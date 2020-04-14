ADO Properties: Too Cheap To Ignore This Residential Real Estate Company

Reported figures cannot be relied on with the transformative transactions fully showing up in the 2021 financials for the first time.

ADO Properties (OTC:ADPPF) was a pure-play on residential real estate in German capital Berlin until recently. New regulations in Berlin came into effect in February 2019 and would have hampered growth at a 100% Berlin entity. Rents in Berlin are frozen and can even be reduced by tenants if they exceed 120% of comparable rents. Renovations in Berlin cannot lead to easy rent increases with astronomic IRRs (internal rate of return) anymore.

Management's solution to the deteriorated growth outlook is the transformational takeover of Adler (OTC:ADREF), which was announced in December 2019. Only a few days earlier, Adler did acquire a 33.25% stake in ADO, which might have also played a role. The offer to exchange Adler shares for 0.4164 ADO shares was launched as a voluntary public takeover offer. This means ADO did not have to launch another offer for the remaining 5.85% (excluding treasury shares) shares after 91.93% of Adler shares were tendered into the offer. The combined company is to be named ADLER Real Estate Group.

Concurrently, with the exchange offer for Adler, ADO acquired a 22% stake and the option to buy an additional 51% in publicly-traded residential real estate developer Consus for €294mm.

Synergies and rationale for acquisitions

The rationale for the transactions is diversification and a larger scale with cheaper financing and access to a development pipeline in the case of Consus. Increasing rents via renovation is still possible at Adler's non-Berlin units, where they could also invest to decrease vacancy and drive rent increases.

I can see the rationale for combining Adler with the higher loan to value (LTV) with ADO and their lower LTV (see table below) with no great standalone investment options in their current portfolio. Per the takeover press release, they expect 15-20mm increase in pre-tax FFO due to cost synergies. Over 50% of units by value will still be located in Berlin.

Source: Adler presentation on their acquisition of a stake in ADO Properties

But the investment in Consus leads to a different risk profile of developing real estate compared to just holding and getting recurring rental income. ADO may think developing themselves is cheaper than buying on a risk-adjusted basis. The combined Adler+ADO with their recurring FFO can probably better afford pre-financing development capex than a standalone entity like Consus. Avoiding forward selling of unfinished developments can increase margins. Consus had an average run-rate interest rate of 7.9% per Q3 presentation, which is significantly higher than the cost of debt of about 2% at Adler and ADO. Nevertheless, if ADO were to exercise their call and buy out minorities (which they promised in this case) and thus consolidate Consus, their cost of capital would certainly rise. The synergies apart from financing and no more needed marketing due to the new "build to hold" strategy are questionable due to different business models.

ADO expects 13-18mm yearly synergies before tax from mainly "cost efficiencies including reduced expenses related to marketing and sales based on the conversion of strategy from "build to sell" to "build to hold"."

ADO is not the only company having appetite to pick up developers and increase their development pipeline. Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF) announced in March the acquisition of Munich-based developer Isaria. Also, in March, Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) acquired Rhine-Main area focused developer Bien-Ries. LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF) is not interested in acquiring a developer as explained on their Q4 2019 conference call. LEG's perspective is that we are in a late-stage cycle economy and developers are priced high. Developer's pipelines are priced at current market prices and they will "refrain from acquiring any developer."

The rationale for combining ADO and Adler is more clear than for the acquisition of Consus. To be fair, the declining share price of Consus after acquiring the first 22% of Consus for cash was not foreseeable at the time.

Combined pro forma financials

The acquisitions are transformative for ADO but render the reported financials pretty much useless because the transactions will close after the balance sheet date (December 31, 2019), except for part of the Consus acquisition, which is already included in the reported accounts.

My calculation arrives at a lower pro forma share count than the public databases by subtracting part of the ADO shares owned by Adler. Not to complicate matters further, I have ignored the 164mm Adler convertible because the conversion price of €12.54 is currently below Adler's share price. Despite being out of the money, some of Adler's convertible have converted to Adler shares and tendered into the offer. Adler's share count increased from 71,063,743 at year end to 72,236,485 per end of March 2020.

Each of the 66,404,915 tendered Adler shares was exchanged for 0.4164 ADO shares. This increased the ADO share count by 27,651,007 shares or 62.6% to 71,845,613 shares. Adler did already hold 14,692,889 ADO shares via Adler's subsidiary ADO Group. Adler's share count is 72,236,485 or 70,651,764 - excluding the 2.23% or approximately 1,584,721 treasury shares (disclosure is not required). The minorities in Adler have an interest of one minus 66,404,915 (tendered Adler) divided by 70,651,764 (Adler's shares outstanding excluding treasury shares) economic interest in Adler. That is about 100% - 94% = 6%. Now, we can subtract 6% from the ADO shares owned by Adler to arrive at the ADO treasury shares economically owned by ADO shareholders.

Source: Author's calculation

All my further calculations will be based on the roughly 58mm shares for ADO.

For the NAV calculation, I have taken Adler's numbers at face value.

Due to the decreased shares price of Consus, I have valued ADO's Consus stake at market value.

