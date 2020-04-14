FirstEnergy: 4-Year Capital Investments Will Support Its Dividend Growth

The company has an $11.6-12.4 billion of capital projects through 2023 to grow its rate base and EPS.

Investment Thesis

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) delivered a solid Q4 2019, thanks to rate base growth and lower operating and maintenance expenses. The company should be able to continue to deliver EPS growth in the next few years thanks to its 4-year $11.6-12.4 billion capital projects to grow its base by 6% annually and earnings. The company currently pays a 3.5%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a total return of 24.6% by the end of 2021. Therefore, this is a good dividend stock to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

FirstEnergy delivered operating earnings of $0.55 per share in Q4 2019. This was better than last year's $0.50 per share. The growth was primarily driven by rate base growth especially in its regulated transmission business as well as lower operating and maintenance expenses.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$11.6-12.4 billion projected capital projects through 2023

FirstEnergy has updated its four-year capital investment program to about $11.6-12.4 billion from 2020 to 2023. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's capital projects include $4.80-5.55 billions of regulated transmission investments and $6.8 billion of regulated distribution investments.

In $ millions unless otherwise stated 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Regulated Transmission $1,200 $1,200-$1,450 $1,200-$1,450 $1,200-$1,450 $4,800-$5,550 Regulated Distribution $1,700 $1,700 $1,700 $1,700 $6,800 Total $2,900 $2,900-$3,150 $2,900-$3,150 $2,900-$3,150 $11.6-$12.4 billion

Source: Created by author; Q4 2019 Factbook

These projects should help drive its regulated transmission and distribution rate base growth rates of 10% and 4%, respectively, through 2021. These rate base growths should help FirstEnergy to deliver rate base growth rate of 6% annually through 2023 (see chart below). This growth in its rate base should help support its operating EPS growth of 5-7% annually through 2023.

Source: Created by author

Solid balance sheet to fund its growth projects

FirstEnergy has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB Stable (S&P), Baa3 Stable (Moody's), and BBB Stable (Fitch). The company has about $3.5 billion of undrawn credit facilities and $4 billion of available liquidity. The company has a well-laddered debt maturities profile and only has about $300 million of debts maturing in 2020. Management plans to fund its growth projects in 2020 and 2021 through debt issuance and funds from free cash flow. However, management projects that they may need to issue up to $600 million of equity annually in 2022 and 2023 to execute its capital investments.

Source: Q4 2019 Factbook

Valuation Analysis

FirstEnergy expects to generate operating EPS in the range of $2.40-2.60 per share in 2020. We estimate its 2021 EPS to grow by 5% from the midpoint of its 2020 EPS guidance. This means that its EPS will grow to $2.63 per share in 2021. We noted that FirstEnergy's U.S. peers such as Xcel Energy (XEL) and WEC Energy (WEC) are trading at forward P/E ratios above 20x. Using a conservative P/E ratio of 20x, we derive our target price to be C$52.50 by the end of 2021. Together with its dividend, we have a total return of 24.6% by the end of 2021.

2020E 2021E EPS (C$) $2.50 $2.63 Growth Rate 5.0% 5.0% P/E Ratio 20 20 Price Target (C$) $50.00 $52.50 Dividend (C$) $1.56 $1.62 Total Return (%) 24.6%

Source: Created by author

An attractive 3.5%-yielding dividend

FirstEnergy has recently increased its quarterly dividend from $0.38 per share to $0.39 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.5%. The company's dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of 63% based on its 2019 operating EPS of $2.41 per share. The company has a targeted payout ratio of 55-65%. With projected operating EPS growth to be in the range of 5-7% in the next few years, we expect FirstEnergy to continue to increase its dividend in the next few years.

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory Risk

FirstEnergy's regulated utilities business are sensitive to changes in regulatory decisions.

Weather

Weather can be another factor that impacts the company's revenue. A warm winter may reduce its electricity transmission and distribution volume.

Investor Takeaway

We like FirstEnergy's regulated utilities business and its growth outlook in the next four years. We also like its investment grade balance sheet that should help support its growth projects. The company has the potential to deliver a total return of 24.6% by the end of 2021. We think this is a stock worth considering for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.