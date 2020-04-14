Nuveen Accused Of 'Threats And Lies' - Which Is Why NEA And Its Municipal Bond CEFs Are Great

An interesting lawsuit in the municipal bond market has uncovered exactly how and why many debt CEFs can crush their indexes, and why this fact is likely to remain true for a long while to come.

The story revolves around Nuveen Asset Management and its attempts to get all of the major investment banks in America to not do business with an upstart that was disrupting Nuveen’s business model as it functions in the muni bond world.

Understanding the details of this case is critical for understanding why CEFs are a much, much better vehicle for buying municipal bonds (as well as several other assets). But in addition, this case is really interesting, as it uncovers some of the tricks of the trade that asset managers use to win.

Nuveen’s Outsized Power

Of the 70 CEFs Nuveen manages, 40 are municipal bond funds with $25.3 billion in AUM in total. Include Nuveen’s other muni bond funds, and the firm manages a whopping $150 billion in muni bond assets. These funds vary from microscopic (the Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) is less than $20 million in size) to the largest CEF on the market, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). Nuveen touts itself as the largest high yield municipal bond manager in the world, while also being one of the few firms to carry the torch for closed-end funds as an investment vehicle (the oft used, though oft erroneous cefconnect.com is sponsored by Nuveen).

The firm’s presence in the municipal bond market is significant, which is as important of a consideration as the metrics CEF investors often look at, such as discounts to NAV, yield, and dividend sustainability.

Size and market influence can be powerful determinants of fund performance in debt markets for two reasons. First, a manager’s size can determine the favorability it can get in terms of leverage: bigger companies will get cheaper interest rates and quicker access to capital whether through debt or preferred stock issuances. Secondly, and much more importantly, a bigger firm has greater access to new issuances, which also means access to better issuances.

This is something retail investors used to the stock market often overlook, because the way debt markets work is fundamentally different. It is also why, of the 136 muni bond CEFs with a 10-year history, 123 have beaten the index fund, the iShares National Municipal Bond ETF (MUB). Similarly, almost all of the preferred stock CEFs and most corporate bond CEFs have beaten their indices, thus demonstrating that the efficient market hypothesis simply does not apply to debt markets at all.

When one looks at their structure, this should come as no surprise. When a municipal bond is issued, the municipality will call up its bankers, say it wants to raise some money, and the bankers will call investors, with a waterfall ranking in which the biggest/best clients are called first for the best deals. Thus, if Deutsche Bank (DB) is asked to raise funds for a city, DB is likely to contact its best clients first if DB feels the city’s issuance is of the highest quality. It’s also why retail investors often get stuck with the worst municipal bonds if they buy them directly - retail investors are too small and cannot compete, so they’re last in line to get notified of a new issuance.

Nuveen, like all muni bond fund managers, will take advantage of this market structure as best it can - or so I have been arguing for years without much publicly available knowledge to prove this very plain fact (although it is a fact that many municipal bond desk traders will freely discuss if you simply call and ask them). But now there is a very clear indication of this fact in the case of Preston Hollow Capital LLC v Nuveen LLC.

The short version of the story: Preston Hollow specializes in full direct placements, meaning it will call municipalities, find out how much money they need for a bond, and then will agree to buy all of those bonds directly from the muni, thus removing the need for an investment bank to shop around an issuance to several potential buyers while also giving Preston Hollow the ability to proactively select the investments it wants.

This is an obvious win-win for all parties concerned, but it is also a loss for other potential municipal bond buyers such as Nuveen. And that is why Nuveen went to investment banks such as DB and said, “if you are actively doing business with [Preston Hollow], Nuveen will not be doing business with you.” Those aren’t my words - they are a quotation from Nuveen portfolio manager Steve Hlavin as stated in presiding Judge Sam Glasscock’s decision on the matter.

Leaving aside the ethics or legality of this issue (I will discuss the legal decision and its impact on Nuveen funds shortly), the crux of this lawsuit is that it is proof positive that CEF managers can and do use their market position to get an advantage in the market and help their funds outperform.

And as a result, Nuveen lost the case: Glasscock concluded that “Nuveen used threats and lies in a successful attempt to damage the plaintiff in its business relationships.”

In this case, of course, that strategy has backfired - so is this reason to worry that big fund managers throwing their weight around in markets can no longer be a reliable source of market outperformance?

The Legal Fallout

Judge Glasscock’s decision is, in a word, damning, but on a more practical level, this tempest in a teapot has meant nothing more than Nuveen’s lawyers earning their keep.

