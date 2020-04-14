Costco: Get Ready For Another Double-Digit Dividend Hike

The broad market has entered a period of extremely high volatility in the last two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus and thus many investors have lost their sleep. However, this is not the case for the shareholders of Costco (COST), which has actually benefited from the ongoing crisis. The stock is only 8% off its all-time high and management is likely to announce a double-digit dividend hike later this month.

Business overview – coronavirus

Costco has proved remarkably resilient to the aggressive expansion of Amazon (AMZN), which acquired Whole Foods three years ago in an effort to earn a big share of the pie of large retailers. Despite the initial fears of the market over the impact of Amazon on Costco, the latter has proved resilient thanks to the strength of its unique business model.

Costco offers a unique, "treasure-hunting" experience to its customers, which cannot be replicated by Amazon, and charges an annual fee in exchange for this unique shopping experience. The annual fees of $3.5 B may seem negligible compared to the annual sales of $149.4 B but they actually constitute the cornerstone of the business model of the company. Costco sells all its products just above their cost price, so its annual earnings are approximately equal to its membership fees. To provide a perspective, in fiscal 2019, Costco received $3.5 B in membership fees and posted earnings of $3.66 B. In other words, its membership fees go directly to the bottom line.

A major headwind for most companies is the deep recession of the U.S. economy, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. The virus has caused numerous people to lose their jobs and millions of people to be locked at home. As a result, economic activity has collapsed at an unprecedented rate.

However, large retailers, including Costco, have actually benefited from the ongoing crisis. Consumers are in panic mode and thus they have greatly increased their purchases at supermarkets in order to make sure that they will not run out of anything. In March, Costco grew its comparable sales by 12.1% in the U.S., 7.2% in Canada and 19.2% in international markets for an average 12.3% growth rate thanks to this consumer trend. This grow rate is much higher than the 7.9% growth rate the company reported in the second fiscal quarter.

On the other hand, it is prudent not to expect the comparable sales to keep growing at this breathtaking pace. Retailers have now taken measures to prevent congestion in their stores in order to limit the expansion of coronavirus. Moreover, the impressive sales in March can be partly attributed to the stockpiling efforts of consumers. As most consumers have now accumulated high product inventories, their new purchases are likely to somewhat soften in the upcoming months. Nevertheless, as long as the coronavirus crisis keeps people at home, their consumption at supermarkets will remain strong.

Growth prospects

Costco has always operated with razor-thin margins. To be sure, its operating margin has remained around 2%-3% throughout the whole last decade. As there is intense competition in the retail sector, one should not expect meaningful margin expansion for the foreseeable future. It is also worth noting that Costco does not implement any share repurchases. Its share count has remained essentially flat over the last decade.

On the other hand, the retailer has a strong growth driver, namely the increasing membership fees it receives from its members. Costco does not raise its annual fees every year but it implements material raises every few years. For instance, the company did not raise its annual membership fees during 2012-2016 but it raised them by 9% in 2017.

Moreover, Costco benefits from the growth in the number of its members. In the latest quarter, the number of its membership households grew 1.1%, from 54.7 to 55.3 million. As Costco has maintained strong renewal rates (~90%) in the last three quarters and it keeps attracting new members, it is likely to keep growing its sales at a strong pace for the foreseeable future thanks to this growth driver. Analysts seems to agree on this outlook, as they expect the retailer to grow its earnings per share at a high single-digit annual rate for at least the next three years.

Dividend

Costco is offering a lackluster 0.9% dividend yield and thus passes under the radar of most income-oriented investors. However, it is important to understand the reason behind the poor yield. The stock has exciting growth potential and hence it trades with a premium valuation, which reduces the dividend yield. In addition, thanks to this growth potential, it is much profitable for the company to reinvest its earnings in its business than to return them to the shareholders. In other words, the low yield of Costco has resulted from factors that are undoubtedly positive for its shareholders.

Moreover, Costco has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years, with the next dividend hike expected later this month. During this period, the company has raised its dividend at a 13% average annual rate.

As a result, income-oriented investors who do not need the income right now may consider including this stock in their portfolios. For instance, if Costco raises its dividend at a 10% average annual rate over the next seven years, it will double its dividend yield, from 0.9% to 1.8%. The company can easily keep growing its dividend at a double-digit rate thanks to its low payout ratio (29.4%), its strong growth prospects and its strong balance sheet. To be sure, its net interest expense consumes only 0.4% of its operating income while its net debt of $21.1 billion (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is less than six times its annual earnings. To cut a long story short, Costco is offering a poor current dividend yield but it raises its dividend and its earnings at an attractive rate.

Valuation

Thanks to its exciting growth prospects and its popularity, Costco has almost always traded with a premium valuation. To be sure, the stock has traded at a price-to-earnings ratio between 24 and 36 most of the time over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, it has been extremely tough for investors to find this stock at an attractive valuation level. Even in the recent broad market sell-off, which was triggered by coronavirus, Costco lost only 13% from peak to trough and the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3.

On the one hand, thanks to its consistent and reliable growth trajectory, Costco is likely to reward investors in the long run, just like it has always done in the past. Even those who paid a huge premium to buy the stock many years ago were eventually compensated thanks to the strong earnings growth. On the other hand, it is prudent for those who do not own the stock to wait for a more attractive valuation level, particularly given the ongoing recession, which has led other stocks to bargain levels.

Final thoughts

Costco is one of the very few safe havens in the ongoing recession, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. The retailer has actually benefited from the downturn, as consumers have greatly increased their consumption at supermarkets. Even if this tailwind is excluded, Costco is in a reliable, multi-year growth trajectory thanks to its unique business model. It has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years at a 13% average annual rate and is expected to raise its dividend later this month. Nevertheless, due to its rich valuation, the investors who do not own the stock may want to wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.