Gold's Latest Rally May Signal The End Of Intervention In The Futures

With the COVID-19 health crisis now metastasizing into a global economic crisis, investor demand for bullion is skyrocketing.
Physical gold price has decoupled from the futures prices, as we predicted years ago would occur during the next economic crisis.
The new LBMA scheme to backstop COMEX contracts with fractional paper claims on 400 oz bars in the UK will not satiate stateside gold investors looking for physical delivery.
Futures market settlement tactics using cash and paper gold may be ending as the world economic crisis deepens further.
Bill and Rob discuss what's next for the gold trade market, and whether the Shanghai Gold Exchange will emerge victorious.
Bill Murphy, the owner of LeMetropole Cafe and co-founder of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (GATA.org), talks about the current happenings in the gold market including physical price divergence from the futures market.
With the COVID-19 crisis pricking the bond and stock bubbles, physical demand appears insatiable, causing retail metal premiums to eclipse well over 10% above spot gold prices. Further, gold's price continues to march higher during the crisis, reflecting increasing velocity of demand for the metal.
Bill and Rob also discuss the new LBMA scheme to backstop COMEX futures contracts with LBMA 400 oz gold bars using a fractional, paper ownership structure. Bill does not believe this scheme will satiate gold investors looking to take physical ownership of their own bars in the US, as the gold never actually leaves the LBMA vaults in this system.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own physical gold.