McDonald's And Coca-Cola Don't Look Anti-Fragile To Me

Both companies are richly valued with P/E ratios above the market average, approximately the same as that of Alphabet and other growth stocks with little debt and tremendous cash flow.

Price performance in the crash, 44% and 40%, respectively, ranks both in the lower half of the market and suggests that the perception of safety and stability should be reexamined.

"If something can't go on forever, it will stop." - Herbert Stein, American Economist "Just as an animal could have survived because its sample path was lucky, the 'best' operators in a given business can come from a subset of operators who survived because of overfitness to a sample path - a sample path that was free of the evolutionary rare event. One vicious attribute is that the longer these animals can go without encountering the rare event, the more vulnerable they will be to it." - Nassim Taleb in Fooled By Randomness

My premise here is that Coca-Cola (KO) and McDonald's (MCD) are companies with an illustrious past which are nevertheless likely to have some major difficulties as a result of the present crisis and its aftermath. The problems within both companies have been building quietly for at least a decade, with roots going back two decades for McDonald's and at least three decades for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola has been around as a business for 128 years, and if you include the first burger stand put together by the McDonald brothers, McDonald's has been around for 72 years. Both had the first mover advantage as companies which invented their subset of the food industry. Both also succeeded in using brand power to become iconic international brands. Because of their brand power and the low unit cost of their products, they have seemed invincible in their ability to defend against competitors and normal economic downturns. Many investors to this day see both companies as strongly defended and able to withstand even a severe economic shock like the present one.

Both Coca-Cola and McDonald's are powerful symbols of America throughout the world. They are dependable and easily identifiable. In any foreign city, you can walk into a McDonald's restaurant being confident that you know what you will get. This extends an advantage they also enjoy in the domestic market. The food is convenient and cheap, and it projects a consumer lifestyle of pleasure and abundance for the masses. In both cases, success in international markets provided a second wind for top line growth. In each case, however, it was the last such significant and needle-moving initiative.

In recent decades, both companies have suffered from declining unit sales growth, and both have suffered from a subtle erosion of brand power because of a slow but steady change in consumer tastes. The brand power remained strong enough, however, to allow price increases which served for a while to mask the decline in unit sales. To a certain degree, this erosion of brand power has been driven by new competitors, but a trend toward healthier food and drink consumption has contributed as well.

It's worth mentioning that both companies have made past efforts to break out into new areas of growth. Coca-Cola did this all the way back in 1982 when CEO Roberto Goizueta, who had pushed the drive for international growth (raising market share from 35% to 48%), saw the ultimate limits for future growth in its primary product line and tried to branch out by buying Columbia Pictures. It quickly became obvious that this was a horrific mismatch, and it ended in 1989.

In 1998, McDonald's took a large stake in Colorado-based Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), but then sold its stake in 2006 despite the fact that Chipotle was thriving. To the casual observer, Chipotle seemed close enough to the primary McDonald's business, but the lack of a drive-in capability and unwillingness to have a breakfast menu troubled McDonald's executives. In normal times, a union with Chipotle might have restarted growth, but in the current crisis, the problems of Chipotle may be more severe than those of McDonald's, with particular reference to the absence of a drive-in capability.

Both Coca-Cola and McDonald's recently got my full attention after years of reading articles with lists and recommendations for dividend and dividend growth stocks. What I saw when I began to look closely was regular dividend increases without rising revenues to support them. This approach worked well enough over the intermediate term as attested by the fact that dividends continued to rise annually, and both companies consistently traded at very elevated price earnings ratios. What seemed clear to me was that it couldn't continue indefinitely. As in the above quote by the economist Herbert Stein: "If something can't go on forever, it will stop."

As I write this after the market has rallied off the bottom for several weeks, Coca-Cola sells at a P/E of 23.7 with a 3.35% dividend yield and McDonald's sells at a P/E of 23 with a 2.77% dividend yield. Both P/Es were obviously much higher, and the dividend yields lower at the February market top.

