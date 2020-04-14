Wait For More Of A Pullback Before Buying Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison (ED) is a quality utility - an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL), no less. Yet no stock should be bought at any price, and even now, in the coronavirus-induced bear market we find ourselves in, Consolidated Edison is trading at a premium.

One could make the argument that a business like Consolidated Edison may merit a premium. After all, it has rewarded shareholders with forty-six years of consecutively rising dividends, and with a 69.43% payout ratio, it still has room to do so going forward. It is that dividend streak that has cemented its position among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

Consolidated Edison has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for forty-six years. Image provided by Crain's New York Business.

The streak would not be possible without the sustainability of the underlying business. Consolidated Edison is a regulated electric, gas, and steam utility business operating out of New York City. The firm is also a player in the clean energy sector, as it is the 7th largest producer of solar power globally, and is well placed to benefit from the growth of renewable energy going forward.

The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions reported that renewable energy made up 26.2% of global electricity generation in 2018, and project that this figure will see a 45% increase by 2040 - primarily from hydro, solar, and wind sources. Consolidated Edison intends to implement a plan to invest from $1.8 billion to $5.2 billion to adapt its energy systems so that the potential impact on climate change is reduced.

Its investment in the growing renewable energy sector will enable it to maintain the profitability that has allowed Consolidated Edison to sustain its progressive dividend - profitability that is clear from its 21.28% operating margin and from the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 12.52 billion 1.19 billion 2016 12.07 billion 1.25 billion 2017 12.03 billion 1.53 billion 2018 12.33 billion 1.38 billion 2019 12.55 billion 1.34 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Consolidated Edison's investor relations page.

This steady profitability is likely to continue, though the investments that Consolidated Edison has made and the capital-intensive nature of the utility business are definitely reflected in the balance sheet. Long-term debt of $19.34 billion edges out its net worth of $18.21 billion, and total current liabilities of $6.29 billion are offset by total current assets of $4.27 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.22 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.12 billion.

Consolidated Edison's profitability ensures that the balance sheet will not be actively detrimental to its operations, as even in recessions customers need electricity and gas. However, it does put a cap on earnings-per-share growth, which is projected to be 2.41% over the next five years. A discount to fair value is therefore required before parking money here, and that does not appear to be on offer at present.

At close of market on 04/09/2020, Consolidated Edison traded at $87.94 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/09/2020, Consolidated Edison traded at a share price of $87.94 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, based on earnings-per-share of $4.08. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 18.44 and the current dividend yield of 3.48% is slightly lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.57%. This suggests that Consolidated Edison is trading at a premium to fair value, raising the question of what fair value for Consolidated Edison is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.44 (21.56 / 15 = 1.44) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $61.07 (87.94 / 1.44 = 61.07). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.17 (21.56 / 18.44 = 1.17) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $75.16 (87.94 / 1.17 = 75.16).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.03 (3.57 / 3.48 = 1.03) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $85.38 (87.94 / 1.03 = 85.38). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $73.87 (61.07 + 75.16 + 85.38 / 3 = 73.87). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 16% at present.

There are plenty of quality stocks that are on offer either at fair value or at a discount to fair value. While Consolidated Edison is a quality business that is only four years shy of becoming a Dividend King, its low EPS growth projections do not warrant a 16% premium to fair value. At this time, it is a hold, but not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.