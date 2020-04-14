BNTX Q4 Earnings Call Key Takeaways

BNTX has more than enough cash to last into 2021.

On March 31, 2020, BioNTech SE (BNTX) held its Q4 2019 call. The company provided a quick review of 2019, with the rest of the call focusing on pipeline updates, including a newly announced COVID-19 vaccine (the major driver of recent stock price action), as well as the later’s impact on the progress of the various programs. Company comments cited below are from the conference call transcript.

COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccine (aka BNT162)

The company plans to dose the first patient within weeks and is working with Pfizer and Fosun Pharma. The latter is paying up to $135 million in upfront, investment (i.e. $50m in BNTX shares) and milestones to share gross profits in China. Pfizer partnership outside China builds on top of the existing one with the letter of intent for BNT162 came on April 9th. In a nutshell, Pfizer will pay BNTX $185M upfront, including a $113M equity investment, and up to $563M in milestones. Development costs will be equally shared.

The drug candidate explores a "highly potent Lipid-Nano-Particulate messenger RNA vaccine platform building on the thesis that mRNA vaccines have been shown to be highly immunogenic and induce neutralizing antibodies as well as T-cell responses."

Not surprisingly, the Q&A primarily focused on the COVID-19 vaccine, with questions regarding differentiation, timing, targets, scientific rationale, durability and interaction with governments. The timing of 12-to-18 months seems plausible but will depend on positions of regulatory authorities. BNTX is evaluating different epitopes including the full length spike protein, but also sub-domain. The company's working hypothesis is that the "modified RNA platform together with a novel formulation that has T follicular helper immune responses, and most importantly, induces highly neutralizing antibody responses which is the most important immune response parameters required to control COVID-19." Positive conclusion from the studies is that COVID-19 genome is relatively stable and BNTX is confident that escape of the spike protein is not an issue.

In regards to durability of the immune response to the vaccine the company is not concerned. However, with regard to the durability of immune responses that are generated by the COVID-19 infection, "emerging and long-term observational data is still needed."

In terms of capacity, BNTX vision is to "test sufficient capacity to deliver to hundreds of millions of individual doses of vaccines in a reasonable time period."

During the conversations with various governments (US, Germany, China) "harmonization of the clinical trial designs in different countries is desired and having complementary trial designs will allow to maximize the amount of information that can be generated."

The company's strategy is to "get a global consortium in place, continuing to evaluate how best to scale-up the manufacturing effort and fund it through those relationships with existing partners and also potential new sources of capital".

Impact of COVID-19 on other programs

While manufacturing operations are currently unaffected by COVID-19, there are some delays in clinical programs, namely:

BNT114, BNT122 data presentations postponed for H2 '20

BNT 112 (ph1 running trial)

Trial starts delays of 3-6 months expected for the following: BNT141 and BNT142 (RiboMabs), BNT151, BNT152/BNT153 (RiboCytokines), and TLR7 agonists program BNT411 as well as influenza program and rare disease program.

There are expected to be no delays as of now for the following:

Phase II trials for BNT111, BNT113 and the iNeST programs (BNT122).

These have start dates for end of 2020FIH trial start BNT211 program

Pipeline updates

In terms of pipeline updates, data from BNT111 Ph.I trial is to be published soon with Ph. 2 (registration potential) to start in H2 '20. BNT111 is expected to be tested in combination with CPI and control arms with trial design data to come Q3 '20. For BNT112 dosing of patients in the Ph. I/IIa study has been initiated.

For BNT122 two additional Phase II clinical trials in the adjuvant setting are planned for initiation in H2 '20. First study will evaluate BNT122 + RiboMab compared with others or RiboMab alone in patients with stage 2/3 NSLC that are + for fixed circulating tumor DNA following surgical resection and have received SoC.

Unlike with most other trials, Genmab collaborations appear to be going faster than expected as BNT311 top-line data in mild episodic tumors is now expected in the H2 '20 ahead of previous expectations for data readout in the H1 of '21. For BNT321, first patient has been dosed in the resumed Phase I/II study.

Neon Update

Management briefly reviewed the recent acquisition of Neon (all-stock, $67m), which is expected to close in Q2 '20 (still subject to vote of Neon shareholders). As a reminder, Neon has pipeline of adoptive T-cell and neoantigen TCR therapies (pre-clinical), including:

NEO-PTC-01 - personalized neoantigen targeted T-cell therapy candidate consisting of multiple T-cell population that target the most therapeutically relevant neoantigens from each patient's tumor

NEO-STC-01 - T cell therapy candidate targeting shared RAS neoantigens

Financials

Being an early stage biotech, the most important metrics for BNTX are its cash position and cash burn. The company ended the year with cash of EUR 519.1m; 2020 guidance calls for EUR 300m operational expenditures, suggesting BNTX has more than enough cash to last into 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.