Source: Author's calculation

The call option to acquire an additional 51% of Consus is valued at 92mm on ADO's balance sheet. To reflect my scepticism and to be conservative, I have marked down this option to its current intrinsic value. That results in a value of zero for this option.

Source: Author's calculation

Putting this all together results in a NAV of roughly €60 for ADO:

Source: Author's calculation

Another important metric for the combined entity would be LTV, which I have calculated at 54%. That is above the below 50% target for the mid-term, but below the covenants.

Source: Author's calculation

ADO plans to issue new equity via a rights issue with tradable subscription rights in Q2 or Q3. They are currently monitoring the market and are waiting for the right moment. This will bring down LTV. With ADO shares trading at a significant discount to NAV of over 60%, the offer will definitely be NAV dilutive. This overhang may contribute to the NAV discount.

Looking at the operational side, the combined company expects a net rental income of 340-360mm and FFO of 120-140mm (see FFO bridge below). Those numbers are the pro forma guidance because Adler will only be consolidated after Q1. From an economical point of view, it is better to look at the numbers from the perspective as if Adler were already consolidated in Q1.

Source: ADO company presentation

Risk of distress

Due to the increased fear in markets of late, it may be warranted to talk a little bit about bankruptcy risk.

My take is that the rental cash flows are safe. To quote from the recent March 31, 2020, conference call:

as a residential company exposed to all over Germany with an attractive level of rent of €6, we are not exposed to payment risk. First, our tenants are continuing to pay. Some of them could ask for temporary deferred payment. But so far, we have not seen a residential tenant asking them.

To my knowledge, other German residential real estate companies have also reported no problems so far regarding rent collection.

That leaves refinancing risk.

In Germany, the banks play traditionally a comparable more important role compared to going directly to the market and issuing e.g. bonds. This means even with bond spreads rising, there is the alternative of bank financing. The banks themselves refinance via covered bonds, the so-called Pfandbriefe. As you can see, the spreads have increased, but nothing to worry, yet (see chart below). Importantly, residential real estate is the safer asset compared to commercial real estate in the current lockdown period. Those Pfandbriefe spreads are just averages.

Source: German Pfandbriefe index yields

On the conference call, ADO indicated advanced discussions with their banks to refinance part of their debt with maturities of 5-10 years and interest rates of 1.5% to 2%. There are unencumbered assets of over 2 billion and banks are confident to lend about 50-60% in a secured financing. Cash on hand is 500mm. Debt maturities are 52mm for 2020 and 750mm for 2021 when the refinancing in progress is finished (see graphic below).

Source: company presentation

Most of the debt is fixed. The LTV is manageable. Interest coverage at 3.0 is comfortable. Unsecured debt makes up the majority of the current debt structure. With their unencumbered assets, the company could refinance on a secured basis, if need be.

Source: company presentation

Bank debt is currently only at about 37% per year end (see below). The revolving credit facility of 175mm is fully drawn down.

Source: company presentation

The planned dividend of €0.75 could also be cancelled to reduce cash outflows. In my opinion, it is odd to plan to issue equity and pay a dividend in the same year from a capital allocation point of view.

If the capital markets would shut down and the banking market would freeze at the same time, ADO would indeed have a liquidity problem. They cannot pay down the maturing debt with operating cash flows but have to roll-over the debt. In my opinion, there will be no problem due to the possibility of using the secured bank debt route.

Valuation

With a discount to NAV above 60% and an FFO multiple below 10, ADO is quite attractive on an absolute basis.

The planned equity issue will dilute NAV. The higher LTV may impede ADO from profiting from market opportunities like a fire sale of property developments due to liquidity issues.

Source: company reports and author's calculations

In addition, the discount to the peer group is wide (see table). To round things up, I have also compiled metrics for commercial property companies (see table below).

Source: company reports and author's calculations

Again, ADO is trading at a discount despite its, in my opinion, more cash flow stable residential assets compared to commercial real estate.

You can buy ADO with a discount to the value of their properties (which again is below replacement value). That is impossible in private markets.

If we recalculate NAV based on the view of selling all the real estate instead of holding, we have to subtract deferred taxes from the NAV. The deferred taxes are the result of fair value gains of the properties and are only payable in case the profit is realized e.g. via a sale. Adjusting my prior NAV calculation results in a NAV of about €46 (see below).

Source: Author's calculation

With a share price of €21.74, ADO is trading at an above 50% discount to this theoretical liquidation value.

Announcement of a successful refinancing could help narrowing this discount short term. Mid term, ADO or then named Adler Real Estate Group could be included in the MDAX index, increasing interest in shares. Successfully closing the equity issue would remove the overhang and uncertainty and could lead to higher prices despite the dilution. In addition, any court ruling against the Berlin rent freeze could lead to fast price increases, as 50% of the portfolio is still located in Berlin (based on value).

Conclusion

ADO is trading at a wide discount to peers. Even compared to commercial real estate companies, ADO is cheap. The discount to liquidation is above 50% and the discount to NAV above 60%. The price to mid-guidance FFO is below 10. Bankruptcy risk is low. The planned equity issue will be a rights issue with tradable rights, which gives every investor the same rights (institutional investors are not advantaged like in private placements).

