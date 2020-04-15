Canfor Corp.: Beaten-Down Cyclical Stock Poised For A Sharp Recovery

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Are we out of the woods yet?

In financial markets, times of crisis have always been times of opportunity as many investors exit their positions either due to liquidity needs, heightened risk perception or herd-mentality. If you consider risk from a value-investing perspective, the opposite should be happening because during crises, asset prices overshoot their intrinsic values on the downside, allowing buyers to load up with a bigger margin of safety. Asset prices rally upwards once the crisis-driven risk premiums come off. This is a cycle which you can observe through history in past episodes of market melt-downs.

The nose-dive in the stock markets since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in February has opened up many opportunities offering good value, especially in cyclical sectors. One of the sectors that we have been eyeing for some time is Canadian forestry where there finally maybe an entry point with the COVID-19 sell-off.

Source: Bloomberg

In this series of articles on Canadian forestry space, we take a leaf out of Prof. Aswath Damodaran’s Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies framework to find stocks trading at attractive mid-cycle valuations.

This valuation framework recognizes that cyclical and commodity companies have volatile earnings, with the volatility coming from macroeconomic factors that are not in the control of these companies. As the economy weakens and strengthens, cyclical companies will see their earnings go up and down, and commodity companies will see their earnings and cash flows track the commodity price.

When looking at cyclical and commodity companies, investors fall into various traps like:

Base Year Fixation which forces them to draw misleading conclusions about valuation at the peak and trough of the cycle when they use current year's financial performance as the starting point.

which forces them to draw misleading conclusions about valuation at the peak and trough of the cycle when they use current year's financial performance as the starting point. Macro Crystal Ball where investors spend too much resources trying to forecast future economic cycles in order to time their entry and exit.

where investors spend too much resources trying to forecast future economic cycles in order to time their entry and exit. Selective Normalization where investors do half-baked earnings normalization without going to the logical extreme of normalizing return on capital, reinvestment rate and cost of financing.

The framework proposed by Prof. Damodaran offers a more nuanced approach to normalization which we have applied to Canadian forestry sector's financial performance over the past ten years to see where we stand from a mid-cycle perspective. We explored the attractiveness of Canadian forestry stocks back in July when it was still a falling knife followed by a bold call on West Fraser Timber Products Inc. ("WFT") (OTCPK:WFTBF). Now we set our sights on Canfor Corporation ("CFP")(OTCPK:CFPZF) which provides another compelling entry point for contrarian value investors.

Source: Truck LoggerBC Magazine Spring 2020 Issue

Why invest in CFP?

CFP based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is the second-largest lumber company in North America. We see it as one of the attractive cyclical stocks in the Canadian forestry space for a post-COVID-19 recovery for a number of reasons:

Heavily discounted stock price due to capacity curtailments

The biggest factor impacting global economy today is operational and demand disruption due to the COVID-19 public health shock, where you either cannot manufacture your products or cannot provide your services or your customers have altogether stopped buying your product/service, all due to the pandemic fears. Disruption is nothing new for the forestry industry and CFP stock price already reflects a sizeable operational disruption discount due to curtailments in its British Columbia sawmill operations throughout 2019, especially in the second half of the year. This was part of an industry-wide capacity rationalization drive which reduced British Columbia lumber production by around 21% year over year. In terms of magnitude, the COVID-19 related production curtailments announced by CFP during March of this year are much more severe with production cuts of around 40% in British Columbia, 40% in US South and 50% in Europe. However, in our view, COVID-19 curtailments are likely to be rolled back swiftly once the pandemic is over.

Liquidity is king

If there was a single attribute to gauge survivability in a business disruption scenario, we would choose short-term solvency. CFP demonstrates this attribute through its undrawn credit facilities of $305 million. Although its debt had gone up in 2019 to pay for Vida acquisition, it remains low at 28% of invested capital due to a history of low reliance on debt financing.

