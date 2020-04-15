Intel: It's Go Time

Intel (INTC) will be reporting its Q1 results on April 23. Investors would be curious to see if the chipzilla’s revenues take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. But to get a fuller picture of its current state of operations and growth prospects, investors should closely monitor its shipment growth rates, its segment performance, its management’s guidance and if they’re maintaining their 10nm product roadmap. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Coronavirus Impact

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted global supply chains and the semiconductors segment has been variably impacted. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), for instance, warned investors last month that their Q1 revenues would come in lower than the guided figure due to COVID-19-related disruptions. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), as seen in the chart below, registered robust sales growth in the first three months of 2020.

Now, Intel is a diversified business and we can’t simply make generalized predictions about whether it’s impacted or not. There may actually be several shades of grey and investors should listen in on management’s comments around how exactly is the coronavirus outbreak impacting their business. Do they lower their guidance for the year or reiterate it like AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) did last month?

Our supply chain database covering over 1300 firms revealed that AMD’s AIB partners, most of which also manufacture platforms for the Intel ecosystem, registered healthy sales growth during February and March. If the x86 processor channels were distraught and saw a major drop in demand, then these channel partners wouldn’t have registered such robust sales growth in the last two months. So, I personally believe that Intel is going to reaffirm its revenue guidance of $73.5 billion for the year.

Having said that, it would be interesting to know if at all the coronavirus outbreak is impacting Intel’s 10nm roadmap. In the current global environment where regional lockdowns are making logistics difficult, one bearish argument is that Intel could possibly face a shortage of tools and equipment required to upgrade its fabs to the 10nm node. This is just speculation but it seems like a legitimate risk factor nonetheless. So investors should listen in on management’s remarks around whether the coronavirus outbreak has affected any of their roadmaps and if their plans to announce the general availability of 10nm desktop SKUs by 2020-end are still on track.

Needless to say, any further delay in Intel's 10nm ramp would just translate into AMD’s sustained market share gains in the x86 computing space. So, it’s important that Intel’s 10nm plans remain intact.

Shipment Growth

Moving on, Intel’s CEO, Bob Swan, noted last week that their sales are up due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s somewhat logical and intuitive. Where our lives are disrupted and we need to do more and more things from our home, we need to ensure we have the technology at our disposal so things can go on as normal as possible... What that has meant is demand for more and more devices, including PCs, for parents to continue to conduct their work and for kids to continue their education.

This dynamic presents an encouraging picture for the chipzilla and its investors at first glance at least. The company is seeing “strong” sales growth in consumer sales so that’s definitely considered to be good for any given company. But the questions at hand are, what exactly does the word “strong” mean in this context and how are its data center shipments trending for the period?

Canalys issued a research note last week stating that notebook shipments declined during Q1 in spite of strong demand due to supply shortages. On the other hand, it’s evident from the chart above that Taiwan Semiconductor, which is a foundry partner for AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), saw a sales surge in February and March. TSM wouldn’t have registered stellar sales growth if there was an ongoing slowdown. These contradicting signs make it all the more important for investors to track Intel’s shipment growth figures for Q1.

Financial Performance

Having said that, tracking Intel’s segment-level sales contribution would reveal a fuller picture of its financial performance. The fact of the matter is that the chipzilla posted record revenues in Q4 in spite of reports of market share loss to AMD. So, Intel’s management clearly knows how to navigate through tricky market environments and still manage to post sustainable revenue growth.

It would be interesting to see where Intel’s data center and client computing revenues come in during Q1, since its management say they’re experiencing strong demand. Its data center revenue, for instance, reached new highs during Q4 while its client computing group was only 2% away from its 5-year highs during the said period. If the chipzilla does indeed register robust shipment sales growth across client computing and data center segments, then it’s likely going to post yet another quarterly sales record in Q1.

Looking at projections, analysts are collectively forecasting Intel’s revenues for the current quarter to come in at $17.92 billion. This figure has been revised downwards by about 5% in the last month alone. So, I'm of the opinion that expectations have already been tempered for Intel's upcoming earnings report. If the company does indeed register strong sales growth as its CEO stated last week, then that will only set Intel up for Q1 outperformance.

Final Thoughts

The key takeaway here is that Intel’s upcoming earnings report will be a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. Investors should closely monitor Intel’s shipment growth rates across different platforms, its segment-level revenues, its management's guidance for the year and their comments around how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted their business. These items will provide us with clarity about how exactly is the company positioned in the coronavirus-stricken market environment, and what to expect from it in the remaining part of FY20. Good Luck!

