Dollar Tree: Long-Term Compounder

The recent coronavirus pandemic has actually been beneficial to Dollar Tree due to its large mix of consumables.

Dollar Tree's (DLTR) recent price action honestly makes no sense. Despite being an essential business providing food and drink to millions of consumers during this pandemic, the stock has performed really poorly relative to the rest of the market. Even now, in the midst of the market recovery, DLTR is still a massive underperformer compared to other essential stores like Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), etc. However, with a solid turnaround plan, reasonable valuation and near immunity to economic recessions, we believe DLTR is a long-term buy at this price.

Coronavirus

The recent coronavirus pandemic has been a major challenge to many retailers around the US as stay-at-home orders kick in around the world and as overall retail traffic drops drastically. Not all stores are the same, however, with essential stores generating substantial amounts of revenue from panic buying of goods and services.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Kroger, and other grocery stores have performed well, as people start stocking up on essentials and medical goods to combat the virus. However, Dollar Tree, which by the way has been classified as an essential business, has languished even though its stores and the stores of Family Dollar carry items like hand sanitizer, masks, etc. that should see increasing demand as the virus spreads.

Both chains also carry many other essentials that people in quarantine would need, like snacks, frozen foods, and household accessories. Admittedly, they also carry many seasonal goods like holiday decorations and discretionary goods like toys and gifts, which could see a sales decline due to conservative celebration of holidays and due to lower discretionary spending. However, a large percentage of goods sold by both chains come from consumables, which should help to offset weakness in the other categories.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar results show strong increases in comps throughout the quarter so far. However, the sales lift has reversed for Dollar Tree, likely due to the lower mix of consumables and the holiday season. Family Dollar sales are still strong, however, with comp increases of 8.1% even in the last week of March.

"Regarding same-store sales trends through March 29, quarter-to-date same-store sales were +7.1% for Dollar Tree and +14.4% for Family Dollar. Sales have materially moderated very recently, however, as the Company enters the peak of the Easter selling season with Dollar Tree recording same-store sales of -19.4% in the seven days ending March 29, and Family Dollar +8.8%. Sales of household consumables and food remain strong in both banners. The Company’s first quarter will end on May 2, 2020 and the Company is scheduled to report earnings on May 28, 2020." Source: press release

We believe strong comp growth will continue as the country remains in lockdown. The company's large store base network, with many stores in rural areas, will now be of substantial benefit as people start to avoid travel and buy from local stores. The company will likely see a net benefit from COVID-19 due to the large mix of consumables sold.

Q4 results - Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree results continued to be incredibly consistent, with positive low single-digit comps each year. While Q4 comps showed a slight decline, it was likely affected by a compressed holiday season, with 6 fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Source: WY Capital, financial reports

While revenue growth continued to remain steady, there continued to be pressure on the cost side. Tariffs, higher shrink, and higher freight costs all continued to weigh on gross margins. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue has remained pretty steady through most of 2019, but suddenly increased drastically in Q4 by 51 bps due mainly to higher payroll costs.

All this led to a slight decline in operating profit in the fourth quarter, which offset the higher profits throughout the rest of the year. Overall, though, we believe this strong franchise will overcome the near-term headwinds and margins will bounce back once things are back to normal.

Q4 results - Family Dollar

Source: WY Capital, financial reports

Family Dollar has been more volatile, with several quarters of comp increases before a comp drop in Q4. This was due to a tough comparison from last year Q4, as well as a compressed holiday season. January had the lowest comps due to cycling the early release of SNAP benefits last year.

While the comp decline was disappointing, it was nice to see that the persistent gross margin erosion throughout most of the last 2 years has finally stopped, with gross margins improving 100bps YOY in Q4.

The results in this segment have definitely been disappointing, and the delaying of the H2 store initiative due to COVID-19 doesn't help, but we are overall very confident about the long-term prospects of the business given the success of the H2 initiative so far and with a new management team ready to turn around the weak discretionary business.

Valuation

Our valuation estimates show that Dollar Tree overall is valued at very conservative multiples. As a standalone store chain in 2015, Dollar Tree was conservatively valued at around 12x EV/Operating income near its lowest point, which currently would be around $20 billion.

The valuation for Family Dollar is much harder to conduct, but we'll conservatively value the company at around $4 billion, or half the price Dollar Tree paid in 2015, which represents less than 10x 2018 operating income (we used 2018 OI because 2019 had massive store restructuring costs).

Overall, the combined company would then have an EV of $24 billion, higher than the $21 billion the company is currently going for. Again, this is the conservative valuation. The actual value of the company is likely much higher. There is pretty much no bankruptcy risk as the company basically has all of its stores open and in addition has another $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Takeaway

Overall, DLTR is a great long-term investment at this price. It is seeing strong sales growth amidst the coronavirus outbreak, yet has fallen somewhat compared to recent prices. A conservative valuation shows that there is likely plenty of upside potential over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.