Ranger Energy Services: Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much

Yes, it's in the oil and gas world, let me know if you're still reading.

I should start by noting this is a micro-cap idea, with less than $100k worth of volume a day over the last couple of weeks. Risks and volatility are much greater with micro-cap stocks.

Opportunity

Source: Ranger Website

The idea is simple: Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) IPO'd in 2017 around $14 and has followed other oil and gas stocks in a downward trajectory ever since. They recently bottomed out just under $3/share, before recovering somewhat, and then receiving a $6 take-private offer from CSL/Bayou, who control ~65% of voting rights and allowing T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) to retain their 8.8% stake. If the offer is accepted, shareholders receive about a 50% return from current levels.

Current ownership structure is as follows:

Source: February 2020 10-K

Essentially, the existing owners and the T. Rowe portion of the public shareholders are offering to buy out everyone else. Filings describing the offer from each bidder are here, here, and here. The press release indicates that bid is subject to the approval of the majority of shareholders who are not part of the bidding group, but given their 5 seats on the board and majority ownership, the bid may be eventually pushed through regardless of minority opposition.

Director/NEO voting power in aggregate is 5.7%, but about half of that is due to the Agee's involvement with Bayou. While some officers are likely not thrilled, their incentive equity won't be in the money at these levels, their ability to block this transaction is minimal, and could be made whole through new grants after being taken private.

B. Riley, Fidelity, and Royce control about 11% of outstanding voting power as well, so one of them would likely need to oppose this transaction for it to fail. It seems possible CSL/Bayou offered them to participate in the deal as they did with T. Rowe Price, which would then imply they are happy to take the $6 offer and move on.

Financial Profile

What's the downside? Well, you own a business primarily involved with shale oil. Given the share price is currently slightly lower than the $4.50 level when the offer was received, I don't see there being much buying in anticipation of this transaction, so the sell-off should be somewhat minimal if it falls apart.

Here's a brief overview of what you get if you do choose to buy into this $100m EV business ($65m market cap):

FY19 Revenue: $336.9m (11% growth)

FY19 Adjusted EBITDA: $50.8m (24% growth)

FY19 Operating Income: $12.4m (Grew from -$2.1m)

Net Debt: $35.5m (Current and Future portion, less cash)

(Brief) History of returning capital to shareholders

Source: February 2020 10-K

Business Description

Ranger provides various services to natural gas drillers. Per their latest investor presentation:

Source: Company presentation Aug. 2019

Per the same presentation, Ranger operations are split into three segments:

Well Service Rigs & Related Services

This is the core service Ranger provides, bringing in "workover" rigs to fix problems with drilled wells. With longer laterals now being more common for wells and Ranger having high enough spec rigs to work on these types of wells, they are very competitively positioned in this segment.

As wells age, these services become more important, another tailwind to this business.

Locations include Permian, DJ, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Gulf Coast, and SCOOP/STACK.

Completion & Other Services

Ranger offers a variety of services related to completion, essentially the process between a well being drilled and beginning to produce.

Ranger provides these services in Permian and DJ Basins.

Processing Solutions

Ranger also rents Modular Mechanical Refrigeration Units ("MRUs") and other natural gas processing equipment in Permian, Bakken, Utica, San Joaquin, and Piceance.

They have contracts with the likes of Chevron (CVX), Hess (HES), ConocoPhillips (COP), Anadarko (OXY), Continental (CLR), etc., so despite their small business size, they're working with the major players. As mentioned above, Ranger's main competitive advantage is their fleet of rigs, which are "High-Spec":

Source: Company presentation Aug. 2019

For the uninitiated, essentially their rigs are new, strong, and capable of more than most competitors. So, even with the dropping rig counts across the industry, Ranger has been able to grow its market share and be profitable.

Peers

While the recent performance for Ranger hasn't been pretty, it starts looking a lot better when you compare their operations to their peers. Per their 10-K, here's the 12-month price performance for Basic Energy Services (BASX), Forbes Energy Services (OTCQB:FLSS), Key Energy Services (KEG), KLX Energy Services (KLXE), and Pioneer Energy Services (OTC:PESX) (Nine Energy Service (NINE) has also dropped over 90%):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Not a big surprise as it's been a rough year to be in the gas services business. Looking at other stats, Ranger is the only one who grew its EBITDA last year, has the best EBITDA margin, and by far, the best debt profile. This can be seen in part by their 3.5% interest rate on their credit facility with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), which included an additional $20.5m of borrowing capacity as of the latest 10-K. Ranger's presentation above also includes a page comparing their metrics to competitors and 2020 forecasts, though the 2020 guidance numbers were prior to the COVID-19 impact.

One comfort for Ranger is its 2019 CapEx was $23.5m, so less than its current cash+borrowing capacity.

Risks

Unknown duration of the Saudi-Russia price war could force the closures of more US wells.

Unknown duration of COVID-19 lockdowns could impact demand for oil.

Withdrawal of bid or inability to finance the transaction could send share prices lower.

EOG (EOG) and Concho Resources (CXO) account for 31% of FY19 revenues and loss of a major contract could be materially detrimental to their financial position.

Buying stock in an oil and gas business in the midst of all the above is inherently risky.

Conclusion

I see three potential outcomes in the short term for this stock:

Shareholders and BOD approve the offer from CSL/Bayou/T. Rowe and you get a 50% return for holding a few months. Another player swoops in and counter-bids for the business, and you get a greater than 50% return in the ensuing bidding war. Seems less likely given the uncertainties with COVID-19 at this time but would be fairly inexpensive for a large E&P to buy them out (EOG has $2B in cash if they wanted to vertically integrate). CSL/Bayou/T. Rowe bid is rejected and you're left holding a growing industry-leader trading around a third of tangible book value, ~50% FCF yield over the last twelve months, EBITDA less than 2x market cap, and manageable debt.

With so many rigs being cold stacked for the time being due to the brutal drilling environment, Ranger seems likely to underperform their previously issued guidance for the near future but seems positioned to weather the current energy carnage. One of the better short-term strategies for COVID-19 is buying businesses with decent balance sheets that are industry leaders, and Ranger fits the bill. Majority owners, clearly, see the value here and are moving, and I'm glad to be along for the ride.