Let's look more closely at the numbers using the data provided by Premium Membership at this site. The tables below were drawn from that data.

McDonald's Threatened By Debt Level

McDonald's shares dropped 44% from top tick to bottom tick during the crash. It has since rallied 46% of the bottom. Everyone reading this knows, I think, the math of market drops and recoveries; e.g., if the market drops 40%, it has to rally 67% to get you back to where you started. McDonald's is over halfway back at 58%.

The important thing to notice from that original 44% drop is that McDonald's stock did not behave as it should have if safe and defensive. The S&P 500 dropped 37% top tick to bottom tick (so far). McDonald's was consequently in the bottom half of the market performance as far as defensive price behavior goes. A decline like that is not supposed to happen with an anti-fragile company whose business is well defended. Why was a consumer company with a strong brand and products with low unit prices trading with the lower half of the market along with banks and industrial cyclicals?

What I would like to do here is dig down a couple of layers and look back over the past decade to see what has actually been happening to make McDonald's behave like a bank or a risky cyclical. Digging deeper means finding out how their earnings and free cash flow are generated, what has enabled the appearance of consistent growth, and how well supported the growth of earnings, cash flow, and dividends will be in the future.

The table below presents the seven numbers I consider most important, although, in going a level deeper, I took a few others into account. Take a glance at the numbers and pretend for a moment that you don't know the identity of the company, and see what you think of the story the pure numbers tell.

Year Revenues EPS SHS Div Payout FCF LTD 2010 24075 4.64 1083 2.26 48.68% 3.95 11497 2011 27006 5.33 1045 2.53 47.42% 4.28 12148 2012 27567 5.41 1020 2.87 53.00% 3.88 13633 2013 28195 5.59 1006 3.12 55.76% 4.30 14142 2014 27441 4.85 986 3.28 67.60% 4.23 14934 2015 25413 4.82 944 3.44 71.32% 5.03 24125 2016 24621 5.49 861 3.61 65.26% 4.96 25580 2017 22820 6.42 815 3.83 59.50% 4.58 29542 2018 21025 7.61 786 4.19 54.96% 5.43 31087 2019 21077 7.95 765 4.73 59.45% 7.56 34118

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The first and most important thing I noticed was that the first column - revenues - shows a net decline over the period of 10 years. This is not a good augury of success for a company unless there is some explanation suggesting that it will not repeat that performance in the future. What it means is that, as a total enterprise, however illustrious its history might be, growth is stagnating. It also suggests that, whenever other numbers look more positive over the same period - earnings per share, for example - it's important to look closely for the reasons.

What leaps off the page is that the increase in earnings, cash flow, and dividends per share was greatly enhanced by share buybacks. This is clear from tracking the regular decline in shares outstanding leading to a drop of about 30% in share float over the ten years. The increase in both earnings and cash flow per share from 2010 through 2019, roughly 73%, would have been only a bit above 20% without buybacks.

Some buybacks are better than others, of course. The more efficient buybacks are executed when stock prices are low. McDonald's valuation has been high over the past two decades - higher than it was decades ago when McDonald's was a genuine growth stock - so that buybacks have been expensive. At high share prices, you simply get less bang for the buck.

It is also better when buybacks are done out of cash flow rather than debt. Banks and property and casualty insurance companies are examples of companies which executed buybacks over the last decade at low valuations (a PE of 10 or less) and did so entirely from cash flow. In the case of banks, buybacks were allowed only after grueling stress tests which earned the permission to return capital to shareholders, and the strength of banks in the current crisis suggests that the annual stress tests (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) did their job.

At McDonald's, an examination of the LTD column (long-term debt) shows clearly how funds for buybacks were generated. The increase in debt from $11.5 billion to $34 billion was the primary source for funds by which McDonald's reduced the share count and thus lowered the denominator for all per-share measurements. McDonald's is a company with low capital needs, but has a debt number similar to that of a capital-intensive heavy industrial. When the virus crisis struck, implying sudden loss of revenue, it was clear that the market doesn't distinguish between business sectors when it comes to the risk implied by debt.

