Wayfair: Fundamental Problems Remain

Insiders have been selling all the way down, signaling little confidence in Wayfair's long term future.

However, we remain doubtful that Wayfair will be able to hit its adjusted EBITDA target for multiple reasons.

We must admit that we have underestimated Wayfair(W). We did not anticipate that it would not only accelerate growth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also raise capital at extremely great rates. Both these factors have driven Wayfair stock from near $20 to near $80, but after extensive research into the company's cost structure, we continue to believe that Wayfair will not be able to hit its long term adjusted EBITDA target and is still a $0 over the long term.

COVID-19 sales boost

The main reason Wayfair has shot up so rapidly over the past few weeks is due to the sales boost it has received from COVID-19. As many retail shops have closed, Wayfair remains one of the few ways available to get furniture. We had initially thought that reduced competition would be more than offset by the major economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, but apparently not, as Wayfair saw a doubling of its growth rates in late March.

After entering the month of March with gross revenue growing at slightly below 20% year-over-year, consistent with January and February growth rates, Wayfair saw this rate of growth more than double towards the end of March. This run-rate has continued into early April. Source: press release

Further compounding the sales boost, Amazon recently announced that it was prioritizing shipments of essential goods, therefore giving market share of nonessential products like furniture to Wayfair. Since Amazon used to have a pretty large share of the market, this is obviously very bullish for Wayfair.

Source: digitalcommerce360

Another reason for Wayfair's massive increase was the announcement that it had secured substantial financing through convertible bonds. In the press release, Wayfair also announced the issuance of $535mil of 2.5% $72.50 convertible bonds that will mature in 2025. This is seriously impressive considering the lack of funds for even seriously profitable companies - For instance, CCL was forced to raise 2023 debt for 11.5%.

These two developments are definitely extremely bullish for Wayfair in the short term, but over the long term we continue to believe that Wayfair's fundamental problems will eventually lead to its demise.

Lack of profitability

The problem with Wayfair has always been about its lack of profitability. Wayfair's most profitable moment was in Q2 2017 when its US business made a 2% adjusted EBITDA margin. Compare that with Amazon, which turned profitable on an operating basis in 2002 while growing 30%+ yearly - This was before AWS was created.

After doing a detailed analysis of Wayfair's cost structure, we still find it very hard to believe that management can hit their long term adjusted EBITDA target of 8-10%. We talked about this in our last article, but we'll go into more detail this time.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Out of the 3 main costs management has been trying to improve, only 1 - advertising, has consistently scaled over the last 5 years, and the scaling in ad spend has been incredibly slow. For example, Wayfair increased its revenue 7x from IPO to today and its ad spend only scaled from around 14.5% to 12%.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Previously, management said that rising repeat customer rates should help the company reduce ad spend. In reality, even as repeat customer rates have grown substantially over the last few years, reaching around 70% recently, ad spend continues to make up around 12% of revenue.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Management's target is theoretically possible - if you look at their estimated ad spend on repeat revenue, it is hovering around 7%, but to reach this target would require full maturity(aka no growth) as money spent by each repeat customer per year seems to have stagnated.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

The far harder part of the target is increasing gross margins and reducing opex as a % of revenue. Let's start with gross margins.

Management is targeting 25-27% gross margins over the next few years and believe they can achieve this through a variety of initiatives:

One, gross margin improvement from many of our emerging categories that have grown now to be a meaningful scale, two, benefits from our logistics infrastructure as it continues to speed up delivery to our customers, while actually driving down our shipping costs; three, reduction in issues and costs associated with items that are damaged or have other incidences. Four, growth in the account of items in our house brands that are not widely available elsewhere, five, price gains from investments in high-quality merchandising what we call internally red carpet merchandising, and six, benefits from ancillary services that our suppliers buy from us to advance our business such as CastleGate or sponsored products with more to come. Source: Q4 2019 call

However, the results tell a different story. Over the past few years, even as the business has scaled up drastically, gross margins have fluctuated around 23-24%. It's not clear why the gross margin has remained stagnant, but we believe it is due to heavy price competition in this market. According to its competitor Overstock.com(OSTK), Wayfair already charges far higher prices compared to Overstock.com.

