponsor if they start to struggle financially. AQN however is a well-run, well-monetized utility so I deem this second risk as low risk as well. However, keeping tabs on AQN is highly suggested as major struggles there can bleed into issues for AY.

The last risk is US dollar connected. AY keeps the overwhelming majority of its contracts in US dollars but has debt in Euros due to lower interest rates. If the value of the Euro and USD shift greatly, the burden of debt on AY could be materially impacted. AY has been proactive in refinancing various project level debt to capture additional margin for profit and I would expect them to continue predominantly in USD.

Worldwide Focus on Renewable Energy Investments

One last area to mention when considering AY that investors must keep in mind is the demand and interest in green energy investments. Europe's largest EU run investment fund - The European Fund for Strategic Investment - is actively moving from fossil fuel-based investments directly into renewable energy.

Elsewhere we can see shifting views as Pattern Energy (PEGI) was bought out by a Canadian pension plan and Blackrock (BLK) launching a renewable energy only fund. This follows Blackrock's sustainability as the center of their new investment approach moving forward. This will drive demand for new renewable energy assets to be sourced and built globally, but also creates value for currently existing assets.

Conclusion

Our future is set to look much different as we defeat the current pandemic. There will be life "before the virus" and another life "after the virus." No doubt we will be redefining our priorities. This means that society in general, our governments, and us as investors will have to change. Investors will most likely be putting more funds into environment-friendly investment, and companies like AY is set to benefit from this trend.

AY is a fantastic renewable yieldco connected to a sponsor who is committed to building additional renewable energy projects throughout the United States. As income investors looking at the future, we find this utility company is one way to reallocate our funds. The 7% dividends are another reason to like AY.

