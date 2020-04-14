Buy AmTrust Financial Bond, CUSIP032359AE1, At A Discount

AmTrust Financial is a privately held property and casualty insurer. For years it was accused of accounting irregularities by the SEC (importantly, none of those charges were ever proven and after a restatement the change to Free Cash Flow was negligible.) Share price became depressed and the controlling family took advantage by taking the company private. Data on financials is a little old as the company has been privately held since 29NOV2018. Financials from that period, showed a company that was well able to meet its bond obligation.

Today, I'm recommending the 15AUG2023 maturity 6.125 coupon bond (CUSIP 032359AE1) as recent price action has made it very attractive to investors seeking safe yield in a volatile world.

The Business

AmTrust is a specialty property and casualty insurer. They sell primarily "worker's compensation" insurance. There are lots of firms in that sector but all except AmTrust focus on large businesses. AmTrust seeks out the small and medium sized businesses that are underserved by the larger insurance market. They are thus able to underwrite at more attractive premiums. There is reason to believe this number has remained strong since going private as the A.M Best insurance rating agency continues to rate them a strong "A" for ability to meet insurance obligations. The company also sells auto liability insurance to small and medium sized businesses. There is also a business providing extended warranty and other plans for small to medium sized businesses. AmTrust has grown rapidly by focusing on the small to medium sized business niche and through acquisition. In the period from going public to the 10 years or so before it went private, revenue grew at 30% a year. During this entire time, Free Cash Flow a percentage of revenue never fell below 20%. AmTrust has a very strong business.

Management

The company is effectively entirely controlled by the founding Kerfunkel brothers. They know this business well and ran it well before going private (despite claims their accounting was incorrect). They took the company private at a valuation around 3 billion dollars and this is our best estimate of how much "skin" they have in the game. This is important to bond holders. When a company defaults on its bonds and goes into bankruptcy, equity holders are almost always left with nothing. Not making coupon payments or fulfilling principal requirements at maturity means management loses everything. With around 3 billion dollars at risk, it is a sure bet the Kerfunkel brothers will do anything and everything in their power to ensure the bond gets paid. They will sell non-core assets, sell core assets, raise capital in an initial public offering and more to protect their family wealth. Sometimes, management that only owns a small portion of the equity will cash out via dividends at the expense of bond holders. This makes no sense for the Kerfunkel brothers as there is no "leverage" to the distribution. In my opinion they will also suspend any dividends to meet the bond payment as they only need to raise a quarter billion or so to retain control over about 3 billion. For this reason and others, I consider this bond enormously safe. The market agrees as noted by bond pricing.

The Opportunity

COVID-19 volatility has hit the CUSIP 032359AE1 bond. Before the scare started, the bond traded around par as the market felt the bond was very safe. There is no reason to think COVID-19 will result in a rash of worker's comp claims or auto liability claims for small businesses. Yet, the bond has suffered. This spells opportunity. You can get into a money safe bond at an attractive yield.

At a price point of 85, the bond yields over 11% to maturity. The bond has traded as prices below 80 recently and will likely do so again on any pullback in the market.

ACTION TO TAKE: Buy CUSIP 032359AE1 up to 85 cents on the dollar. Protect your downside with a hard stop at 75. Put no more than 5% of your portfolio in this idea. Plan to hold to maturity but sell early at PAR if you can to boost yield to maturity.

Buying Bonds

Many investors go their entire lives without buying a bond. The process can be a little intimidating as it is less user friendly than the single click equity buyer process at most online brokers. At many brokers, you cannot simply enter an order into the screen and have it executed. You will have to find the customer service number and speak to a live person at the "bond desk". They tend to not be very helpful and expect you to already know the process. Key to this process is the CUSIP number. They will not likely look it up for you and you will need to have it ready.

Prices are quoted in tens of dollars. To put in an order for this bond at 85 cents on the dollar, you will put in an order for a price of "85.0000", thus offering to pay 850 dollars. Interest (the coupon) is paid twice a year. You will have to compensate your seller for the accrued interest on the current coupon.

There is also a minimum order size. This will vary by broker. I prefer to buy bonds through Interactive Brokers. They have a minimum lot size of two. They also let you enter a CUSIP into the online interface and do everything yourself without contacting a bond desk. I receive no compensation for recommending Interactive Brokers. They are just what I use and recommend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CUSIP 032359AE1. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.