How We Got To The Edge Of Monetary Armageddon And What To Do About It: A Layperson's Primer

Anyone looking to preserve the value of savings should always have some percentage of physical gold, and cash reserves are essential today.

Many people are wondering how the current economic shutdown will affect the US economy in general and prices in particular.

I have recently been asked three questions:

Who is going to pay for the government's handouts once this viral episode and economic standstill have passed?

What kind of price inflation might we be looking at over the coming months?

What should a person be doing today?

Who's going to pay?

Money doesn’t appear like magic out of thin air, despite what a few Ph.D.'s claim. Someone will pay. Most likely, four main categories of sufferers and payers will end up holding the short end of the stick:

In the immediate future are those usually hit hardest by recessions, e.g., small or even large businesses that have no reserves and cannot survive, and their employees; and People who have 401(k)s and investors who depend upon investment income, plus some speculators (not all). Then comes: (a) everyone who saves any money, if the current negative real return on savings persists (an interest rate below price inflation); (b) everyone who spends money (all of us), if and when we get price inflation; and/or (c) debtors, if we get a bad recession or depression with price deflation. And down the road will be the taxpayers. The categories of these people might change over time depending on the political landscape.

Will we get inflation?

Let's be honest: No one really knows. There’s a chance we will, although it depends on so many variables, I doubt anyone can predict for sure. Having said that, and in order to answer this important question more fully, let's get into a few details about inflation. Some definitions and background history are critical at this point.

What is Inflation?

Monetary inflation

There are two kinds of inflation: monetary inflation and price inflation. Most of the world is experiencing monetary inflation today. In the US, this is especially true since 1913. Monetary inflation is the sustained increase of a country's money supply. When it is excessive, it can become the underlying cause of general price inflation.

Monetary inflation has occurred throughout history at various times, and an excessive and chronic amount has always ended badly. I see no reason to believe this time is different. In the US, since the Federal Reserve's creation in 1913, the central bank has slowly taken over the steering wheel of money creation and is therefore intimately involved in the monetary-inflating process.

Price Inflation

In this day and age, all countries have price inflation to varying degrees. In the US, we have had chronic bouts of it, but since the 2000s, it has been at an average of 2.10%, kept relatively low thanks in part to market responses to business conditions (e.g., recessions are usually deflationary events), and also due to various operations by the Fed (e.g., trades that influence the rate of federal funds; paying interest on bank reserves kept at the Fed – more on that below).

We are all victims of price inflation. We also know that the CPI doesn’t tell the whole story. Each of us has our individual spending pattern. We know exactly how our personal life or business has been affected by the changing prices over the years. And it’s cumulative, so it’s worse than it feels.

We should realize, but often don't, that price inflation as low as 1 or 2% is still what economist Edward C. Harwood called “legalized embezzlement.” In fact, even stable general prices can exist alongside sectors of inflated prices. For example, easy money seems to like to migrate to financial markets and real estate. Today, productivity and technological advancements should be making things less expensive to produce, in which case prices should probably be falling. Yet recently, the official CPI rate reached a 2.5% annual rate. If prices should be falling, the real rate of price inflation must be even higher.

Two kinds of money

According to Professor Harwood, the monetary system can create two kinds of money. My labels for these will be "sound-money" and its antonym “mirage-money."

Sound-money

Sound-money is composed of spending units (e.g., dollars in this country) that correspond in number to a specific quantity of solid collateral. During parts of the 19th Century, the US dollars in circulation were either backed by a precise amount of gold reserves, or by temporary self-liquidating credit based on trustworthy collateral such as short-term commercial bills of lading.

Mirage-money

Mirage-money is all additional spending units in circulation not backed by solid collateral.

At the turn of the last century, the gold standard and a decentralized monetary system called for dollars that were officially backed by solid collateral. Although banks could issue mirage-money, short business cycles and their inevitable recessions disciplined them to keep it in check. Then Congress created the Fed partly to lessen the severity of business cycles, but instead, and especially recently, cycles have become longer and deeper. Bankers and business people have taken on more risk.

According to an index that Professor Harwood created in the 1930s, a growing amount of mirage-money was circulating as far back as the early 1900s. By 1974 we had created so much of it that we had to abandon the gold standard. We replaced it with a fiat monetary “standard," or what James Grant cynically calls a “Ph.D. standard,” whereby a few hopefully learned individuals make some very critical decisions.

