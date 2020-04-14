Airline Investors Should Follow Buffett's Lead And Get Out Now

Investors would be best served following Buffett's lead; better to wait on the sidelines until the bailout terms are clear and the future of the industry less murky.

Airlines have climbed up from their bottoms on expectations of a generous federal bailout; while this may save the industry, it is not yet clear whether it will save shareholders.

While Buffett is famous for "buying when others are fearful", it seems that he, or decision-makers at Berkshire, did not feel that greed was yet warranted.

Warren Buffett made his latest tactical withdrawal from airlines last month; Berkshire Hathaway announced big sales in major airline holdings, which had risen to some of the conglomerate's largest holdings.

Despite his own repeated warnings about the industry's difficult economics, Warren Buffett has failed to resist the urge to buy airline stocks on numerous occasions over his long career. Under Buffett's guidance, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has built and sold stakes in numerous airlines over the years, with mixed success. Years ago, Buffett ruefully opined on this often distressing affinity for airline stocks:

"I now have an 800 number I call every time I think about buying a stock in an airline. I say, 'I'm Warren and I am an air-aholic.'"

Buffett may be wishing he had heeded his own advice amid the recent crash in airline stocks. But it remains to be seen whether this latest painful lesson will sour him on the industry for good. Investors can certainly learn from Buffett's many trials and travails with the airline industry. Few have the resources that have allowed him to get out with his skin intact in times past. With airline stocks banking on a bailout, investors should approach with extreme caution.

Fool Me Once, Shame On You

Buffett made his first big airline bet in 1989, investing in USAir. Entranced by the upstart airline's rapid expansion through organic growth and aggressive M&A, Berkshire acquired $358 million in preferred stock, which carried a 9.25% dividend and stipulated a mandatory redemption after 10 years.

Things quickly went off the rails at USAir. By 1994, an unsustainable cost structure and serious leverage had thrown the company's future into doubt. In 1996, Buffett opined that, rather than invest in USAir, he should have "gone out to a bar instead."

Source: Alex Wong

Despite its difficulties, Buffett's USAir story had a somewhat happy ending. Buffett was able to leverage his significant financial clout and influence over the company to get what he wanted. In 1998, USAir bought out Berkshire's position after raising $574 million through a secondary stock offering. Berkshire got paid while USAir shareholders got diluted. Few investors have the sort of influence that can make a deal like that work.

Buffett's distaste for airlines did not last, however. Indeed, in 2017, even as he acknowledged that the airline industry had experienced "a bad first century," Buffett claimed that the future looked brighter. Still, he could not help admitting that, in his view, one still "couldn't pick a tougher industry" than airlines from a capital intensity, business cycle and competitive standpoint. Even so, by 2019, Buffett seemed to have concluded that airlines were cool again, or at least that the opportunities significantly outweighed the downside.

Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me

In 2016, Berkshire bought a big stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), the company that had absorbed USAir three years earlier. Berkshire also built stakes in a number of other airlines, including Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). By the end of 2019, airlines made up some of the largest positions in Berkshire's stock portfolio. The conglomerate owned about 11% of Delta at the start of 2020, and it kept on buying in the early months of the year. On March 2, Berkshire reported that it expanded its position in the Atlanta-based air-carrier in late February.

Things went south for Berkshire's airline positions in the latter half of March, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic began to rage across the country. Air travel virtually halted, as did most economic activity. Air traffic remains largely dead, leaving airlines struggling to make ends meet as their cash reserves rapidly deplete. The airline industry has asked Congress for a rescue package valued at $50 billion. Without it, most will likely go under before the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

Buffett evidently decided that waiting for an airline industry bailout was not worth the risk. During the first two days of April, Berkshire sold about 13 million Delta shares and 2.3 million Southwest shares, generating about $388 million in cash in the process. Unsurprisingly, the market took this as a vote of no confidence in the companies, and both experienced a sharp selloff on the news of Buffett's sales.

Buffett might have been better served heeding his own long-standing advice against betting on airlines, given the disastrous punishment the industry has faced in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, not all of Buffett's airline bets were looking too great even before the epidemic tanked the industry. Berkshire's American Airlines position, for example, was already underwater.

Not Going To Fool Me Again

The airline industry is in serious disarray, and this has been reflected in the widespread collapse in air-carrier stocks. This might seem like a buying opportunity for a contrarian like Buffett, whose famous adage, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful," seems almost tailor-made for the airline industry today. Yet, sometimes selloffs are justified. In such scenarios, it usually pays to get out earlier rather than later.

One might point to the airline industry's inclusion in the federal government's emergency economic relief package as a sign of things turning around for the better. Of the $2 trillion authorized under the law, $50 billion has been earmarked for the passenger airline industry. However, even that is not entirely good news - for current shareholders, anyway. The bailout package will allow the Treasury to take equity positions in the airlines it rescues, which could result in significant dilution, especially for airlines with especially strained balance sheets.

Buying a dip only makes sense if one expects a recovery. Given the perilous state of airlines at present, there is little reason for such optimism. Indeed, as Andrew Walker of Yet Another Value blog observed on April 7, airlines are facing an environment even worse than the worst-case scenario they had envisioned in early March. Moreover, airlines are liable to face significant problems even after the crisis is over. Walker has pointed to a number of such issues, including high cost, indebtedness, demand overhangs, and potential competition, all of which add up to a disastrous operating environment:

"The current operating environment for airlines is a disaster, but the short term headwinds aren't the only issue facing them. There's going to be a huge oversupply of planes for years coming out of this, there's going to be a bunch of out of work air workers, and there are going to be a bunch of unused gates/travel routes given the decrease in demand. You know what that sounds like a great environment for? Starting a new airline with a clean balance sheet to compete. The thesis on airlines for the past few years was 'merged into a rational oligopoly that won't go into price wars again.' An industry with massive overcapacity is ripe for price wars and/or upstarts with clean balance sheets."

Under such conditions, it is hard to seem much to like about airline stocks right now.

Investor's Eye View

My recommendation to investors is to heed Buffett's warnings about airlines, rather than following him on his occasional forays into the industry. Few can manage the sorts of deals that have kept him whole even when his airline bets have gone sour. In investing, as in much of life, defense can be the best offense.

A tactical withdrawal from airline stocks seems warranted, at least for the time being. Without clarity around the shape and scope of a potential federal rescue package, any investment in airline stocks is fraught with risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.