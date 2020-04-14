It's Time To Look Beyond The Current Slowdown And Buy Masco

While the company’s Kichler Lighting business is facing some headwinds from inventory re-balancing and loss of a private label client, they are unlikely to repeat from next year onward.

Masco’s (MAS) stock price has corrected from ~$50 in early February to $39.41 as of April 13 close. While no doubt a steep correction, Masco’s performance has been much better than Dow Jones US Home Construction ETF (ITB) which has corrected from $50 to $31.47 during the same period. Much of the company’s out-performance can be attributed to management’s very timely decision to sell kitchen cabinet and windows business last year. Kitchen cabinet and windows businesses were much more cyclical than Masco’s paints and plumbing businesses. No one could have predicted Covid-19, but management’s strategic vision to lower the company’s cyclicality and make it more recession resistant did pay a good dividend.

With government’s stay at home orders in place and a significant freeze in economic activity, not many consumers are thinking of remodeling their kitchens right now. But there are some reports that paint category is still seeing some activity with a shift from do-it-for-me to do-it-yourself behavior among consumers. Compared to a kitchen remodel, which is a big ticket discretionary item, painting homes is a small ticket item which one can’t delay for too long. Similarly, while some aspect of Masco’s plumbing category is discretionary, most of the plumbing spend can’t be deferred - if you need to replace a broken faucet, you have to replace it irrespective of what the economy is doing.

In the last recession, the company’s plumbing and paint category posted a swift recovery. I anticipate a quick recovery this time as well.

Source: Investor day presentation

One thing which is different this time is Masco’s Kichler Lighting business which together with paints business makes the company’s decorative architectural products segment. The company acquired this business in 2018 and it has annual revenue of ~$450 mn or ~6.8% of the company’s total sales. Kichler has been facing some issues of late. It was one of the hardest hit by tariffs in 2019. It also lost a private label customer recently and will get negatively impacted by inventory re-balancing in the current year. Management was expecting ~$35 mn sales impact from inventory re-balancing and loss of private label customer in FY2020 even before the Covid-19 problem occurred. Sales headwind from Kichler slowed the overall growth of the company to low single digits and it was one of the main reasons I was on the sidelines.

However, the good thing is if we look beyond the current year, the loss of private label customer and impact of tariff will anniversary for Kichler. Also, there will likely be no impact of inventory re-balancing in FY2021 and beyond. Further, if there is a phase two deal with China and tariffs are removed, it might provide a tailwind for this business. I believe 2020 will be a bad year for most of the companies and long term investors should be willing to look at the growth prospect beyond this year. With headwinds from Kichler not recurring in 2021 and the macroeconomic situation normalizing as economies recover from Lockdown, Masco may prove to be a good bet.

Before the company started seeing the impact of Covid-19, its constant currency organic revenue growth guidance for FY2020 was 2.5% at the midpoint. Inventory re-balancing and the loss of a private label client at Kichler impacted the sales growth by ~$35 mn or 52 bps [=$35mn/FY19 revenues of 6.7bn]. So, in a normal macro environment, without coronavirus and the headwinds at Kichler, the company’s topline growth would have been over 3%.

There will also be some negative impact in the first half of FY2020 from tariffs which were implemented in the middle of the last year. Management hasn’t quantified this impact but the company’s revenue growth guidance would have been higher if not for these tariffs. Also, with distractions from cabinetry and windows business gone, I believe management will be able to give more attention to plumbing and paints business which can further accelerate organic revenue growth in the medium to long term. I believe Masco can post 3% to 5% organic growth in the long term. This topline growth coupled with a slight margin expansion from fixed cost leverage and share buybacks can help the company post double digit EPS growth in the long term.

Masco has a strong balance sheet. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA was just 1.7x at the end of the last quarter. It also had $697 mn of cash and $1 bn in unused revolver at the end of Q4 2019. The company received $645 mn of cash proceeds from the sales of cabinetry business after the quarter end. So, the company has relatively strong cash position and I believe it can easily survive the current downturn due to coronavirus.

If we look beyond the current year, we have a company with relatively low cyclicality and strong balance sheet, which can post 3% to 5% organic revenue growth and a double digit EPS growth in the long term. I believe the stock can trade at a P/E multiple of 18x once the Covid-19 fears fade. The current sell-side consensus EPS estimate for FY 2021 is $2.71. Applying an 18x P/E multiple we get a target price of $48.79 or ~24% upside from the current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.