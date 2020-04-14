Evofem Shares Are Worth Less Than $1

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Insight Small-Cap Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Led by an inexperienced management team with little medical expertise, Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) is a company destined to become another failed specialty pharmaceutical company. Investors should avoid shares of this company as risk of substantial loss is extremely high, I expect shares to trade below $1. The company has a May 25 PDUFA date for their contraceptive gel called Phexxi, the company could get approval but will immediately need to raise substantial capital in order to launch the drug. I expect them to do a highly dilutive capital raise and then to have a very poor launch with peak sales of less than $20MM, well below the expectations of management and investors.

Formed by reverse merger into Neothetics in January 2018, Evofem is a women's health specialty pharmaceutical company. There is a whole list of companies that were formed not to fill true market needs or to bring novel breakthrough therapies, but rather purely to capitalize on financial markets and enrich the executives and early investors. Evofem's lead drug, Phexxi (formerly known as Amphora), is just a combination of off-patent substances formulated as a new type of hormone-free contraceptive gel which they licensed from a University. Evofem has no internally developed products or internal R&D capability. Similar products have already been around for years; there is nothing about Phexxi that is new or any different than existing contraceptive gels. This company is destined for failure whether Phexxi is approved or not.

Thesis

Evofem is likely to run out of money in 6 months without a substantial capital raise (ended year with $24MM cash, burn around $50MM/yr). Therefore, the company must do a large raise before or immediately after the May 25 PDUFA date which will cause a large drop in the share price. Within 2 years I expect the shares to be below $1 following massive dilution and a failed launch (that is if it gets approved).

While EVFM may get their contraceptive gel, Phexxi, approved, it is entirely uneconomic to bring this drug to market. Contraceptive gels are offered OTC at low prices and only have about 1% market share of the overall birth control market. Contraceptive gels typically have efficacy around 70-80% which is well below that of oral contraceptives, IUDs, and condoms. Phexxi will not be a good substitute for these other forms of birth control. Furthermore, management's contention that Phexxi being hormone-free is a significant selling point makes little sense as there are already hormone-free contraceptive gels on the market, e.g. Gynol II which can be easily purchased on Amazon or in drug stores. Why would a woman go to her doctor to get a prescription for something she can buy over the counter? I see almost no market for this product and would be surprised if the drug can beat AMAG Pharmaceutical's (AMAG) flop hormone-free drug, Intrarosa. Intrarosa was launched in 2017 for the treatment of painful sex and had annual revenues of $21MM in 2019. AMAG management, like Evofem management, claimed that Intrarosa had a substantial market opportunity and projected revenues of over $500MM.

Assuming Phexxi ever gets to market, it will require 125 reps by EVFMs own admission in order to commercialize the drug, at $200k per rep (a conservative estimate) that is an annual cost of $25MM. The company's marketing materials point to a market opportunity of 15% market share of the entire birth control market and a $175 price for 12 applications - which they say is a $1bln market opportunity. By comparison to reality, the current < 1% market share of contraceptive gels at current prices is around a $7MM market opportunity. Gynol II (a similar hormone free contraceptive gel) is currently available for sale on Amazon for around $20 for 13 applications.

So Evofem aims to get 15x the current share of OTC contraceptive gels with a similar product that is priced 9x higher than an easily attainable product. This does not appear to be anywhere near a realistic assumption, I would say a more reasonable estimate could be a 2% market share at a slightly higher price, so perhaps a $15-$20MM market opportunity in a best-case. Unfortunately, this level of sales will not even cover the cost of the salesforce, and I have not even mentioned that the current run rate of operating expense is a whopping $52MM (2019 R&D of $22MM and G&A of $30.5MM).

I see the stock trading below $1 within two years due to massive dilution and a failed launch. In the near-term the stock will drop substantially when they attempt a large equity offering. If the drug is approved, the company will immediately attempt a large equity deal which I expect will cause the stock to drop significantly. Assuming a best-case scenario where they receive approval on the PDUFA date of May 25 and are able to raise around $50MM in order to fund the launch, the company would quickly burn through that cash and then need additional financings in order to survive. In a worst-case scenario, they will receive another CRL which will cause the stock to drop immediately, but the company would still need to raise capital in order to survive and possibly to do further clinical work on Phexxi. In either case, these future capital raises will come at a high cost and I expect will cause the stock to drop to below $1.

Amphora/Phexxi

Phexxi is a contraceptive hormone-free gel made from 3 off patent components (L-lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate). They believe the product to be differentiated from other contraceptives on the basis that it is hormone-free. The product was licensed from Rush University Medical School to whom they will owe a mid-single digit royalty on sales. They note in their 10-K that Rush University's patent protection on the technology expires in 2021, and they will need patent term extension in order to extend those patents to 2024.

The company filed an NDA in 2015 using data from a non-inferiority study vs Conceptrol (another hormone free contraceptive gel) but received a CRL from the FDA as the trial contained data from a Russian subset which the FDA would not accept. The company then ran a second phase 3 trial for the prevention of pregnancy and re-submitted the application to the FDA; they now have a May 25 PDUFA date. It is worth noting that 263 (19.8%) of women in the 2nd phase 3 study reported vaginal burning as a side effect.

