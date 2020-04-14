Danone: Narrow In Scope And Sum-Of-Parts Undervalued

Due to the low-risk nature of Danone's rather diversified business and its conglomerated structure, in this environment, it qualifies as a defensive and worthy store of capital for many eventualities.

The sell-off provides a good opportunity to get exposure to Danone's specialty nutrition business, which can be parsed out as a source of undervaluation thanks to Danone's narrow market focus.

The hunt for good deals continues as the coronavirus continues to put a justified pressure on the markets. With our recent research on International Paper (IP) on the basis that it is a cousin stock to supermarkets, we decided to extend our watch to more cousin stocks, namely those that are responsible for the brands that you'll see on the shelves. Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY), whose products are likely to sell well through the supermarket channel during these times, and whose portfolio is narrow enough in the scope where efforts to parse the business might yield some alpha, was the one we chose to investigate. Indeed, in looking into Danone, we discover that splitting out the specialty nutrition business, competitive even with behemoth Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGF) and growing at a good pace, results in a potential undervaluation by sum-of-parts. Because of this exposure, Danone constitutes a defensive, low-risk investment with a margin of safety to make it a defensive and good-value store of capital.

Specialty Nutrition

Unlike many other food products companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Mondelez (MDLZ), Danone is way ahead of the curve in terms of evolving consumer tastes towards healthier foods. Their product line, which is narrower than many of its peers, includes primarily healthy dairy products like probiotic yoghurt Activia, and the popular Actimel yoghurt shot. But Danone's positioning in this regard has been taken to the extreme with its growing specialty nutrition business, which is not only outpacing its other product lines in terms of growth but also the market at large, almost matching food products giant Nestle in market share.

Source: Fitnessfinanziario.it

The appeal of specialty nutrition is broad, with one perk being that in terms of channel share, supermarkets aren't extremely emphasized like in most food products. Alternative channels also stock baby foods and milk formula, meaning Danone is able to achieve better positioning by somewhat avoiding the high bargaining power that supermarkets command. This superior positioning comes from the fact that specialty nutrition is essentially health products, or at the very least products for a health-conscious market, which are willing to pay more for organic or other labels of quality on their food. In fact, although specialty nutrition only accounts for 29% of sales, it ends up contributing to over 50% of Danone's EBIT at a margin of over 24%. Other companies like Kellogg (K) are making substantial capital expenditures in order to achieve capacity in these markets.

Sum-of-Parts

Due to the high growth profile of specialty nutrition and the evident growth in Danone's baby food and formula products, we thought it would be useful to split out the specialty nutrition business as a growth machine in a sum-of-parts analysis.

Source: Mare Research Database

Above are the assumptions we've applied to the business in the base case, where revenue growth continues for another 5 years until no growth in perpetuity. The incremental investment rates were sampled from historical data of Danone and peers in food products, and the WACC was estimated on a CAPM basis using Danone's low cost of debt. The following is our valuation.

Source: Mare Research Database

For the other businesses, we conservatively assumed no growth into perpetuity using the current NOPATs and the same WACC.

Source: Mare Research Database

Taking the current NFP and summing the EVs of all the business lines, we can derive the SoP equity valuation.

Source: Mare Research Database

The following is our sensitivity analysis with respect to sales growth assumptions and WACC, where cells shaded green show at least a 20% forecast price appreciation opportunity with the respective assumptions.

Source: Mare Research Database

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Although the downside isn't excessive in this investment according to our valuation, there are things to consider that could emphasize a downside scenario depending on your view. In the specific case of the specialty nutrition business, some concern should be leveled at the fact that China is their number one market. Although one of the appeals of specialty nutrition is that mothers will be highly inclined to purchase the product, probably hoarding it due to coronavirus, the exposure to the Chinese market could be adverse in the case of geopolitical tensions developing with China due to controversy around their infection number reporting. Furthermore, the coronavirus itself constitutes an obvious risk in that consumer behaviours are now harder to predict, especially with the uncertain breadth and depth of the disease, as well as potential supply chain disruptions that it could cause which would stop Danone from realising sales on still attractive products. Finally, the coronavirus could cause a depression, which would be bad for all businesses including Danone.

Nonetheless, their nutrition business is attractive, commanding high margins, high growth, and likely being high in cost-to-switch, with fussy babies unlikely to take kindly to sudden shifts in their baby food or formula. Indeed, Danone's valuation is majorly attributed to its specialty nutrition business, and we should expect it, in addition to its other EPD (Dairy) and water product lines, to do relatively fine in the immediate coronavirus situation. Furthermore, the management has proven prudent, with Danone being a dividend aristocrat, achieved in tandem with sensible, coherent and relatively infrequent inorganic acquisitions such as WhiteWave Foods. As such, with limited downside risk in the valuation, Danone constitutes a defensive play with a growth angle from the increasing prominence of their specialty nutrition business that we rate a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DANOY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.