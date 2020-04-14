Beijing Capital Land: Not A Buy Despite Attractive Valuations

Beijing Capital Land's net gearing of 154.4% as of end-FY2019 is high on both an absolute and relative basis, implying significant credit risks.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (OTC:BJCLF) [2868:HK].

Beijing Capital Land trades at 3.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average trailing twelve months' P/E multiples of 4.4 times and 4.5 times respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 0.21 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.50 times and 0.61 times respectively. Beijing Capital Land also offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 10.7%.

While Beijing Capital Land's valuations are very attractive, the company is not a good investment candidate, considering its high net gearing and weak contracted sales growth. Beijing Capital Land's net gearing of 154.4% as of end-FY2019 is high on both an absolute and relative basis, implying significant credit risks. In addition, Beijing Capital Land's year-to-date contracted sales, a leading indicator of future revenue and earnings, fell -45.7% YoY from RMB13.91 billion in 3M2019 to RMB7.55 billion in 3M2020. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Beijing Capital Land is justified.

Readers are advised to trade in Beijing Capital Land shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2868:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.6 million and market capitalization is above $900 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2013, Beijing Capital Land is a Mainland China property company and state-owned enterprise whose controlling shareholder is the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Beijing Municipality.

Beijing Capital Land is primarily a property developer with its core property development business accounting for approximately 75.0% of the company's FY2019 net profit. The company's investment property business contributed 3.7% of its FY2019 revenue, but the segment remained loss-making last year. Beijing Capital Land's primary land development business, referring to the acquisition and development of land reserves in partnership with local governments, represented 16.9% and 21.4% of the company's revenue and earnings for FY2019.

Beijing Capital Land's geographical focus is in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze River Delta regions which accounted for 60.7% and 24.1% of the company's FY2019 contracted sales respectively.

I will be focusing primarily on Beijing Capital Land's core property development business for the purpose of this article, as the segment contributes the majority of the company's earnings.

High Net Gearing Remains A Concern

Beijing Capital Land's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing declined by 1,420 basis points from 168.6% as of end-FY2018 to 154.4% as of end-FY2019. But Beijing Capital Land's financial leverage remains high on both an absolute and relative basis. As a comparison, the average net gearing of 25 Mainland China small-cap property developers that I tracked was approximately 90%.

The company's short-term liquidity and refinancing risks are also concerns. Beijing Capital Land's cash-to-short term debt ratio has improved from 0.96 times as of end-FY2018 to 1.1 times as of end-FY2019, but this implies that the company's cash is barely sufficient to cover short-term liabilities. Beijing Capital Land also has a rather significant debt refinancing burden, with short-term debt maturing within a year accounting for 26% of the company's total debt.

On the positive side of things, Beijing Capital Land's weighted average financing cost as of end-FY2019 was 5.39%, which is lower than the average 6.5% funding cost for 25 Mainland China small-cap property developers which I tracked. Beijing Capital Land's relatively lower borrowing costs does not comes as a surprise, given the company's state-owned enterprise status.

Beijing Capital Land highlighted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that the company will continue to improve its financial position and lower its credit risks via three key strategies.

Firstly, Beijing Capital Land aims to speed up cash collected from contracted sales to repay debt. Property developers in Mainland China typically collect the full sales proceeds in cash within a few months of the signing of the sale and purchase agreement as per industry practice in the country. Beijing Capital Land's net cash flow from operating activities was a positive RMB246 million cash inflow in FY2019 compared with a negative RMB6.1 billion cash outflow in FY2018, which is a positive sign.

Secondly, Beijing Capital Land will continue to remain prudent and cautious with respect to the company's land banking activities. The company refers to its land banking strategy as "3+X", where it focuses on acquiring new land bank in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau regions, and selected Tier-2 cities. Beijing Capital Land added new land bank with an estimated contracted sales value of approximately RMB100 billion in FY2019, and the company expects to acquire new land bank at a similar level this year.

Thirdly, Beijing Capital Land is exploring new potential capital market transactions which could help the company to deleverage. Beijing Capital Land could either raise new capital from strategic investors or spin-off some of the company's property assets into REITs. Notably, Beijing Capital Land raised RMB2.24 billion and RMB1.0 billion in new equity capital via a rights issue and a debt-for-equity swap respectively.

In summary, Beijing Capital Land is unlikely to see a significant positive re-rating of its valuations, unless the company can successfully deleverage to bring its net gearing to below 100% in line with peer average.

Disappointing Earnings And Contracted Sales Growth

Beijing Capital Land's revenue declined by -10.6% YoY from RMB23,257 million in FY2018 to RMB20,786 million in FY2019, and segment revenue for the company's core property development business decreased by -18.2% YoY to RMB16,194 million over the same period. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, Beijing Capital Land attributed the weak top line growth to slower-than-than-expected construction progress for its property development projects, particularly specific projects in Beijing.

On top of the negative revenue growth, Beijing Capital Land saw selling & distribution expenses, general & administrative expenses and finance costs grow +22.1%, +33.2% and +7.9% YoY respectively last year. This led to the company's core net profit attributable to shareholders (excluding fair value changes and foreign exchange gains/losses) growing +2.0% YoY from RMB2,041 million in FY2018 to RMB2,082 million in FY2019, despite a +686 basis points improvement in gross profit margin.

Beijing Capital Land's year-to-date contracted sales, a leading indicator of future revenue and earnings, fell -45.7% YoY from RMB13.91 billion in 3M2019 to RMB7.55 billion in 3M2020. The company noted in its FY2019 results announcement that "the performance of the year will be potentially affected" as "several sales offices are closed and contracted sales are postponed" at the start of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beijing Capital Land guided at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020 that it aims to achieve a full-year contracted sales of RMB80 billion for FY2020, which represents a flat YoY growth rate compared with FY2019 contracted sales of RMB80.81 billion. The full-year FY2020 contracted sales target set by Beijing Capital Land seems challenging, considering the company's significant year-to-date contracted sales decline in 1Q2020.

Furthermore, Beijing Capital Land's Mainland China property developer peers such as Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK] and Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) [123:HK] are targeting relatively higher FY2020 contracted sales growth of +5% and +11% respectively.

Valuation And Dividends

Beijing Capital Land trades at 3.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$1.74 as of April 9, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average trailing twelve months' P/E multiples were 4.4 times and 4.5 times respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Beijing Capital Land has traded as low as 1.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E.

Beijing Capital Land is valued by the market at 0.21 times P/B. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.50 times and 0.61 times respectively. Beijing Capital Land registered its 15-year historical trough P/B multiple of 0.13 times on March 19, 2020, which was even lower than the prior historical trough P/B multiple of 0.22 times during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Beijing Capital Land offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 10.7%. Notably, Beijing Capital Land cut its dividends per share by -22% from RMB0.22 in FY2018 to RMB0.17 in FY2019, despite the fact that the company's headline and core net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +10.4% and +2.0% YoY respectively last year.

Note that there are no consensus forward estimates for Beijing Capital Land, as the stock has no sell-side analyst coverage.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Beijing Capital Land are weaker-than-expected contracted sales and earnings growth going forward, a deterioration in the company's financial position, and a further cut in dividends in FY2020 and beyond.