While per share earnings and cash flow increased roughly 73% over ten years, the annual dividend rate more than doubled. The explanation is contained in the column showing the payout ratio, which rose by 24% over the decade. While the 2019 payout ratio of 59.45% can be fine with rising earnings, it provides a very short runway if earnings remain static. The trouble with a rising payout ratio is that it can't go on forever. Remember the Stein quote.

The year 2015 included a pivot of sorts. Revenues dropped substantially, while dividends continued to increase. For that year, the payout ratio hit a one-time level of 71%, but the major jump was the $9 billion increase in debt, which took off and never looked back.

Because of the increasing debt, McDonald's has become a more fragile company. The fact that it fell harder than the market during the Crash suggests that attentive investors are aware of this. The trends supporting growth in earnings per share and an even higher rate of growth in dividends are likely to be unsustainable in the long run.

The $34 billion of debt, the fact that much of earnings growth derives from buybacks, and fact that dividends have risen faster than earnings, thanks to a climbing payout ratio, left McDonald's in a vulnerable position when the coronavirus and economic shutdown struck without warning. In recent days, McDonald's tapped an existing credit line for $1 billion and arranged to raise another $3.5 billion via a bond offering.

The impact of the shutdown on McDonald's franchisees is difficult to estimate at this point and may depend largely on the length of the shutdown. Some may be able to participate in programs aiding small businesses. This structure may in fact aid McDonald's coming out of the shutdown as their business model may gain customers as competitors in the restaurant industry will have sustained greater damage or gone out of business altogether. McDonald's shareholders will nevertheless be hoping for a brief shutdown and bracing themselves for the possibility that future buybacks and dividend increases will be called into question.

Coca-Cola: No Earnings Growth, High Dividend Payout

Coca-Cola dropped exactly 40% from top tick to bottom tick during the crash and has since rallied 36% off the bottom. That leaves it slightly more than halfway to break-even. As with McDonald's that initial drop puts Coca-Cola, supposedly one of the safest and most defensive of stocks, among the stocks which have declined more than the average stock at bottom tick.

Why was Coca-Cola less defensive than it was expected to be? Again, the numbers tell the tale.

Year Revenues EPS SHS Div Payout FCF Debt 2010 35119 2.55 4667 .88 34.51% 3.95 14138 2011 46542 1.88 4646 .94 50.09% 4.28 13656 2012 48017 2.00 4584 1.02 50.95% 3.88 14742 2013 46854 1.94 4509 1.12 57.89% 4.30 19157 2014 45998 1.62 4450 1.22 75.37% 4.23 19100 2015 44294 1.69 4405 1.32 78.10% 5.03 28543 2016 41863 1.51 4317 1.40 92.58% 4.96 29732 2017 36212 .29 4324 1.48 506.41% 4.58 31221 2018 34300 1.51 4299 1.56 103.26% 5.43 25416 2019 37266 2.09 4314 1.60 75.74% 7.56 27537

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The numbers for Coca-Cola and McDonald's differ in several particulars, but they show the same underlying problem: lack of top line growth. Coca-Cola's revenues are up ever so slightly over ten years, although the year 2011, continuing a rebound from the financial crisis of 2008, accounted for more than the final increase. Revenues peaked in 2012, then declined gradually into 2017, at which point, the steep drop in revenues reflects the sale of low margin domestic production facilities. This is an understandable decision, but the jury is out as to whether it if will actually do anything substantial for the bottom line. It may have helped cash flow and led to a reduction in debt in the past two years, although debt is still about double what it was in 2010 with no increase in revenues.

Share count reductions are also not as significant at Coca-Cola as at McDonald's. As a result, earnings are a more accurate reflection of reality. Unfortunately, reality means being down about 10% for the decade, although 2010, the first year, is a positive outlier in an irregular series. Throwing out 2010 as an outlier, earnings were still roughly flat for the decade.