Profitability

CFP checks off one of the most important boxes on a value-investor’s wish-list as it has a track record of generating a high Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) compared to many of the peers and other industry players. Its ROIC averaged around 7.9% over the 2010 to 2019 period. Management incentives are also aligned with shareholder value creation as their compensation structure requires ROIC to hit a target of 13.5% (Management Information Circular, March 2020) for Performance Bonus Plans (for top management team) and Salaried Incentive Plans (for the rest of the company) to pay out.

Source: Morningstar standardized financial statements, Estimates

Non-Canadian exposure

Interior British Columbia and the southern United States are the two major geographic areas where lumber production is concentrated in North America. In recent years, forests in British Columbia have faced damage by North America’s largest recorded mountain pine beetle infestation, which has led to forestry companies closing their sub-optimal British Columbia sawmills and diversifying towards greener pastures in the southern US.

CFP has adopted a different geographic diversification strategy compared to its competitors. Instead of following the herd in expanding in the southern United States, CFP has made a large acquisition of a Sweden-based company, Vida, which gives it exposure to European forest resources and lumber markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia. This move is likely to result in a non-Canadian capacity exposure of 43% for CFP, comprising a mix of 28% US South and 15% Sweden. Although this shows that CFP was a late mover in the US South expansion game, it found an alternative in European forestry.

Source: Vida Acquisition Update Presentation November 2018

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, we have analyzed CFP using a mid-cycle valuation framework which can be expressed with the below formula: Source: Ups and Downs: Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies (Aswath Damodaran, Stern School of Business, New York University)

We assign a target price of CAD23/share to the TSX-listed "CFP.TO" shares and USD16/share for the NASDAQ OTC traded CFPZF implying an upside of 176%.

Our valuation is substantially higher than the CAD16/share offered by Jim Pattison's Great Pacific Capital Corp. in August 2019 to take the company private by buying out the minority holders.

Source: Author Estimates

We have calculated CFP's normalized operating income (EBIT) by multiplying the mid-cycle Pre-tax Return on Capital with its latest level of Invested Capital.

We define mid-cycle Return on Capital as the average of the last ten years' EBIT divided by Invested Capital.

We expect operating income to grow at a long-term rate of 4%, which is in line with Long term Canadian nominal GDP growth rate expectations.

We estimated the weighted average cost of capital of 8.0% comprising of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 8.73% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 0.76% from the latest yield on the 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds. Equity market risk premium of 5.2% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website. We consider CFP to be a mid-cap stock as its market capitalization falling below the $1.5 billion mark (threshold for mid-caps) is a transitory event, likely to go away once the COVID-19 stress is over. The implication is that we will not be adding any small-cap risk premium to the cost of equity. Equity beta of 1.53 based on industry asset beta adjusted for normalized capital structure.

Cost of debt of 5.22% based on the blended interest rate on the credit facilities adjusted for marginal tax rate of 27%.

We have used a normalized capital structure based on a 10-year average of book value weights of equity and debt.

Source: Author Estimates

Sensitivity

For investors who are skeptical of mid-cycle valuations or are looking for some further margin of safety, we present the table below which shows a range of valuation under more conservative discount rates and terminal growth rates.

Source: Author Estimates

What Could Go Wrong?

This is a contrarian buy call which is being initiated prior to the proverbial 'capitulation' when the stock prices hit the bottom. The key risk is that the COVID-19 curve is yet to flatten and the path of a recovery story is uncertain. Therefore, patient investors with a multi-year holding period, willing to absorb any initial pain should enter this stock.

Final words

We believe CFP offers a good entry point at an attractive mid-cycle valuation after a long period of underperformance caused by capacity curtailments and COVID-19 stock market melt-down. The company has access to funding lines to survive this financial crisis, internationally diversified forestry exposure and a track record of generating impressive returns on capital. We expect CFP to be an early mover when risk-appetite returns to equity markets. It's a great time to accumulate.

If you have read this far and would like to get a notification when I publish a new article, please hit the orange button at the top to 'Follow' me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.