Merrimack Pharmaceuticals: SCLC Presents A Lower Hurdle For Approval Than Initially Assumed

Our previous article highlighted the attractive specialty investment opportunity presented by Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) relative to their regulatory approval-based milestone payments for Onivyde (the liposomal formulation of irinotecan). We will publish follow up pieces analyzing each of the potential milestones in more depth. We will start with 2nd line SCLC, as we believe that this will be the first clinical study to read out.

Milestone Total Value Per Share Probability Risk adjusted per share Estimated Payment NPV 1st line Pancreatic $225M $16.84 53% $8.98 2024 $7.31 2nd line SCLC $150M $11.23 53% $5.99 2023 $5.13 Additional indication $75M $5.61 30% $1.68 2024 $1.37 14ner milestones $54.5M $4.08 10% $0.41 2027 $0.28 Total $504.5M $37.76 $17.05 $14.10 -Corporate overhead -0.81 +Current cash $ 1.00 Total Value $14.29

According to the most recent quarterly filings, MACK is eligible to receive $150.0 million upon receiving FDA approval for Onivyde for the treatment of SCLC after failure of 1L chemotherapy. This would translate to approximately $11.23 per share, which Merrimack would distribute to shareholders.

The approval hurdle is relatively low

SCLC represents 15% of all lung cancers and differs from non-SCLC by its rapid doubling time, high growth fraction, and early development of widespread metastases. Although SCLC is considered highly responsive to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, SCLC usually recurs within 14-15 months for patients with limited-stage SCLC and 5-6 months for those with extensive-stage SCLC. The median survival for those with relapsed SCLC ranges from 2-6 months. Onivyde is being studied for approval as a 2L therapy for SCLC in patients who progressed following a 1L platinum-based regimen, for which topotecan, an alternative topoisomerase I inhibitor, will serve as the comparator and has already been approved in this indication.

The Phase 3 portion has a superiority design with a primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Historically, we've incorrectly assumed that Onivyde would have to be superior in terms of OS to be approved. While we believe that superiority might be achievable, based on its better tolerability and extraordinary response rate demonstrated in the Phase 2 part (see below), superiority in OS always represents a relatively high bar. Our discussions with Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) (Merrimack's licensee) convinced us that a comparable overall survival would be sufficient for approval in this setting based on improved safety. We believe that this remains underappreciated by the market.

In terms of statistical analysis plan, we assume that Ipsen would first test for superiority and subsequently for non-inferiority, if superiority is not met. There is regulatory precedent for FDA approvals without improving overall survival in the same setting. As a matter of fact, the current standard of care, topotecan, was approved due to improved symptom control amid identical OS, when compared to cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and vincristine (CAV).

Onivyde has significant safety benefits compared to Topotecan, the current standard of care

Topotecan is a chemotherapy agent currently used in 2L treatment in SCLC, and like Onivyde, it functions as a topoisomerase I inhibitor. The primary issue with topotecan has been tolerability, especially related to hematologic adverse events, with most patients experiencing grade 3 or 4 neutropenia, anemia, or thrombocytopenia. There appears to be no significant difference between the oral and IV formulations of topotecan in terms of efficacy.

A study comparing topotecan to cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and vincristine (CAV) demonstrated similar outcomes between the two, with slightly improved symptoms in the topotecan group. The Overall Response Rate (ORR) was 24% in the topotecan group vs. 18% in the CAV group. Median time to progression and median survival were comparable between the two groups. Another study of oral topotecan compared to the best supportive care (BSC) showed improved OS in the topotecan group (26 vs. 14 weeks). Overall, though the safety profile was relatively comparable between topotecan and CAV (and actually in many cases less favorable in topotecan), one of the reasons for topotecan's approval was improved symptom control over CAV in certain aspects such as severe neutropenia, which increases patients' susceptibility to infections. Still, even with topotecan, 88.5% of patients experienced either Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia, 57.6% experienced Grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia, and 42.3% experienced Grade 3 or 4 anemia.

