Patterson-UTI Energy Has Bottomed Out

It’s a well-known fact that stocks bottom out well before the economy does. Similarly, stocks in a particular industry also bottom out before the worst is over for the industry.

Waiting for an industry turnaround does not give investors the best value in terms of the price at which a stock is purchased. By the time there is a turnaround for the industry, the stock is already higher or meaningfully higher from its lows.

I believe that Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), which operates in the onshore drilling rig industry, is trading at attractive levels. From a 52-week high of $16.27, the stock has plummeted by 86% and currently trades at $2.3.

I do agree that the U.S. shale industry is going through one of the most challenging times, but I do see value in a fundamentally strong Patterson-UTI Energy at current levels.

This article will discuss the concerns, possible positives and the company’s fundamentals. The key conclusion is that some exposure to the stock at current levels can give investors robust returns in the next 6-12 months.

Fundamentals First

I believe that the first set of analysis is to discuss if the company is positioned to survive the crisis. Not just one quarter, but few quarters of very challenging conditions.

I believe that Patterson-UTI Energy is well-positioned to navigate the crisis considering the following factors:

First, the company has a total debt of $975 million with debt-to-capitalization of 25.6%. Low debt and hence low debt servicing cost is a key factor that will help Patterson-UTI Energy navigate the crisis unscathed.

Second, the company has $100 million in debt maturity due in 2022. The remaining debt maturity comes on or after 2028. Therefore, there is no debt refinancing pressure and debt servicing is likely to remain smooth.

Third, as of December 2019, Patterson-UTI Energy reported cash and equivalents of $174 million. In addition, the company had $600 million available under the revolving credit facility. With $774 million in liquidity buffer, the company is unlikely to need any further external financing for the next 24 months.

To elaborate on my third point, the company recently announced that it will reduce capital expenditure for 2020 to $140 million. Even if a higher capital expenditure is assumed for 2021, the cash and undrawn facility are more than enough to cover for the investment requirements.

I also want to point out that for 2019, Patterson-UTI Energy reported adjusted EBITDA of $560 million. For the same period, the company’s net interest expense was $69 million. While it might be too early to talk about the revenue and EBITDA impact for 2020, I am assuming a scenario where EBITDA is lower by 50%. This is just a ball-park estimate to discuss the debt servicing potential.

An EBITDA of $280 million for 2020 with an interest expense of $70 million would imply an EBITDA-interest-coverage-ratio of 4.0. This indicates smooth debt servicing through 2020. Even if EBITDA is further stressed, debt servicing should not be a concern.

Therefore, from a balance sheet perspective, I am not concerned. The company has ample flexibility and liquidity to survive the current downturn.

The Impact On The Onshore Rig Industry

Before talking about the impact of the current slowdown on the onshore rig industry, I would like to mention the following fact: For 2018, Patterson-UTI Energy reported an EBITDA of $806 million. For 2019, the EBITDA declined to $560 million. Therefore, the industry had witnessed a slowdown even before the current crisis.

Coming to the rig count data, the number of operating rigs averaged 1023 in March 2019 in the United States. This declined to 771 rigs by March 2020. Further, for the first two weeks of April 2020, the average number of operating rigs declined to 633. Clearly, there is a sharp decline in operating rigs, but I do believe that this factor is discounted in Patterson-UTI Energy after the big plunge.

A more important discussion at this point in time is the expected timeline for a recovery in oil price and global demand.

There are two factors to consider:

First, the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia didn’t last long. This is understandable as several oil economies were suffering. In the coming months, it's very likely that OPEC and non-OPEC countries will reach a consensus on deeper production cuts. Therefore, from a supply perspective, I expect positive news for oil. This will take oil prices higher, but demand remains the key factor.

Second, the global economic meltdown has translated into weak demand for oil. It is unlikely that the global economy will recover through 2020. However, the second half is likely to be better than the first half with the coronavirus curve flattening. In 2021, I do expect global GDP growth to gain traction. After the virus is contained and with ultra-expansionary monetary policies, it’s likely that the world will crawl back to normal activity and improving growth.

Therefore, my expectation is that oil will witness some strength in 2020 with production cuts and a sluggish economic recovery in the second half. This can help Brent trade in the region of $35 to $45 per barrel. EIA is expecting Brent to average $33.04 in 2020, but this does not discount the recent agreement to cut production.

However, as GDP growth gains traction in 2021, oil is likely to trend higher and I would not be surprised if oil is back to $50 to $60 levels by the end of 2021. Besides the growth factor, ultra-expansionary monetary policies will weaken the dollar and help in oil price upside.

Overall, my conclusion is that the worst might be over for oil. When Brent nearly touched $20 per barrel, it was possibly the bottom. Of course, this is under the assumption that the global financial system remains sound. With the Federal Reserve prepared to take extraordinary measures, I don’t see a credit freeze or a major financial crisis like 2008-09.

Concluding Views On Patterson-UTI Energy

For 2018, Patterson-UTI Energy had an average of 175 rigs operating per day. This declined to an average of 149 rigs operating per day in 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, the company had an average of 123 operating rigs per day.

While there has been a decline in the number of operating rigs, the decline has still not been alarming. I expect the average number of operating rigs to decline further in the coming months.

However, the earnings disappointment is discounted in the stock. Once there is news on a further production cut and oil trends higher, I expect Patterson-UTI Energy to rally from oversold levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.