Ten years of flat earnings are nevertheless a problem for the dividend, which has almost doubled over the decade. The cash flow comparison is better, although the doubling of debt to $27 billion is suggestive of the strain to both operate and regularly increase dividends. The truly troubling series is the column for payout percentage which climbed from 34.51%, a solid number for a mature slow-growth company to, 75.74%. The very high 2017 and 2018 numbers appear to be outliers.

The problems at Coca-Cola are in some respects less immediate and less fundamental than those at McDonald's. The debt burden is much less severe with respect to the overall size of the company. The share count shows a modest level of buybacks (although again at high valuations). The problem at Coca-Cola lies mainly with the high and rising dividend payout ratio and the suggestion that increasing long-term debt was in part to have cash for dividends.

The absence of top line growth, combined with dividend increases over an extended period, has made Coca-Cola a more fragile company. Its revenues and cash flow simply don't seem adequate to support the dividend increases indefinitely. Eliminating the two outlier years, its payout ratio has more than doubled from 2010 to 2019. This leaves a very short runway for future dividend increases. Quoting Herb Stein again, "if a thing can't go on forever, it will stop".

The fact that Coca-Cola fell harder than the average stock in the shutdown crash suggests that informed investors are aware of that fact. At the very least, it's hard to see how a long series of dividend increases can be maintained. With its lower debt level, the economic shutdown should not present Coca-Cola with an urgent need to scramble for liquidity. The difficult decision which looms is whether to continue with meaningful dividend increases which may need to be supported by increases in debt.

Summary

Both McDonald's and Coca-Cola are mature companies. Both have flat to declining top line growth. Over the past decade, McDonald's has had rising per share earnings, but with more than three quarters of the earnings growth generated by share buybacks. Coca-Cola's earnings per share have been flat over the decade. Both pay substantial dividends which have increased with a regularity that put them on many lists for long-term dividend growth. If the shutdown drags on and further borrowing becomes necessary as a bridge to the other side, investors will need to look closely at the likely impact on dividends.

One other thing to bear in mind when examining several of the columns above is the boost from the tax law changes in 2017. The 10-year data provided Premium members also provides effective tax rates. Both companies showed some tax rate reduction but nothing as spectacular as the stated numbers in the law. The thing to remember is that results on all metrics would be lower without the tax reduction bump. It is also by no means certain that the lower corporate tax rate will not return to its pre-2017 rate, or higher.

Neither company seems at immediate risk of going under, but market recognition of their long-term challenges might well reduce the extravagant valuation of both companies significantly. To understand the level of overvaluation, consider a comparison. The PEs of Coca-Cola and McDonald's are 23.7 and 23, respectively. Not exactly a benchmark, but food for thought: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) sells at a comparable basis PE of 24. It pays no dividend, of course, but as Buffett has said, if the company is solid and growing, you can just sell off a few shares from time to time as needed.

Alphabet is, of course, a growth stock, a tech company, an advertising company and a few other things. It has essentially no debt. It has well over $100 billion in net cash. It has its problems, of course - greatly reduced advertising revenue during the shutdown, political risk, squabbles with foreign governments, threats of competition from next-generation tech entrepreneurs - but it has a high probability of surviving this crisis in good shape. Is it reasonable that Coca-Cola and McDonald's fetch approximately the same P/E as Alphabet?

It's hard for me to see fair valuation for either Coca-Cola or McDonald's at much more than 15 times earnings. You do the math for share price. Their popularity, especially among dividend investors, may cause the downward adjustment to be gradual. Holders of both companies should be prepared for years with nominal dividend increases at best, and, as a worst case, possibly even a year or two without dividends in the case of McDonald's. The duration of the shutdown stemming from the virus will be a major factor.

McDonald's and Coca-Cola will emerge from the virus lockdown as wounded companies. By almost every criterion, McDonald's and Coca-Cola are not the anti-fragile companies the market took them for in. I'm unhappy to have to say it, because they are right up there among iconic American companies which symbolize American business and culture around the world. I pull for them to succeed and continue to reward their investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.