Diving Into Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Today, we take an in-depth look at an intriguing 'Tier 4' concern. Like most small caps it was crushed in the COVID-19 meltdown, but has had a nice rally in April as the market has started to regain a bit of its footing. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) is a Lexington, Massachusetts based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2014. Dicerna's pipeline is comprised of RNAi therapeutics designed for unmet medical needs in diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. The company is currently developing 4 assets, 3 GalXC programs in clinical development, and 5 major research and development collaborations. Partners include Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Boehringer Ingelheim. The company's lead product candidate is Nedosiran, DCR-PHXC, which is targeting primary hyperoxalurias. Also, the company has two early-stage, clinical assets: DCR-HBVS for hepatitis B virus and DCR-A1AT for A1AT liver disease, the latter indication received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA in mid-March. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently trades just under $19.00 a share, and the company has a market capitalization of roughly $1.4 billion.

Pipeline

GalXC

GalXC is the company's proprietary technology platform. GalXC molecules are designed to be processed by the enzyme Dicer, which is the initiation point for RNAi in the human cell cytoplasm. Past generations of RNAi molecules would mimic the output of Dicer, but GalXC molecules enter the RNAi pathway prior to Dicer processing. This is a critical modification because it can lead to the correct strand of double-stranded RNA molecule being selected, which increases the efficacy of the RNAi mechanism. Not only does this increase the potency of the drug, but it also enables more sequences to be used. Furthermore, GalXC molecules have an extended structure compared to other RNAi molecules. This extended area can be used for such things as enhancing the pharmacokinetic profile of the molecule or suppressing immunostimulatory activity. The drugs produced from the platform are subcutaneously delivered, long duration of action, high specificity drugs, which means convenient therapeutics with predictable activity.

The company's GalXC platform has garnered the attention of multiple heavy hitters in the world of healthcare, particularly as of late. On November 18th, 2019, the company entered into an agreement with Novo Nordisk to develop novel RNAi therapeutics that leverage the GalXC platform to treat liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases. In addition to an upfront payment of $175 million and a $50 million equity investment in Dicerna at a premium, the company will be eligible for up to roughly $355 million in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties. Shortly after, on December 16th, the company announced that their collaboration partner Alexion Pharmaceuticals has decided to exercise their option for exclusive rights to two additional GalXC RNAi targets within the complement pathway. The two licenses brought in $20 million for Dicerna.

Coronavirus

The company's supply chain relies, to some degree, on manufacturing capacity in China. Based on discussions with the company's suppliers, they don't foresee a disruption in supply. However, things can of course get worse, and the company is actively trying to mitigate supply chain risk by building up a safety stock in their supply chain, monitoring recommendations from the CDC, and they have begun to develop alternatives outside of China.

Nedosiran

Nedosiran is the company's lead product candidate, which is designed to treat patients with all forms of primary hyperoxaluria. The drug works by reducing oxalate production to near-normal levels via the silencing of lactate dehydrogenase in the liver, which may prevent damage to the kidneys and other organs caused by oxalate accumulation. Primary hyperoxaluria is a family of rare, genetic liver disorders characterized by the overproduction of oxalate, a natural chemical in the body that is eliminated as waste through the kidneys. The most common type of PH is PH1, which is the result of a mutation in the AGXT gene. It is estimated that the genetic prevalence of PH1 is 1 in 151,887, roughly 5,000 patients in the U.S. and EU.

The drug is currently being evaluated in two important trials: PHYOX2 and PHYOX3. PHYOX2 is a pivotal, double-blind trial of roughly 36 patients with PH1 and PH2. The primary endpoint is the reduction in urinary oxalate levels from baseline to measurements taken from the end of months three through six. The company expects to complete enrollment within the first half of 2020. PHYOX3 is a roll-over study of patients from the PHYOX trials. The company should have multi-dose data from the trial in the first half of 2020. The company intends on data from the trials to support an NDA in the near future. As such, the company is making preparation for a commercial launch a top priority this year. The company expects Nedosiran to be available on a global basis. Dicerna will focus on the U.S. market and will seek a partner for commercialization outside of the United States.

RG6346

RG6346 is in development to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection in adults. The drug targets HBV messenger RNA. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection that increases the risk of developing liver failure, liver cancer or cirrhosis. In pre-clinical models, the drug has demonstrated a greater than 99% reduction in circulated HBsAg in mouse models of HBV infection.

In October of 2019, Dicerna entered into a research and licensing agreement with Roche to develop RG6346 for the treatment of patients with non-cirrhotic chronic HBV. Per the terms of the collaboration, Dicerna is eligible to receive up to $1.47 billion in potential milestone payments as well as royalties on product sales. Furthermore, Dicerna has the option to co-fund development for increased royalties and co-promotion rights in the United States. The drug is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial. Proof-of-concept data from all planned cohorts should be available by mid-2020.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of December 31st, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $150 million. The company also has approximately $195 million in held-to-maturity investments. Additionally, the company received $200 million and $175 million in upfront payments from the Roche/Novo agreements in January 2020. Furthermore, the company added $39 million in February from their sale of common stock to a single institutional investor under their ATM program. The company's 'cash runway' looks solid right now as a result.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $34.8 million, compared to $13.7 million in Q4 of 2018. General and administrative expenses were $13.6 million in the quarter, compared to $7.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenue for the period was $7 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2018. Overall, the company had a net loss of $39.6 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $18.6 million in the same period of 2018. The company announced a collaboration deal with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) last week but the agreement does not seem to involve any upfront payments.

The current median analyst price target on Wall Street is just under $35 a share. B Riley FBR ($30 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($32 price target) and Leerink Partners ($38 price target up from $35 previously) all reiterated Buy ratings on Dicerna last week.

Verdict

Dicerna has a lot working in its favor. Multiple 'shots on goal', several partnerships, solid analyst support and the company is currently well-funded. I do worry a bit about a potential dependence on China given the current market environment. In addition, while options are available on the equity, they are not that liquid making a buy-write option strategy difficult. For right now, Dicerna seems a solid 'watch item' name worthy of a few shares within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

