Jiayin Group Navigates Transition Amid Multiple Challenges

My opinion is to wait-and-see how hard the pandemic has hit its operations in 2020 and how well it can continue its transition.

The firm is transitioning from a P2P marketplace to a combined institution-focused and possibly proprietary lending site for consumers.

JFIN has seen loan volumes dwindle from the pandemic and economic growth challenges.

Jiayin Group went public in May 2019, raising $37 million in gross proceeds from a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Jiayin Group (JFIN) went public in May 2019, selling $37 million of ADSs representing Class A shares in an IPO.

The firm has created an online marketplace that enables borrowers to find the best financial service offerings from lenders.

JFIN is undergoing a transition away from being a P2P marketplace to an institutional and possibly proprietary funding system for consumers.

Until we learn the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations in 2020 and the speed and success of its transition, my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Company

Shanghai, China-based Jiayin was founded in 2011 to connect lenders and borrowers in China through an online lending marketplace, empowered by the company’s proprietary risk assessment system.

Management is headed by Founder, Director and CEO Dinggui Yan, who was previously CEO at Niwodai Internet.

Jiayin’s strategy is focused on ‘facilitating mid-to-long-term consumer loans with an average term of 12 months or more,’ as the company believes similar products are best-suited to profit its investors as well as capture the financial needs of borrowers.

The company’s risk management system is based on its generated user and transaction data, ‘as well as multiple layers of background and behavioral data from more than ten third-party sources.’

Below is a chart showing the firm’s loan statistics from Q1 2016 to Q3 2018:

Market

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms have exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.

This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, ‘China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments,’ as the chart below shows:

Source: Oliver Wyman

China is also home to a growing number of ‘unicorns,’ tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax’s valuation of $18.5 billion: Source: Oliver Wyman

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic.

In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

Source: Oliver Wyman

During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People’s Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.

That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government’s regulatory actions have impacted non-traditional consumer credit firms such as JFIN.

Recent Performance

JFIN’s topline revenue by quarter has dropped markedly in the past five quarters, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has similarly fallen significantly:

Operating income by quarter has contracted to its most recent negative ($4.1 million) result in Q4 2019:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have dwindled to only $0.06, as the chart shows here:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO in May 2019, JFIN’s stock price has dropped 77.6 percent vs. the U.S. Consumer Finance index’ drop of 30.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s fall of 6.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $131,820,000 Enterprise Value $109,370,000 Price / Sales 0.4 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.34 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 1.39 Revenue Growth Rate -22.62% Earnings Per Share $1.44

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $7. versus the current price of $2.36, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted the growth in funding from institutions, with 45% of loans funded in March (2020?) along with another 20 institutions in process of being onboarded.

This is no surprise given the Chinese government’s crackdown on peer-to-peer platforms due to significant bad behavior or consumer incompetence with these P2P platforms in recent years.

Unfortunately, the firm experienced a sharp decrease in loan demand presumably due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and continued macroeconomic headwinds on consumer sentiment and demand.

In response, management said it has ‘taken all necessary actions to reduce expenses.’ Luckily, most of the firm’s existing client base is located outside the outbreak center of Wuhan.

As a result, the firm expects demand to ‘rebound quickly once the virus is fully contained.’ It also expects to focus its efforts on repeat lenders and borrowers, which is the most cost-effective and low risk.

Notably, management intends to continue to expand into India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Mexico, but this roadmap will likely be delayed as a result of the virus pandemic.

As to its financial results, while loan demand and the number of borrowers has dropped, average investment amount and average borrowing amount were both up considerably, a potentially positive sign about the confidence of both parties in the company’s system.

The firm ended 2019 with cash of nearly $18 million after positive operating cash flow in 2019. With the impact of Covid19 on operations in 2020, cash may become an issue depending on the length and breadth of the pandemic.

Jiayin is in the midst of shifting from a P2P marketplace to an institutional marketplace, and perhaps even to making loans on its own books if it can acquire a lending license which is currently under consideration.

If those initiatives continue to bear fruit, Jiayin could look very different a year from now as an institutional and proprietary provider of consumer loans.

While the DCF shows the stock may be undervalued, that is assuming earnings which may not materialize.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic on the firm’s growth and its business & revenue model transition, my bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.