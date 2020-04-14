Sonim Technologies Seeks To Reverse Value Destruction With New CEO

A new and experienced CEO may be able to effect a turnaround, but I'll be staying away until positive results start showing up in the financials.

Since its IPO, management has produced massive shareholder value destruction.

The firm designs and manufactures ruggedized phones for public safety and other markets.

Quick Take

Sonim Technologies (SONM) went public on May 10, 2019, raising $39 million in gross proceeds in an IPO.

The firm designs and manufactures rugged mobile phones on the Android platform.

Since its IPO, SONM has succeeded in destroying shareholder value at an impressive rate.

A new and experienced CEO may turn this disaster-of-a-stock around, but my bias is to stay away until management shows it can produce positive results.

Company

San Mateo, California-based Sonim was founded in 1999 as NaviSpin.com to manufacture and market ruggedized Android-based mobile phones and accessories designed for the industrial enterprise and public sectors.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Robert Plaschke, who has been with the firm since 2002 and was previously Entrepreneur in Residence at venture capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures.

Sonim’s offerings include rugged mobile phones that can connect to both public and private wireless networks, industrial-grade accessories, as well as cloud-based software and application services.

The company’s technology combines the functionality of single-purpose electronic devices, such as barcode scanners, location-tracking devices and sensors into one Android-powered device with access to apps on the Google Play Store.

Some of the company’s main end consumers are typically in the construction, hospitality, energy and utility, logistics, and manufacturing sectors.

Below is a demonstration video of Sonim’s rugged phone's durability:

Source: Sonim

The company has developed and integrated dozens of application programming interfaces [APIs] specific for its phones and has partnered with over 800 app developers to create a purpose-built experience.

Management states that as of January 2019, Sonim was the only private mobile phone company to have a stocked ruggedized product with three of the four largest U.S. wireless carriers - AT&T (NYSE:T), Sprint (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Market And Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global rugged smartphone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2021 with a year-over-year increase of 1.92% for 2017.

The number of devices sold annually is projected to grow by 0.68 million units by 2021.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing need for mobile devices that can withstand accidental drops and other extreme conditions.

The North American region is projected to account for half of the rugged smartphone market revenue during the forecast period, as can be seen by the graphic below:

Major director competitors that provide or are developing rugged cellphone or related products include:

Bullitt Mobile

Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCF)

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF)

Harris Corporation (HRS)

JVC KENWOOD (6632.T)

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Datalogic (OTC:DLGCF)

Honeywell (HON)

The company’s offerings combine multiple single-use device functions into one Android-powered rugged mobile phone that gives the end user many applications to choose from.

Recent Performance

SONM’s top line revenue by quarter has been uneven but trending downward, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit by quarter has produced similar results, at a five-quarter low in Q4 2019:

Operating income by quarter has been well into negative territory since Q1 2019:

Earnings per share (diluted) have also turned sharply negative since Q1 2019:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO in May 2019, SONM’s stock price has fallen 92.85 percent vs. the U.S. Technology index’s rise of 30.9 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 6.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $16,930,000 Enterprise Value $15,810,000 Price/Sales 0.13 Enterprise Value/Sales 0.14 Enterprise Value/EBITDA -0.81 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$19,390,000 Revenue Growth Rate -14.31% Earnings Per Share -$1.39

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

In its last earnings call, which was for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, management highlighted the appointment of a replacement CEO, Tom Wilkinson, formerly of Xplore Technologies, a maker of ruggedized tablets and other handheld devices.

As to its financial results, the numbers speak for themselves, as the firm has seen sharp declines across all of its major metrics.

Since becoming a public company, SONM has produced shareholder value destruction on an epic scale.

I covered the firm’s May 2019 IPO and believed that based on its previous growth trajectory and market potential, the IPO was a BUY at $15.00.

How wrong I was, or maybe just fooled by management’s IPO happy talk, as the company has since sold more units but lost money at an ever-increasing rate and across gross, operating and net levels.

All this while increasing its operating expenses by nearly 20% (Q3 2019) throughout the organization and taking an inventory charge ‘related to the aging of materials and finished goods.’

In short, it’s hard to envision how much more previous management could have destroyed shareholder value post-IPO.

So, now, in comes an experienced CEO in Tom Wilkinson, presumably to turn the company around.

One could make the case that the majority of shareholder damage has been done and is baked into the stock, and that an industry veteran can only improve and rationalize the firm’s business in the quarters ahead, with concomitant upside for current shareholders.

Also, while the new CEO didn’t speak directly about specific customers, reading between the conference call lines, existing customer T-Mobile/Sprint announced they were going to increase their exposure to the public safety market.

Wilkinson said of the firm’s phones, ‘it’s truly the strongest offering in this space for public safety. So it would be natural for anybody who is taking public safety seriously to be focused on our phones.’

In any event, hints aside, the new CEO has his work ahead of him. Given the loss of confidence in the firm’s results since going public, investors have every reason to be in a ‘show me’ frame of mind.

Until the new team can begin to produce improved financial results, my bias on the stock is to stay away.

