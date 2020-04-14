Hormel Is Inexplicably Expensive

However, this company has a history of little or no growth, and there's no reason to think that will change.

The current situation the world finds itself in fighting off a terrible and dangerous virus has created some dislocations in share prices of certain companies. Stocks of companies that are highly discretionary have been decimated in a lot of cases, while staples are highly fashionable these days. Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is formerly in the latter camp, and as a result, its stock has held up very nicely this year.

Shares have even outperformed the broader market so far in 2020 and by a fairly wide margin, which we can see below.

However, I'd argue that Hormel is far too expensive today and that the outperformance we've seen this year will be fleeting. Hormel shares are way too expensive and offer far too little growth potential, along with an also-ran yield, the combination of which makes it quite unattractive today. As a result, I think investors would do well to consider unloading this expensive stock and finding greener pastures elsewhere.

No growth to speak of

Hormel, like a lot of consumer staple manufacturers, has had a hard time growing in recent years. Hormel is a very old business that has been around for a long time, so it isn't like it is just getting started on some hot, new growth avenues. The company makes staples where demand is generally pretty stable, and while that's nice, it also means growing is tremendously difficult.

Indeed, below, we can see just how difficult it has been, with revenue in millions of dollars for the past few years, and the year-over-year change associated with each value.

Revenue growth just basically doesn't exist for Hormel despite its efforts to optimize its portfolio for growth in recent years. This one is pretty straightforward because all you really need to know is that last fiscal year's revenue was 2.5% higher than it was five years prior to that. That's abysmal, and it means that there is no way to reasonably expect it will change in the coming years.

However, that is exactly what consensus estimates are calling for at this point.

Analysts see Hormel hitting 3% growth on average for this year through 2022, but why? The company's portfolio changes have been incremental at best, and even if the argument is for better sales during the virus outbreak, it isn't like that's a permanent boost. At some point, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we'll get a return to normal. When we do, Hormel's sales will almost certainly go back to how they've been for so many years.

In short, I think estimates are way too bullish, and as it turns out, this is a bit of a thing with Hormel. Below, we have revenue estimates over time from analysts, and they show one thing unequivocally; analysts are way too bullish on Hormel.

Revenue estimates are routinely too high and then gradually come back down to earth over time. Indeed, this year's original estimates were for more than $11.5 billion three years ago. Today? Less than $10 billion. The story is the same for 2021 and 2022 estimates, respectively, as estimates for those years are downward sloping in a big way.

In other words, we have no reason to believe analyst estimates because they have collectively proven over time to be wrong, and not in a good way. Hormel's estimates, I believe, are way too high for revenue growth, and I think we'll see more flat performances, not 3%+ gains. History tells us that is simply unrealistic.

That's not the only problem with Hormel's earnings growth, however. Its margins have suffered as well, as we can see below. We have operating income in millions of dollars and the percentage of revenue for each year.

Operating income has fared slightly better than revenue over time, as it was 6% higher last year than five years ago. However, we're still talking fractional annual growth, and in the past two years, higher input costs have sunk operating margins in a big way. Indeed, operating income was about 11% lower last year than four years ago, so the tables have turned.

Higher input costs have proven a stubborn headwind for Hormel, and it has also proven it has no way to deal with them. Other companies produce cost cutting measures, different buying strategies, or other methods, to control costs. The data above clearly shows Hormel has no answer, and for a company with declining profitability, its share price is reflecting a different reality that, well, just isn't.

It is really quite amazing, given all this evidence, that Hormel trades where it does today. Below, we have consensus estimates for EPS for this year and the following two years.

Not only do analysts expect to see very respectable EPS growth in the coming years of 5% and 8.7%, respectively, but also the valuation the stock has been assigned is absolutely untenable.

First, let's address EPS estimates. I think I've made it pretty clear that I think Hormel will be around the flat mark for revenue, and while operating margins are volatile and more difficult to forecast, Hormel's history on the matter isn't good. That makes me cautious on earnings growth because these are the two main components.

Interestingly, analysts have been wrong time and again on EPS estimates as well, as I believe they are today.

The story is the same as revenue estimates, so I won't revive the whole argument, but when analysts have been this wrong this consistently, do you want to buy a stock based upon their current estimates? I certainly don't, because I think they're overly bullish once again today.

Shifting our attention back to the valuation, Hormel trades today at an unbelievable 27 times this year's earnings. For a business with very little - if any - growth prospects, I just don't get it. I understand the pandemic has created new demand for the stuff Hormel sells, but that is temporary. Even if it weren't, valuing Hormel like a hot growth stock is utterly ridiculous.

This company has proven completely unable to grow revenue, and its operating earnings have fallen materially in the past four years. The business isn't materially different today, so expecting different results doesn't make any sort of logical sense.

I think Hormel is better valued at something like 18 times earnings, which is a very long way down from here, so I find it to be indefensibly overvalued today.

The bottom line

Hormel is a decent business, but one that is trading at a terrible price. The balance sheet is very clean, and the company has very low capex needs, so it is certainly sustainable for the long haul. In addition, Hormel has one of the best dividend records of any company in the US, with more than 50 consecutive years of payout increases. They haven't been token increases, either, as we can see below.

The past five years have seen double-digit increases as Hormel has sought to return more capital to shareholders. This sort of dividend growth is a very good thing, and Hormel deserves credit for taking care of its shareholders.

However, a clean balance sheet and otherworldly dividend increase streak simply aren't enough to pay 27 times earnings for this stock. I think it will continue to struggle to grow for the foreseeable future, and that means, the stock is a sell.