[Public Choice Theory in economics explains why the incentives within such a federalized system are unlikely to enable it to succeed. Also, two books give the history of central banking and fabulous analyses of the problems with it: The Political Economy of Public Debt, by Richard M. Salsman; and Fragile by Design, by Charles W. Calomiris and Stephen H. Haber.]

As a result, today, the sound-money/mirage-money ratio of a country's money supply is relatively unknown. Some of our money must still be sound, at least to the degree that real value is being created by current production. However, determining the exact amount of it has become difficult. This creates a number of problems, one of which is that an essentially invisible and therefore uncontrolled and forcibly excessive proportion of mirage-money causes capital malinvestment on the upside of business cycles, and terrible misery when the cycles collapse, as they inevitably do.

Our last recession was a doozy. The US economy – indeed the world economy – nearly fell apart. But the Fed and other central banks managed to re-inflate the money supply and turned a complete collapse into “only” a Great Recession. In the process, they bought up lots of bad debt instead of letting it work its way out of the system through defaults. It was, in fact, the Great Bailout.

Money creation allowed banks to load up with cash. They parked their ballooning reserves at the Fed, and for the first time the Fed began to pay interest. By issuing money and buying bad loans, the Fed saved some failing banks and other entities, and simultaneously it may have helped contain any incipient price inflation, although the recession, being price-deflationary, may have been the major factor.

As a result of the re-inflation of the money supply, the preexisting mirage-money never got purged from the system as usually happens in recessions. The Fed had to hold tremendous quantities of debt on its balance sheet, intending to get rid of it down the line. The banks loved the extra interest income, especially in a low interest environment, so they have had little incentive to change things. And with so much easy cash continually at their disposal, they no longer felt a need to attract savings accounts, hence the penalizing rates savers encounter today.

Last year the Fed did finally start reducing its balance sheet. Not surprisingly, the stock markets didn’t like that effort, so the Fed caved in and stopped. As a result, the markets climbed their way to even more incredible heights. In essence, the Fed found itself captive of its own policies, and the bankers and financial gamblers have been having a field day at the Fed's (and ultimately our) expense. At least up to now.

Post coronavirus crisis

That was the status quo before this crisis. With recent events, and even though the Fed never recovered from the 2008 episode, it has now decided to go even further out on the limb. As I write, central bank governors have devised multiple new and creative avenues of mirage-money distribution, this time on a global scale. And on top of that the Treasury is distributing handouts directly to individuals, which is a new tactic. The amount of all of this is staggering – tens of trillions of dollars.

The Denouement

So, I see three options:

Either we have a huge price-inflationary episode when all this money hits the marketplace, as a few people are predicting; Or with the freezing of business activity we will get another recession, and like last time we will get some degree of price deflation or stabilization. In its attempts to manage the outcome, the Fed may have to hang onto tremendous quantities of debt for a very long time, maybe even while continuing to pay interest to the banks, all in an effort to pacify the markets and maintain low interest rates for debtors (they hope). Or (and this is the scary one), the world's market players might just grasp the dangers of all of this and start to sell Treasury bonds faster than the Fed can absorb them. In this case, we get a true flight from the dollar, and all bets are off. This has to do with the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency, which role depends on the world’s demand for dollars and US Treasury bonds, which demand depends on the world’s confidence in the dollar’s solidity and US solvency, whether or not such confidence is merited.

Your guess is as good as mine about which of these three, or a combination thereof, we will get. Do you think the world will remain confident in the US capacity to withstand all of this? We probably look like the best game in town. Plus, I have to say that the world's ability to fool itself seems to be limitless. Perhaps the alternative will simply be too grave to contemplate, and the charade will continue for at least another cycle. But if we survive this without a fundamental correction, the underlying imbalances will just get worse. When will the reckoning come? Some say never, but I don't believe it.

What to do?

About the third question on what a person should be doing: Professor Harwood always recommended a good safety net of physical gold in one’s reserves. Some smart people are recommending gold mining companies right now if you have the excess funds (but do your research). I would add that everyone, including those businesses that survive, might also need a cushion of cash in the bank as long as the banking system holds up in the coming recessionary environment. As for stocks and bonds, everyone has unique tolerance and preferences. Speculators can try to out-game the system with short-term buying and selling, but I would leave that to the temerarious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.