Procter & Gamble Kept Its Promises

The company is still overvalued, but it provides stability in the portfolio and has proven that despite all this it outperforms the market even in crises.

Introduction

Last December was the last time I analyzed Procter & Gamble ( PG). The company was overvalued in terms of historical multiples. Nevertheless, I strongly advised against selling the company for this reason. Above all, I did not see the point of shifting profits to another supposedly undervalued company:

There may be companies where trading and trying to time the market seems worth exploring. However, this does not apply to high-quality companies. You simply leave these companies slumbering in your portfolio and buy them now and then when it seems favorable. Procter & Gamble is such a company. I am very grateful to my past self that I did not sell in 2017 or at the beginning of 2018 just to invest my money in supposedly more lucrative companies.

That said, for me, Procter & Gamble is one of those companies that you don't sell. The risk would be too great that the share price would run away and no new good entry window could be found. Looking at the crisis caused by COVID-19, this seems to have been the right way. Because Procter & Gamble has performed above average. It has thus fulfilled all the characteristics and promises of a defensive investment. A sale is therefore out of the question, despite the still high valuation.

Promises kept

At first, the company kept its promise. As a consumer goods company, it has demonstrated price stability in volatile times, a fact that risk-averse investors, in particular, will appreciate. Compared to the market, the company has lost about half of the broader market. While Procter & Gamble has lost 9.3 percent since the volatility started, the S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow Jones (DJI) have lost significantly more (18.09 percent and 20.7 percent).

But the company also performed (slightly) better than the peer group. You have to look for individual companies that have performed better in the industry. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is such a company for example.

Of course, only smaller time windows are affected here. If you look at the last bull market, Procter & Gamble, for example, performed worse than Kimberly Clark.

However, the performance of share prices in a crisis is a good opportunity to check how defensive your portfolio is designed. And now, after about 10 years, we have the opportunity to do exactly this due diligence again. In December, I described the investment thesis regarding Procter & Gamble as precisely that, namely as an investment in one of the few companies that can provide stability to the portfolio and act as an anchor. And we now get what we invested in.

(Of course) still overvalued

With this point comes the insight that Procter & Gamble is still overvalued. Even if a certain premium is justified for the company, a P/E ratio should not significantly exceed 20 in the current market environment. But that is exactly the case in terms of the forward P/E ratio. The forward P/E ratio is even above the 3-year median.

Of course, the company provides arguments for this assessment. With organic growth of 13 percent in the first half of 2020, the company continues to make progress. Online sales even grew by 30 percent.

However, the company has a Price/Book ratio of over 6, a Price/FCF ratio of over 24, and a Price/revenue ratio of over 60. Such values usually indicate stronger growth rates of turnover and FCF to consider a company as fairly valued. The dividend yield also still points to an overvaluation. If we compare the average and highest yields of the past bull market for each year, we can see that there were certainly better entry opportunities for dividend investors.

(Source: Dividend since great recession/table by author)

COVID-19 impact

Conversely, Procter & Gamble could well benefit from the crisis this quarter. The company offers many products that were part of massive hamster purchases worldwide. This applies in particular to its "Home Care"-segment, "Family Care"-segment and "Health-Care" business.

(Source: Annual report 2019)

However, investors should not attach too much importance to such one-off effects. These could flatten out again in the following quarter. It is also possible that Procter & Gamble was not able to fully meet the rising demand. At least, the company itself pointed out the scenario in its latest 8-K filing.

(Source: 8-k filing)

Furthermore, the crisis could develop into a global economic crisis. This could lead to people buying more no-name products from third parties and not the expensive branded products. However, I do not expect a massive slump, but at most a moderate flattening of the growth curve. But even that would mean that Procter & Gamble is still an investment that will get you through the crisis very well and that will probably continue on its growth path after that.

Investors can enjoy the dividend until then. Procter & Gamble has paid a dividend for 129 years and has increased its dividend every year for 63 years. With a payout ratio of 60 percent, the dividend is also relatively safe. There is therefore still sufficient room for an increase. It remains to be seen whether Procter & Gamble will be able to maintain the recent upward trend here, or whether it will be more cautious. I think it is likely that the increase will again be in the mid to lower single digits.

(Source: Annual payout growth/table by author)

Conclusion

Overall, the investment thesis has proven to be valid for Procter & Gamble. The company is an excellent investment for cash flow-oriented and risk-averse investors. While this corresponds to lower upside potential, it also ensures portfolio stability to a certain extent. That is why it makes no sense for me to sell the company, even if it seems (slightly) overvalued overall.