Preston Hollow wanted Nuveen banned from interfering in the company’s business in the future; Glasscock denied that. “Nuveen is responsible for the tort of intentional interference with business relations. I find the equitable relief sought by Preston Hollow is unavailable, however,” Glasscock wrote. His reasoning is very interesting: it basically boils down to a belief that Nuveen won’t threaten to walk from banks in the future. “Nonetheless, before receiving injunctive relief here, it must demonstrate that it faces a likelihood that Nuveen will repeat its tortious behavior. In light of the facts of record, I find that unlikely,” Glassock writes, adding that Nuveen has admitted it “will not seek any agreement or commitment from your firm concerning the counterparties it does business with,” as the company has written to investment bankers in the past.

A simple summary: Nuveen promised they won’t make these threats anymore, and Glasscock believes them. This is quite likely, since in the trial Nuveen fund managers testified that these threats were exaggerations and that they never had any intention of refusing to do business with investment banks that did business with Preston Hollow. So Nuveen has shown its cards to all investment bankers who will be aware of this case (which is very big news in muni bond circles), and those bankers now know both Nuveen can’t make these threats anymore and, even if they do, the threats are empty.

Preston Hollow’s win is, well, hollow. Nuveen has been publicly chastised, but they will be free to conduct business more or less as they have in the past, even if one of the tools in their arsenal has been severely blunted by this public blunder.

The Banker Response

All of the large investment banks were involved in this case, and the bankers involved in these deals now have an opportunity to pursue business with both firms without much fear of backlash from either. But those same bankers must also know Nuveen is still very much opposed to Preston Hollow’s business model, and if the investment banks support Preston Hollow, Nuveen will be unhappy. The bankers must then ask themselves if they want to make a $150 billion AUM client unhappy to help support a $2.1 billion client.

On its own, that’s a no-brainer. But the question gets even more interesting if you think through Preston Hollow’s business model. The firm’s direct placement disintermediates part of the investment bank’s function to raise capital, since they’re putting up all of the capital needed for the issuance. The bank’s role is more perfunctory, providing due diligence and legal support for the deal. While I do not know if the banks are charging a discount for that smaller role in the Preston Hollow transactions, it should only be a matter of time before they do - and the banks must surely be aware of this.

So as a banker, do you want to risk your relationship with a client 75x the size of another client when that other client may be working to put you out of a job?

The State of Nuveen Funds

While NEA popped after the judge’s decision went public, a broader recovery in the muni market makes it hard to imagine much of this was the result of this court case. What I find much more interesting is the fund’s discount - and what it says about market attitudes towards Nuveen after the court case.

Obviously, the coronavirus panic selloff before the Federal Reserve announced it would backstop the muni bond market created an aberrational discount to NAV in NEA and pretty much all muni bond CEFs, and since then NEA has been recovering. Now, at 7.6%, its discount is just a hair wider than its 10-year average discount of 7.3%, which is itself far wider than the 3.1% average discount for a muni bond CEF over the last 10 years. It’s also a smidgen higher than the 6.6% average discount for muni bond CEFs right now, according to data from CEF Insider.

It is also much more generous than the average 2.1% premium that PIMCO muni bond funds attract.

What can we read from this?

Most importantly, Nuveen’s power in the muni bond market has never been appreciated by the market; their ability to influence investment banks, get first look at new issuances, and crowd out other investors has never been seen as an advantage by CEF investors. This is obviously the wrong view, as a single chart demonstrates:

However, CEF markets demonstrate the ability to hold the wrong view for a very, very long time. It is possible that NEA’s market advantage remains discounted by the market for years. Thus, one could argue its current discount, in line with history, makes the fund a hold, with bigger discounts of 10% or greater a buy. Similarly, if the discount shrinks significantly over the next few weeks or months, it could become a sell.

This is, I think, a somewhat myopic viewpoint. While it’s true that CEF markets can keep irrational mispricing of funds’ advantages for years, it is also true that CEF markets will reverse irrational mispricings on a dime. Consider, for instance, the story of the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK):

This fund’s irrational premium would reset lower and lower over time as the market realized its long-term high dividend was unsustainable and would need to be cut (as it was in 2015). On a more positive note, consider, on the other hand, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG):

Why did this small fund’s long-term double-digit discount turn into a double-digit premium? Because, from the mid-2010s to 2018, the fund’s NAV was starting to outperform the S&P 500 by a small but growing margin:

Catalysts for changes in NAV discounts come in various forms, and I believe NEA and some other Nuveen funds may be well positioned to benefit from the changing market dynamic of Nuveen’s “lost” court case. Bankers now know Nuveen’s position with the utmost clarity and the opportunity to gain an edge with Nuveen by forsaking Preston Hollow. They also know that Nuveen can throw its weight around with minimal legal repercussions. Nuveen knows this as well. How can they not leverage that fact to help their muni bond funds outperform even more?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.