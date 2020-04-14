Bank Of America: Optimistic With Caution

Looking at BOA's historical valuation, its yield (Earning/Price) has traded around 5%-8% and currently trades at 12%. It is not crazily high given the uncertainty of the crisis, but I believe in the long run, BOA's earning will most likely recover and continue to grow.

Overall, Bank of America (BOA, BAC) is able to increase its revenue from $57bn in 2012 to $71bn in 2019, which is about 3.1% compounded annually, while decreasing its non-interest expense at 4.5%; as a result, it has increased its EBT (excluding unusual items and loan losses) margin from around 20% to 40%

BOA's businesses are divided into five groups, which is shown below:

Strong consumer banking business

Strong growth in Consumer Banking segment is a major contributor to the increase in revenue and a decrease in expenses. For the past 7 years, BOA has focused on growing its consumer banking business (including small businesses). Net interest income has grown from about $7.8bn in 2012 to $16.9bn in 2019. This is due to a surge in deposits, and a higher net interest yield

Deposit in the segment increased from $434bn in 2012 to $703bn in 2019, which contributed about 60% to the overall revenue growth and net interest yield increased from 1.8% to 2.4% during the same period, which contributed another 40%.

During the same time, non-interest expense has stayed flat at around $10.6bn

One major contributor to the increase in deposit and keeping expense flat is BOA's digitalization push. BOA serves 16 million millennial customers (which is about 24% of its total customers), ranging between the ages of 25 and 41, who have about $200 billion worth of deposits, investments, and loans with the bank. For these customers, convenience is key. They want to be able to do everything on their mobile phones, including deposit checks, transfer payments, and even applying for loans. BOA did a great job in providing digital services to its customers.

In the Q4 of 2019, BAC received 45% of its applications for consumer mortgages online.

61% of people seeking auto loans filed via the digital portal.

Digitalization can also reduce costs.

Deposit a check costs 5 cents in app vs $5 at a branch.

Because of its digitalization effort and convenience, BOA was about to close about 1,700 branches from its peak in 2008.

BOA has a strong balance sheet wich with the help from the government and the FED can help it weather the current crisis

BOA's quality of funding has increased as the total deposit has increased from $380bn in 2012 to $417bn in 2019, especially non-interest bearing deposit. This funding structure provides BOA with a relatively economical and stable source of funding during this time of uncertainty. Currently, deposit makes up about 66% of all capitals

Respectively, BOA's total debt has decreased from $630bn to $460bn.

On the investment side, BOA has transferred most of its mortgage related investment to held-to-maturity agency-backed mortgage-backed securities; in addition, it has dramatically expanded its commercial loans

Given the current situation, there is a possibility that a significant portion of commercial loans may default. However, the Fed and the Government are working hard to provide more funding to reduce the default rate, including the most recent $168bn relief program to small businesses (I believe there will be more in the future).

BOA currently has about $100bn cash in hand, and with more aid coming in, I wouldn't worry about its liquidity problem unless things get very nasty.

I also want to mention during the past 7 years, BOA has significantly reduced its derivatives exposure. I am not a big fan of complex financial structures, so I take this as good news despite that it may potentially reduce BOA's earnings.

Undervalued: In the long run, BOA is very likely to come out of this pandemic as strong as before if not stronger.

Looking at BOA's historical valuation, its yield (Earning/Price) has traded around 5%-8%, and currently trades at 12%. It is not crazily high given the uncertainty of the crisis, but I believe in the long run (say 20 years), BOA's earning will most likely to recover and continue to grow.

Growth will come from the consolidation of the banking market, and increment of customer lifetime value as the younger customers who started with deposit accounts with BOA start to take out home and auto loans.

Another long-term growth source can come from the consolidation of the banking market, which may likely be accelerated due to this crisis. BOA's current deposit share is around 14%-15%. And because the current pandemic has compelled customers to use more and more digital banking services, BOA's strength will be more apparent comparing to smaller regional banks, which relied on offline bank branches to provide most of their services. BOA will likely to gain more business because of its strong digital infrastructure, and these customers are likely to stay even after the pandemic is over.

Overall, looking in the long-term, 12% seems to be an attractive price and presents a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.