Gold's Latest Rally May Signal The End Of Intervention In The Futures

Summary

With the COVID-19 health crisis now metastasizing into a global economic crisis, investor demand for bullion is skyrocketing.

Physical gold price has decoupled from the futures prices, as we predicted years ago would occur during the next economic crisis.

The new LBMA scheme to backstop COMEX contracts with fractional paper claims on 400 oz bars in the UK will not satiate stateside gold investors looking for physical delivery.

Futures market settlement tactics using cash and paper gold may be ending as the world economic crisis deepens further.

Bill and Rob discuss what's next for the gold trade market, and whether the Shanghai Gold Exchange will emerge victorious.