Given the basis for topotecan's approval in comparison to CAV coupled with post-market information on the safety profile, it's evident that there is room for improvement in the safety profile so that patients may remain on therapy longer. This is where Onivyde comes in. Though both are members of the same class of drug, we think that Onivyde will demonstrate superior safety based on existing studies in pancreatic cancer. In comparison to what we see in topotecan's 1999 study where 88.5% of patients experienced either Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia, just 15% of patients receiving Onivyde experienced either Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia in a Phase 3 study of Onivyde in pancreatic cancer. Anemia was also significantly less frequent (11% with Onivyde vs. 42.3% with topotecan).

We looked at three other studies to compare the safety benefits of Onivyde to topotecan to demonstrate why we believe Onivyde is superior from a safety standpoint. In the 1999 study which topotecan's approval was based on, 88.5% of patients experienced Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia, while in the two studies with Onivyde, just 15.0-16.0% of patients experienced this adverse event. In the Phase 2 study with Onivyde, only 8.0% of patients experienced Grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia, compared to 57.6% of patients in the Phase 3 topotecan study. Anemia was also much more severe in the topotecan patients than Onivyde.

Topotecan Phase 3 (n=107) Onivyde SCLC Phase 2 (n=25) Onivyde PDAC Phase 3 (n=147) Neutropenia Grade 3/4 88.5% 16.0% 15.0% Total - - 25.0% Thrombocytopenia Grade 3/4 57.6% 8.0% - Total - - - Anemia Grade 3/4 42.3% 8.0% 11.0% Total - - 33.0%

When looking at efficacy in SCLC between the Phase 3 trial with topotecan and Phase 2 trial with Onivyde, we see that Onivyde has shown promise over topotecan in terms of treatment response, with an ORR of 44.0% in those treated with Onivyde compared to 24.3% with topotecan. Disease progression was also more prominent among those treated with topotecan.

Topotecan Phase 3 (n=107) Onivyde SCLC Phase 2 (n=25) Complete Response 0.0% 0.0% Partial Response 24.3% 44.0% Stable Disease 19.6% 28.0% Progressive Disease 45.8% 20.0% Overall Response Rate (ORR) 24.3% 44.0%

Though likely not a condition for approval, we still believe that Onivyde might show improved Overall Survival, thus furthering its likelihood of approval in SCLC. Our confidence is based on the higher response rate, but also the better tolerability. Improved tolerability will allow patients to stay on treatment longer, thereby improving the duration of response and hopefully overall survival.

Status of Phase 3 Study

Ipsen initiated enrollment in the second part of a Phase 3 study in September 2019, assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of liposomal irinotecan as a monotherapy for SCLC patients who have progressed on or after 1L platinum-based therapy. We believe this will be the first milestone to be achieved, based on the enrollment initiation in September, and the fact that there are currently 109 trial sites up and ready to go. The RESILIENT (NCT03088813) trial will have 480 participants, and will focus on efficacy assessments versus topotecan, which is the current standard of care in this indication. Though topotecan has been shown to extend survival in some cases, its toxicity has become a concern and a limiting factor in preventing some patients from receiving the full recommended dose. The trial is estimated to be completed by the end of 2022, with top line data coming around the same time. Given the current setup, we don't believe there should be any problems executing on this.

Risks

As with any investment, this specialty scenario is not without its risks. Our view of the risks surrounding Merrimack Pharmaceuticals remains the same from our original article. There's always the possibility that Ipsen abandons Onivyde's research and development if the company is in a position to reevaluate their clinical pipeline or becomes financially strapped. From a regulatory standpoint, the FDA could decide against approval of the Onivyde in any of the indications, though given the robust safety and efficacy profile, as well as the current climate regarding FDA approvals, we see this as a small risk. Although it's possible that Onivyde does not get approved if it doesn't show an improvement in safety and efficacy over current standard of care, we see this as a minimal risk.

In terms of recent events regarding COVID-19, we don't foresee any clinical trial delays given the patient population involved. These patients have limited treatment options and chemotherapy is not elective, so there wouldn't be any reason to stop enrollment. However, we would caution all investors to keep this in mind as a potential risk factor with any applicable biotech investment.

Conclusion

We believe MACK to be an attractive investment opportunity given its current price and the likelihood for success with future milestone payments in relation to Onivyde. Onivyde is an improved version of an already approved chemotherapy agent that is already standard of care in 1L pancreatic cancer and is itself already approved in 2L pancreatic cancer. Onivyde has also demonstrated that it is a strong candidate for approval in 2L SCLC, given the comparison to topotecan as the current standard of care.

