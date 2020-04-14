As Cashflow Becomes Prized, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Could Suffer

Disclaimer: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

For the record, we're bullish on the market for 2020. We believe the US election cycle applies more upward pressure to US equities than other countries feel; and therefore that stocks will accelerate faster than the real economy, at least through Q3 and Q4 this year. You can read our fuller views in our recent blog post here.

For the record, we're bearish on the day to day experience that Main St. will encounter through 2020. In the real economy we think life is going to be tough. Cash circulation has slowed and will, we believe, continue to do so; non-payment rates will, we think, increase (we note that the first bank to report, JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM), has reserved almost $7bn against such defaults).

We don't see a problem reconciling those positions. We expect federal government stimulus to prop up risk asset prices; whilst many real-world companies suffer regardless - because you can't pay the bills with risk assets.

So in our own stock selection we're prioritizing those companies that have high levels of cash or equivalents on their balance sheets and which also have healthy levels of net free cash generation - meaning, after they have paid everyone from suppliers to staff to the IRS to lenders and dividends. We're looking for free cashflow, unadjusted, no asterisks, no qualifications or riders, just cash which appears at the end of the cashflow statement and then appears directly on the balance sheet.

Our note on Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) today highlighted the potential difficulties that small suppliers to large customers could encounter in the current environment. PKE is a well managed, cash generative business with a history of paying out substantial special dividends - but we think could still suffer as cashflow becomes more scarce.

Kratos Defense (KTOS), whilst a mission-critical supplier to the defense industry, is poorly capitalized, cashflow negative, and has a history of continually accessing capital markets to raise cash. This is a difficult place to be going into the current Main St. crisis.

Attractive Market Niches And Stock Beaten Down

KTOS, borne of a telecom-sector business, is now the result of a series of acquisitions in the defense sector. Its highest-profile niche served is the military drone market, where it competes directly or indirectly with Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and AeroVironment (AVAV). We say "or indirectly" because where the competition isn't head-on, eg. on small form factor vs. larger form factors, you can expect that KTOS is pushing for its products to replace large monolithic drones from more traditional suppliers.

We think this is a going-up sector. The more warfighting can be done with remote-controlled or autonomous machines, the less boots on the ground and the less the political fallout from going to war. This suits most governments - the US in particular - very well.

Here's the relative stock performance between KTOS and the market (by the S&P500 proxy ETF, SPY) in 2020YTD.

So based at least on what KTOS does for a living, the stock's recent swan dive into market weakness, and its underperformance during the recovery thus far, you might think this is a buy and hold whilst the market recovers.

We think that would be hasty. Here's why.

Cashflow Is Hard To Find

Here's KTOS's numbers going back to 2014. Remember there have been a series of acquisitions in the company and so the sailing is rarely smooth. But here's a few consistent facts to bring out.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Gross margins are low, in the mid-20s%. This usually means that a company's product has relatively little pricing power and/or that its bill of materials includes a lot of third party product. Low gross margin means little cash or earnings is generated from revenue.

Only three times in six years has the company generated free cash flow before tax or debt service costs. That's because most years, the company pays away more than all its EBITDA in capex and in cash outflows from working capital (meaning inventory build, paying suppliers faster that customers pay KTOS, those sorts of factors are at play in working capital).

The share count has risen steadily as a way to raise acquisition funding; and whilst net leverage isn't so high as an EBITDA multiple, we can see that EBITDA here really is not a proxy for cashflow available for debt service.

In Relief Recovery Mode, The Market is Indiscriminate

Right now none of the above matters for the stock, or indeed most any stock! The recovery ripping through markets, a result of slowing rates of growth in Covid-19 cases and deaths coupled with truly huge levels of federal government stimulus, is lifting most all stocks and KTOS is no exception.

We expect that at some point the market will in fact differentiate, most likely if lockdown is extended as seems likely, and/or if lockdown is re-opened but in the absence of a vaccine, cases and deaths then take on accelerated growth rates.

We think the niches that KTOS serves offer great investment opportunities and we'd like to play those niches. But right now we think the risk to KTOS from its weak cash generation is too high. So we're at Neutral pending a change in the company's approach to cashflow, or pending a change in likely risk outlook in the market.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 14 April 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOC, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long LMT and NOC, and hold a short SPY position as a hedge against our long equity positions, all on a personal account basis.