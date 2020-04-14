Stella-Jones Inc.: Stable And Mature Infrastructure Play

We have tempered our long-term growth expectations in view of a potential change in business model under new owners from growth through acquisitions to high cash distribution.

Investment Thesis

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTC:STLJF) is a stable and mature infrastructure play by virtue of its position as the leading North American manufacturer of railway ties and utility poles. The stock price has seen some downward drift due to changes in ownership and management which have opened up an entry point for long-term investors.

Source: Stella-Jones Annual Report 2019

Leading player in mature industries

The company has an estimated 50% share of the North American railway ties market and nearly 40% of the utility poles market which makes it a leading player. Its major customers include railroads, telecom providers, and electrical transmission utilities. The utility poles market has some pent-up demand from the ageing of poles which need to be replaced.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2020

Growth through acquisitions

STLJF is acting as a consolidator in a fragmented industry by acquiring family-controlled businesses to emerge as a larger player. It creates synergies through economies of scale achieved by moving businesses from the acquired companies into its existing facilities. Going forward, the utility poles segment is likely to be the focus of consolidation activity.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2020

Highly Profitable and Stable Business

STLJF's portfolio of mature and stable industries generates steady income which has even weathered the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 with poise. This impressive track record can be seen in one metric in the impressive and stable Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC").

Source: Author Estimates

New Owners and New Leadership

STLJF has had two major changes during the past couple of years, namely a change in the ownership and a change of top leadership which may be weighing the stock price down as investors take a pause to assess the strategic direction of the 'new STLJF'.

Source: Bloomberg

The first major change was the sale of holdings by the founding shareholders, the Chiarva and the Jones families, to British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, GPI Capital and OMERS via a bought public offer and a private placement at $40.63/share in July 2018 (approx. 15% discount to the market price of the previous one month). There could be a feeling among minority shareholders that the change of majority ownership from the hands of founding entrepreneurs to financial investors like pension funds could impact the risk appetite and capital allocation decisions of the company. Typically, financial investors extract value out of a company by leveraging up and increasing dividends and buybacks.

The second major change at STLJF is the stepping down in Oct 2019 of long-time CEO Mr. Brian McManus who was in the driving seat for the past 18 years. Mr. Eric Vachon, previously the CFO and a 12-year veteran of the company, has stepped up to the role of CEO. Though CFO to CEO moves happen less frequently, we think it could be well-suited to the current situation of STLJF. According to a Mckinsey research report, promoting a CFO to CEO is a good move in situations such as:

When a CEO resigns unexpectedly, former CFOs are a safe pair of hands with high integrity and an existing relationship with the capital markets.

When numbers become a common language that links multiple businesses together.

Asset-heavy companies in low-growth, low-margin businesses, engaged in acquisitions need the expertise of former CFOs to focus on optimizing returns on capital and on controlling costs.

When a company lacks clear succession plans, appointing the CFO as CEO is less likely to upset the division heads than would promoting one of their number above the rest.

While we are waiting for the strategic direction of the new STLJF to emerge under new ownership, we see some potential benefits like capital discipline under the new CEO which supports our positive view of the company.

Valuation

Our normalized earnings valuation framework for STLJF can be expressed with the below formula: Source: Ups and Downs: Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies (Aswath Damodaran, Stern School of Business, New York University)

We assign a target price of CAD62/share to the TSX-listed SJ.TO shares and USD45/share for the Nasdaq OTC traded STLJF implying an upside of 91%.

Source: Author Estimates

We have calculated STLJF's normalized operating income (EBIT) by multiplying the long-term Return on Capital with its latest level of Invested Capital.

We define long-term Return on Capital as the average of the last 10-year EBIT divided by Invested Capital.

We expect operating income to grow at a very nominal long-term rate of 1% pa as there is uncertainty that under its new owners, STLJF might prefer enhanced cash flow distribution rather than reinvestment in the business.

We estimated the weighted average cost of capital of 4.7% comprising of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 5.96% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 0.76% from the latest yield on the 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds Equity market risk premium of 5.2% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website Equity beta of 1.0

Cost of debt of 3.38% based on the blended interest rate on the credit facilities adjusted for marginal tax rate of 27%.

We have used a normalized capital structure based on the 10-year average of book value weights of equity and debt.

Source: Author Estimates

Sensitivity

For investors who want to see a range of valuations under more conservative discount rates and terminal growth rates, the table below presents a sensitivity analysis.

Source: Author Estimates

Catalysts

We can think of two main catalysts for an upwards re-rating of the stock:

A risk-on rally as the COVID-19 curve flattens across North America and business returns to normalcy.

Announcement of one or two acquisitions to prove that the company is not stepping back from an acquisitive growth stance under new stewardship as management mentioned in the last conference call in March that they are in discussion with a few targets.

Final Words

We like STLJF due to its track record of generating a high and stable ROIC even during global recessions. Our valuation target is conscious of a potential change in the business model from growth through acquisitions to a high cash distribution under new owners.

