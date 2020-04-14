Introduction

One surprising beneficiary of this latest oil price crash has been those companies with greater focus on gas over oil production, such as Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). This stems from the potential that gas prices increase as supply decreases as a side effect of reduced oil production. Several months ago I published an article analyzing the risks associated to any investment in their shares, with this article subsequently providing an update in light of this recent development, along with their new financial performance and guidance.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

Even before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016 they seldom produced any free cash flow, with 2014 being the only year this eventuated. Since the beginning of 2013 their free cash flow has totaled negative $786m, despite their capital expenditure being reduced. Whilst this could change for the better, if gas prices do in fact have a sustained increase, it nonetheless still indicates they are not particularly attractive from a long-term fundamental perspective. Since there are no guarantees that gas prices will sustain any potential rally, it highlights the risks associated with any investment.

Theoretically their poor performance may be poised to turn around in 2020, with their capital expenditure guidance of $900m at the midpoint and production increasing 9% in tandem. If their underlying commodity prices remained static compared to 2019, then their free cash flow would reach approximately $146m. Whilst this sounds promising, considering Henry Hub natural gas prices for the first quarter of 2020 are 34.43% lower than the equivalent period of time in 2019, their unhedged 17% of gas production and 49% of natural gas liquids production will continue weighing on their results.

Image Source: Author

Date Source: Index Mundi

Image Source: Author

Any attractiveness of an investment is further diminished by their debt, which further increases the risks beyond that of just the direction of gas prices. Assuming they manage to turn around their free cash flow, they still have a long road ahead to lower their net debt, despite it decreasing 67.65% since the end of 2014. The reason for this does not stem from strong financial performance, but rather a combination of equity raisings which have totaled $3.388b net of repurchases since the beginning of 2015, along with a further $2.287b of net divestitures. Even if they were able to generate $200m of free cash flow, which is 37% higher than previously theoretically estimated for 2020, halving their net debt would take approximately five and half years. Their rapidly falling cash balance following their equity raisings through 2015-2016 is concerning and increases their reliance on credit facilities with financial institutions, which further increases the associated investment risks.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has seldom been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

After reviewing their financial metrics, the need to deleverage becomes clearer, although their gearing ratio of 40.80% is not a crisis point, deleveraging should take priority. Meanwhile their net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow of 2.95 and 2.33 respectably, further supports this assertion, along with their interest coverage of 4.43. This indicates that until such time as deleveraging is completed, which would only be possible if they well and truly turned a corner, the associated investment risks remain elevated.

These risks are further amplified by their weak liquidity, which was the main focus of my previous analysis and since publishment nothing has materially changed. Their slightly low current ratio of 0.80 is still accompanied by a virtually non-existent cash balance. Admittedly, if they are able to turn their free cash flow positive, this would reduce their unattractive and risky reliance on credit facilities to provide liquidity, however, this is a double edged sword that further highlights the risks if this turnaround does not eventuate.

Conclusion

Although their situation may finally be turning around, there has undoubtedly been countless times during the last seven years that many have thought the same. Whilst this time may be different, they are still a relatively small company with a leveraged financial position that is operating in a highly competitive and volatile industry. Even though they may be suitable for a short-term trader speculating on commodity prices, from the perspective of a long-term investor, the risk attached to any investment makes them unattractive for all but those with very high risk tolerances. Since there is a potential they will luck into surviving if gas prices actually have a sustained rally, I believe that changing my rating to neutral from bearish is now appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Southwestern Energy's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.