Source: OSTK presentation

To make things even odder, Wayfair states in its 10K that:

We expect cost of goods sold to remain relatively stable as a percentage of net revenue. Source: W 10K 2019

This is in direct contradiction to the statements made by Wayfair management in its presentations and earnings call that gross margins are likely to increase over the long term, so who knows whether management truly believe they can grow gross margins. Also, if you're wondering if the recent headcount reduction will impact gross margins, it won't, because these headcount reductions are exclusively opex HC.

OpEx headcount will end Q1 approximately 500 people fewer than the 8034 at the end of Q4. We are anticipating that OpEx headcount through the rest of the year will remain flat to down with a normal seasonal pattern taking into account campus hiring which largely acts to backfill natural attrition. Source: Q4 2019 call

Speaking of opex, this line item has been growing as a % of revenue over the past few years from less than 10% at IPO to around 13.6% currently. This is due to the massive headcount additions management has been making over the past few years.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Recently, in an effort to cut costs, management slashed opex headcount by 550 people. In the recent conference call, management believed that by doing these layoffs, Wayfair's employees will be able to focus on key priorities.

So what we've done is we've already gotten through the phase of identifying what we want to focus on and the whole reduction force was really around organizing teams around the priorities, which unfortunately meant, in some cases, it wasn't that the caliber of the people we brought on was the problem, the reality was that we didn't actually have a role for them when we said, we're only going to focus on A, B, C, and D, and we're not going to do E here or not going to do E & F here. And so that's behind us. Source: Q4 2019 call

Call us skeptical, but we find it hard to believe that a company can suddenly cut headcount after years of growing it without negative consequences. Maybe this opex cut will help to improve profitability in the short run, but we believe it will decrease efficiency over the long run.

Other problems

Profitability is not the only problem Wayfair is facing. We're also skeptical that Wayfair will be able to maintain its strong growth momentum.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Currently, Wayfair has aided brand awareness of 87% in the US and similarly high aided brand awareness in its international markets(Germany is not disclosed). This indicates that most people in these countries are likely already aware of Wayfair, meaning it could get harder for Wayfair to grow its customer base.

We believe this could be one of the main reasons why Wayfair's growth has been decelerating so much in recent quarters. US revenue growth is expected to drop from 38% to 15% YOY and international is expected to drop from 42% to 23%. The coronavirus will likely help Wayfair accelerate its revenue growth in the short term, but it's not going to last, especially if brick and mortar shops start giving huge discounts after the economy reopens to drive traffic.

Valuation

After its recent run-up, Wayfair is now valued at around $7bil. This is a company that has accumulated a $2bil deficit, has another $2bil in debt, and recently lost $1bil.

If you're somehow still confident in Wayfair's long term potential, consider this: In Wayfair's 10K filing, there's a line that indicates that significant equity ownership of Wayfair founders allows them to take a long term view.

Their significant equity ownership in Wayfair has informed their leadership and allowed them to take a long-term view when building our company. Source: W 2019 10K

However, the two co-founders have sold a substantial portion of their shares since the company IPOed - In 2015, these co-founders had over 20mil shares each, today they have just above 13mil each. Meanwhile, other insiders have also been selling furiously, even at prices close to the IPO price.

Source: insiderinsights

Why are these insiders so eager to dump their shares at rock bottom prices if according to them, Wayfair has such a bright future?

Takeaway

It's hard to know when Wayfair will finally start moving towards fair value, especially with the recent sales boost from COVID-19 and the capital raise, but we are certain that the day of reckoning will come eventually. Meanwhile, we will sit back with our short position, knowing that dilution, large losses, and insider selling are all working for us over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are short W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.