Kroger: Raise Prices, Print Money, Huge Upside

It’s hard to get excited about grocery stocks. Even as it has grown abundantly clear that demand for groceries is at peak levels, Kroger (KR) still sells for only 13 times earnings. KR has brought leverage down to their long-term intended range. In this report, I show how a small increase in gross margin may imply an earnings boom for KR, which isn’t reflected in the stock price. I rate shares a buy.

Kroger The Giant

Outside of COVID-19, the thesis for KR is (continued) consolidation of the grocery store market. KR is the leading grocery store in 90% of its markets, with more room to take the remaining 33% of the market currently held by smaller operators:

(2019 Presentation)

There’s compelling incentive to take market share - KR has been able to increase sales of in-house brands which conceivably have higher margins:

(2019 Presentation)

Of course, KR isn’t the only large grocery store competing for market share. Price competition from the likes of big box concepts like Walmart (WMT) and others, as well as rising food costs and general expenses have led to free cash flow to stagnate over the past several years:

(2019 Presentation)

I am skeptical of KR’s growth runway to expand margins in the long term due to competition. As a result, I also view KR as potentially having long-term stagnating but consistent free cash flow. It is for that reason that I haven’t bought into KR until recently, as I would typically demand an earnings yield in excess of 10-12% for a stagnating earnings stream. The coronavirus has the potential to reinvigorate this thesis.

COVID-19: Operating Leverage

Reports are surfacing regarding skyrocketing grocery prices. It makes sense that grocery stores should be able to increase margins due to intense demand. How much can KR increase gross margins without being targeted for price gouging?

The maximum that KR can raise prices is around 10% based on local price gouging laws. As I show below, KR can see dramatic boosts to net income even with far lower margin expansion.

In 2019, KR had $122.3 billion in sales versus $1.8 billion in adjusted net income. If for the full year, KR increases gross margins by 100 basis points, then net income could rise by $1.2 billion, or 67%. If KR increases gross margins by 500 basis points, then net income could rise by $6.1 billion, or 340%. If we assume that KR is able to raise prices by net 2% (implying gross margin of 200 basis points net of rising labor and food expenses) for the full year, then adjusted EPS would grow 136% to $5.17.

Perhaps we are skeptical that COVID-19 leads to peak grocery demand for a whole year. Every month of 200 basis points margin expansion may lead to an additional $200 million in excess profits, or $0.25 per share. If we assume just one quarter of peak profits before returning to normal margins, then KR may see a COVID-19 related earnings bump of $0.75 per share, which may bring 2020 EPS to over $3 based on their previous 2020 EPS guidance of $2.35 per share. This seems conservative as it would essentially imply that restaurants fully recover by early June.

Balance Sheet

Going into 2020, KR had already improved its balance sheet. At the end of 2019, debt to EBITDA stood at 2.48 times, down from 2.83 times in 2018. KR has indicated that their long-term range is 2.3 to 2.5 times debt to EBITDA. This leverage ratio may even decline further if KR uses my anticipated $600 million in excess COVID-19 earnings to pay down debt - debt to EBITDA would stand at around 2.38 times in such a scenario (based on 2019 EBITDA). I view debt pay-down as being the best way to derive long-term accretion from COVID-19, as KR’s $12.0 billion in fixed rate debt has a relatively high weighted average interest rate over 4.5%. If KR can get a credit rating upgrade to A-, then perhaps they can reduce average interest expenses over the long term to 4.0%, which would increase the bottom line by $60 million, but more importantly, potentially lead to a higher earnings multiple due to a lower risk profile.

Valuation

KR trades at 14 times 2019 EPS and 13 times 2020 EPS based on assumptions prior to COVID-19. KR also yields just around 2%. I don’t anticipate massive share repurchases from any excess COVID-19 earnings, but instead debt pay-down, as in my view that would create the most shareholder value if it could lead to credit rating upgrades and associated multiple expansion. My 12-month fair value estimate is based on an 18 times earnings multiple, which leads to a share price of $43. Shares have 35% upside to that target.

Risks

It’s a weird risk, but if COVID-19 is contained very quickly, then grocery store demand may decline to prior levels far sooner than expected. In such a result, KR would clearly not be able to sustain higher margins. I do think that my base case of one quarter of elevated margins is conservative considering that we are already finishing up our second month of peak demand.

KR may not be able to achieve any gross margin expansion due to peak demand. This may occur due to higher sourcing costs, higher labor expenses, and even simply a lack of desire to expand margins - perhaps in fear of any public opinion backlash. I am doubtful though - it is already clear that grocery stores are likely to report very strong profits, and KR has already given an update hinting of such. Further, I am doubtful that KR would be unfairly penalized for a modest 2% increase in margins.

Long-term headwinds may pressure their bottom line. In addition to ongoing market competition, grocery delivery may lead to KR losing market share to the likes of Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods or even a long-term decline in margins due to in-house grocery delivery. For this reason, it is important to invest in KR with a sufficient margin of safety. With shares trading at 13 times earnings even without any COVID-19 boost, I believe that such a margin of safety is in place.

Conclusion

KR is a grocery giant which I believe will benefit disproportionately from peak grocery demand courtesy of COVID-19. I anticipate that KR can increase gross margins by 200 basis points, which over a quarter would lead to $600 million in excess cash flow that can be used to pay down debt and earn a higher earnings multiple. I rate shares a buy with 35% upside.

(Tipranks: buy KR)

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.