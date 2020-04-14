Aurora Cannabis Avoids Delisting Worries For Now

Things look ugly but Aurora could be a top value if they weather the storm.

The company must increase revenue numbers that have fallen for 2 straight quarters.

The board approved a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on or around May 11th.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) investors can rest at ease because the board approved a 1 -for-12 reverse stock split that will take place on or around May 11th.

The move helps Aurora avoid potential NYSE delisting in the future and provides improved liquidity for shareholders. The company may also raise funds with an ATM offering at current market prices to raise even more cash.

That means Aurora can focus on increasing sales and focusing their business on key growth areas like vapes, edibles, medicinal marijuana and an upcoming surge in demand once the Canadian government lifts its 2 week Cannabis retail sales ban on April 18th.

(Source: Fool.com)

Will Aurora Cannabis Recover or Go out of Business?

The NYSE announcement is great news but what will happen to Aurora Cannabis stock as the summer approaches in a few months. The company has seen its stock price fall more than 90% as most Cannabis stocks have been crushed over the last 12 months. While Canadian legalization has driven YoY sales gains for Aurora Cannabis, they are experiencing some growth pains over the last 2 quarters.

Competition in Canada is heating up and legal Marijuana companies are still competing with recreational street sellers on price. Legalized retailers sell their Cannabis at a premium, making recreational marijuana much cheaper to buy.

However, I think recreational sellers have lost a lot of market share due to the lockdown and more people will be comfortable purchasing marijuana from a legalized retailer.

But this doesn't erase some key problems with Aurora Cannabis. Their Founder & Former CEO Terry Booth stepped down and sold 12.2 million shares (nearly 80% of his entire stake but he has apparently "retired"). The company laid off 500 employees to reduce cash burn and optimize operations. Revenue has fallen for 2 straight quarters while other Cannabis retailers like Aphria are seeing big gains in revenue.

(Source: Auroramj.com)

If things don't turn around fast then Aurora Cannabis will either go out of business or get acquired by a much more stable Cannabis retailer like Aphria or Canopy Growth.

The only bright side here amongst chaos is how consumers will react to the global lockdown and whether the U.S. government will legalize Cannabis on a federal level after the September elections.

Cannabis Use Should Surge As Consumers Face Isolation During the Lockdown

Of course, I have a pretty big counter argument to all the bears who Aurora Cannabis will go bankrupt or perform a reverse stock split.

Cannabis and medical marijuana is a very private activity for most people. What else are consumers going to do while locked inside their homes for weeks, if not, months?

Cannabis sales skyrocketed until the Canadian government shut down Cannabis retailers for 2 weeks. Photographs showing Canadians lined up around the block to purchase legal weed shows just how important Cannabis use will be in the future.

(Source: CTVNews.com)

I'm anxiously awaiting earnings from Aurora Cannabis on May 12th to find out if Aurora has benefited from this surge in sales.

I've also read quite a few comments from Canadians mentioning that Aurora products are sold out all over Canada. I live in the USA but this is another positive sign for the company.

U.S. Federal Legalization is a Must for Aurora Cannabis

The USA is a huge asset for Aurora Cannabis who will desperately await some positive news for federal legalization after the upcoming elections.

I don't want to turn this into a political article but I think the next presidential cycle will include federal legalization. There are currently 33 states (including DC) that have already legalized medicinal and recreational use on a state level. A push towards country wide legalization means more profits for Aurora because the US market is much larger in size and revenue.

Aurora Cannabis is Risky But the Upside is Massive

Warren Buffett once said "Be greedy when others are fearful and be fearful when others are greed". All the negative news surrounding Aurora puts this stock in a perfect place for patient long term investors.

Surely, this is the worst situation the company has ever face. If Aurora Cannabis survives the COVID-19 crisis then patient long term investors will be handsomely rewarded.

Legal Cannabis is here to stay and the global Cannabis market is expected to grow to $125 billion by 2025.

(Source: AheadIntel.com)

If Aurora survives they are still in position as one of the top 5 Cannabis companies in the world in terms of production, revenue and international footprint.

At just around a $1 billion market cap, I'm a big believer in the potential upside for this company. Patience is key here and waiting for the upcoming earnings report to help guide your decision making process.

In times like these, it's investors who think long term and avoid emotional impulses that will become extremely wealthy in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.