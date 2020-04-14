Think Small: Large-Cap Growth Set To Underperform Like 2000-2005

Based on these patterns, we expect small and mid caps to outperform large caps coming out of this most recent correction, with quality being more important than growth vs. value.

For almost 20 years, ETF investors have been able to trade defined tilts away from the "core" S&P 500 or Russell 3000 baseline and towards stocks of a certain size (large versus small) and towards either growth or value. While the growth versus value dimension is not a perfect one (it is very possible to have high growth and cheap valuations and vice versa), these categories are well defined and have been applied consistently in a set of ETFs with an almost 20 year track record. In this article, we compare the performance of six ETFs respectively tracking large-cap growth, large-cap value, mid-cap growth, mid-cap value, small-cap growth, and small-cap value broken down into four five-year time periods over the past 20 years.

The six ETFs we use here are:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

IWD and IWF are the value versus growth tilts on the large-cap dominated Russell 1000 index, which I chose to start with since these two have significantly more assets than the largest S&P 500 growth and value ETFs. Although IJJ and IJK overlap slightly with IWF and IWD (for example, about 69% of the weight of IJJ are stocks making up about 5% of IWD), large caps are so dominant in IWF and IWD that we can ignore this overlap. IJJ, IJK are respectively the value and growth tilts on the next 400 largest US companies smaller than the S&P 500 (one definition of a "mid-cap" category), and then small-caps are defined as the next 600 largest companies with value and growth tilts in IJS and IJT, respectively. These six ETFs only cover the 1,500 largest US companies, and the growth versus value tilts are relatively shallow, but there is enough difference in the performance of these six ETFs to tell some interesting stories. IWD and IWF were launched on May 22nd, 2000, while the other four were launched on July 24th, 2000, so the latter will be the starting point for the charts below, and charts will also end on that July 24th anniversary date. Since all of these are tilts away from "core" US equity exposure, I believe anyone benchmarked to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) should periodically check these tilts against SPY.

Large vs. Small and Growth Versus Value, 2000-2020

Our first chart simply plots the total return growth of $10,000 (assuming all dividends reinvested, with no trading costs or taxes), since the launch of the latter four of these funds in July 2000. What may surprise followers of recent performance is that large-cap growth is actually by far the worst performer over the past 20 year period, with mid-cap value turning a $10,000 into over twice as much over the same period. Small-cap value came in second place, followed by small-cap growth and mid-cap growth, overall showing a significant return premium to smaller stocks over the past 20 years.

Data by YCharts

Period #1: 2000-2005

When we zoom in on the first five of the past 20 years, we see the biggest divergence in performance between the six ETFs of any of the four five year periods. In the five years following the collapse of the 1999-2000 dot-com bubble, large cap growth lost the most value, roughly halving a $10,000 investment into IWF while the same $10,000 in IJJ or IJS would have doubled.

Data by YCharts

The most simple explanation of why small value outperformed large growth so significantly over this period is that the 2000-2003 bear market was a revaluation of large tech companies from their stratospheric multiples at the height of the dot-com bubble to the more sober levels of the mid-2000s. Small-cap and mid-cap value were already cheap, so did not have this extra "leg" to fall, but rather were able to deliver returns as long as their profitability ratios remained higher than interest rates. For a more complete comparison of how the 2000-2003 bear market compared with other market crashes, including 2008, 1987 and 1929, please see my earlier article comparing market crashes.

As one example, below is a chart of the decline in the Price/Sales ratios of three large-cap tech companies I remember from that time: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Data by YCharts

Period #2: 2005-2010

After the dot-com bubble had fully deflated by the mid-2000s, all six of our category ETFs seemed to perform in a remarkably tight range through the crash of 2008. From the two bottoms in late 2008 and early 2009 (which we only knew were bottoms by late 2009 / early 2010), we see a small divergence where mid-cap growth outperformed the others, while large-cap value lagged behind.

Data by YCharts

Although less dramatic than the previous five year period in terms of performance differences, the underperformance of large-cap value could be similarly explained by multiple contraction in one sector, in this case banks (which make up a much larger share of large value than mid-cap growth). Below is a chart of the Price/Book ratios showing a deflation in the valuations of four of the largest US banks, with the corresponding decline in book value per share mostly seen in Citigroup.

Data by YCharts

Period #3: 2010-2015

The five years after the global financial crisis started seeming more clearly behind us (even as a debt crisis was still brewing in Europe) again were a period where our six ETFs tracked each other in a relatively tight range. The clear pattern over this period was that growth, in all sizes, outperformed value, in all sizes. Small-cap growth came in the lead in early 2012, early 2014, and again by the end of the period, in each case falling further than the others in corrections. All three growth categories finished this five year period closer to each other than the worst performing growth fund (mid-cap growth) came ahead of the best performing value fund (small-cap value).

Data by YCharts

Although overly simplistic, one might again explain the performance drag in large-cap and mid-cap value over this period mostly by the overweight these two ETFs typically have to banks and other financial sector stocks. The below chart shows how the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the more mid-cap bank oriented SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) underperformed SPY over this period. As one data point, financials currently make up 25% of IJJ, but only 9% of IJK. The lower profitability allowed to banks after the financial crisis is one reason I don't mind leaving financials out entirely when building custom "Dow-like" portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Period #4: 2015-2020

Our final chart period covering the most recent five years should be the freshest in most of our memories, but may in some ways be the most shocking, and most suggestive that we may be back at a period similar to that in 2000. From 2015 through the end of 2018, all six ETFs again tracked a relatively tight range, and then in 2019 we saw a significant divergence where large-cap growth took off while the other five styles all remained roughly flat.

Data by YCharts

Although the below chart may be somewhat cherry-picked, it shows how, at least in the case of the two largest US large-cap growth stocks (together making up 17% of IWF), multiple expansion played a significant role in the recent outperformance of large-cap growth over the other categories.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

With the recent decline and partial recovery in US stock prices, I believe there has been too much noise around whether to expect "another leg down" and not enough about how different parts of the market are priced differently. In many ways, the very recent outperformance of large-cap growth over all five other categories resembles the late 1990s dot-com bubble more than any other five year period since. Add to that how much of the response to COVID-19 (from the Fed and other forces) echoes what we saw right after 9/11, and our outlook for large-cap growth versus small-cap seems to put us closer to 2000-2001 than any other time period in recent memory. From that period, we saw small-cap and mid-cap value outperform as growth stock valuation multiples came down, and later we saw small-cap and mid-cap growth take the lead, first as the economy recovered, and later as financials dragged value's performance. One way to avoid these "value traps" and improve results in small-cap and mid-cap portfolios is to include a quality factor, which we saw driving outperformance in 11 out of 14 countries on which we had data.

Whether or not you believe the overall market still has further to fall, it seems the bigger and more highly valued a name, the harder it is likely to fall. With smaller companies relatively oversold, a simple quality filter on higher yielding names with low debt should provide good enough upside relative to large cap value, without having to try and time the bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.