I do not dispute that EVFM could get approved for the prevention of pregnancy. If it does not get approved clearly the stock is going significantly lower. However, even if they obtain approval, the drug is not worth launching due to the limited revenue potential. The reality is that spermicides have been around for decades and are a very small part of the market, and there are already hormone-free contraceptives on the market (e.g., Gynol II).

The chart below shows the clinical and real-world efficacy of common birth control methods. Spermicides show a substantial drop in efficacy from the most commonly used methods such as oral contraceptives, condoms, and diaphragms. Spermicides are clearly less effective and would not be a substitute for more effective forms of birth control. In the marketing materials, Evofem shows getting to a 15% market share by taking share from these more effective forms of birth control. This assumption appears highly unrealistic. They even suggest they will take share from IUDs, which are implants that typically last 3-12 years and are considered to be 99% effective, which would seem to be a completely different target patient.

The company also claims that, in addition to being a contraceptive, Phexxi could prevent the transmission of chlamydia and gonorrhea. The company conducted a Phase IIb study in order to show prevention of these two diseases. While they show a stat sig "difference" vs placebo, in the arms that used the drug there was still a reasonably high incidence of infection (4.9% for chlamydia vs 9.8% on placebo and 0.7% for gonorrhea vs 3.2% on placebo). Since clearly the drug does not actually prevent the diseases the FDA in my view is highly unlikely to allow any language that could be misunderstood by average users. The company plans to start a phase 3 trial in 1q21 and seek approval for prevention of these two diseases in 2022.

I would note that studies were done on various other contraceptive gels such as nonoxynol-9 in order to show prevention of HIV, Chlamydia, and gonorrhea. While some data did show nonoxynol-9 gels did reduce the rate of transmission, this has not been included in labels for nonoxynol-9 contraceptives. It seems highly unlikely that Phexxi or any contraceptive gel would be able to have such a claim on the label; there simply is no precedent for that and using such language in the label could promote risky behavior.

Management Team

CEO Saundra Pelletier has a BA in Business from Husson University with virtually no medical training or expertise and no experience leading a public company. The CFO came out of a diagnostic company, Sequenom, which had a spotty record at best, where he was the Controller. The Chief Medical Officer is an MD, but had no corporate experience prior to Evofem.

Other Failed Women's Health Specialty Pharma Companies Are a Warning Sign

AMAG pharmaceuticals (AMAG) is another women's health specialty pharmaceutical company that had failed drug launches. The most notable failure is Intrarosa, which they acquired and touted as a potential revenue generator of over $500MM. The drug was launched in July 2017 and did $21MM of sales in 2019 (source AMAG 10-k), a far cry from management's $500MM estimate. Intrarosa was also touted as a hormone-free alternative to currently available treatments. However, Intrarosa's market opportunity should have been superior to Evofem, there actually were no hormone-free treatments already on the market as compared to the Evofem case where such drugs already exist. Below you can see what happened to AMAGs stock price following this failed launch:

Source: Bloomberg

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) is another busted specialty pharmaceutical company that failed in their attempt to bring a contraceptive gel to market. While their main focus was in other areas, back in 2010 the company acquired a drug called Savvy (C31G), which was also a hormone-free contraceptive gel. The company ran a phase 3 study that demonstrated Savvy was non-inferior to Conceptrol which is a generic contraceptive gel (similar study as the Evofem initial phase 3). The company claimed that Savvy would have a large market opportunity as Savvy does not contain N-9 which has been reported to cause allergic reactions in some users. Adamis also suggested that Savvy had a market opportunity in the $500m range. Where is Savvy today, 10 years later? It's nowhere, still listed in the 10-K as an asset they are considering developing further or disposing of. How about the stock of ADMP? It has collapsed:

Source: Bloomberg

Shareholders

EVFM's largest shareholder is PDL Biopharma (PDLI), as of the last filing late last year they owned about 26% of EVFM shares. PDLI recently announced they are seeking to sell the company "as a whole or in parts" according to the conference call on March 11, 2020. While no specific timeline was given, they did mention the end of 2020 as a target to completely unwind. Given PDLI is looking to unwind their business and dispose of assets, this clearly means that their block of Evofem shares are for sale, this presents a substantial overhang on the share price. It's possible the company may even look to sell the shares in an offering along with the capital raise they will need to do in order to survive. This could result in an extremely large share sale at a massive discount to the current share price. In my view there is no likely financial or strategic buyer of Evofem.

Risks

The company may receive approval on the PDUFA date of May 25 which could cause shares to move higher. If the company is able to raise substantial capital without diluting shareholders by doing a private transaction then this could cause shares to move higher. While I view the possibility of the company being bought for a substantial premium as unlikely, this is always a possibility and poses the risk for shares to move higher.

Conclusion

Investors should avoid shares of Evofem as risk of substantial loss is very high. Evofem will soon be another dead body in the pile of specialty pharmaceutical companies that has accumulated over the past several years. The share price is likely to drop substantially as soon as the company attempts to do an equity offering which is imminent. Whether or not they get approval on Phexxi, the company will suffer the same fate -- which is failure. Unfortunately, this was an ill-advised venture from the start. Do not be enticed by the idea that the stock will go up on approval of this useless drug, as even if it does, it will rapidly reverse course. I expect shares to drop below $1 within two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EVFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.