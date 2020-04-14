Amarin's Earnings Call: Some Salient Points

Amarin (AMRN) held a conference call yesterday after announcing earnings - this was the first in-depth call after the ANDA lawsuit fiasco, and investors were eager to hear what the CEO had to say.

CEO John Thero began the call with a note that they did $150mn in global revenue in Q1, higher than the expected $130mn. They had $620mn in cash and less than $50mn in short term debt. Therefore, effectively, their cash reserves are in excess of $570mn.

CEO Thero then went into some details of why he thinks the ANDA litigation should have been won. He makes some fine and convincing points. However, as we all know, this appeal will not be on matters of facts but mostly on matters of law, so Thero's discussion on the merits of the fact findings of the lower court is moot. So we will move on.

The only relevant item in those paragraphs in the call is the discussion of an expedited timing:

Our aim is to expedite the appeal proceedings toward a hearing and judgment as soon as possible. We are aiming for the matter to be heard in oral argument in the summer after briefings are completed with a judgment as soon as possible thereafter. We can and are working to expedite, but we do not control the court schedule. However, we hope to have more details on timing of the briefing schedule over the next week or two.

I'm not sure how this sort of expedited timing can be achieved, especially given the coronavirus situation. I was expecting that oral arguments will take at least a year before they would be heard. That means we won't know the crucial information about the composition of the judge panel until 2021. However, if Thero's assurance is any good, we will probably know this as early as by this summer. And we will know if the assurance is good as early as two weeks. That gives us a timeline for the stock's price movement because that movement today is tied up with nothing as much as the appeals process.

Next, Thero talked about whether generics will launch at risk, and he said he would be very surprised if they did given the quantum of damages that could potentially accrue on them if the appeal is won. However, in the worst case scenario - and given that at least one generic company, Hikma, has made noises about at risk launch - we cannot entirely rule out this risk. If generics launch now, expect the stock to go back to the $4 territory - or worse. That could mean a larger windfall in case the appeal is won, but a larger risk as well. That low price will not be impacted by generics pricing at this point. However, Thero's promise, later in the call, that they will price Vascepa very competitively, may actually help to bring the price of AMRN up, but later. So, generic launch is a short- to mid-term opportunity for savvy investors.

Another angle that Thero discussed is what's effectively a threat to generic companies: If you launch your generics, we will stop educating people about Vascepa. Usually, generics are launched at the end of a product's life cycle, so the consumer base already knows about the utility of the product. However, Vascepa's marketing efforts are still nascent, and consumers are still quite unaware of Vascepa's efficacy. So this threat could be real, however, how effective it will be in stopping a generic launch, only time will tell. The other danger generics face, that is, damages, is a more real threat.

Teva (TEVA) has been part of the discussion of retail investors ever since the ANDA loss - will they launch? Can they launch given their earlier agreement with Amarin? In this regard, here's what Thero says -

At this stage, Teva cannot launch a generic version of VASCEPA unless ANDA approval by the FDA and a generic version of VASCEPA is launched and we don't obtain an injunction within 60 days. It would otherwise need to wait until August 2029 and unless we lose our case in the Federal Circuit.

This statement is a little confusing, purely from a understandable point of view. So, TEVA cannot launch until after ANDA approval and generic launch? Surely, since generic launch must follow ANDA approval, mentioning ANDA approval is irrelevant? However, what's more important is the TEVA launch can be hindered by an injunction obtained within 60 days of generic launch. Since most experts are agreed that obtaining such an injunction is the one thing Amarin can be relatively sure of at this time, TEVA probably cannot launch until after the appeal is settled. Which is good.

Thero now devotes two long paragraphs to the difficulties of manufacturing Vascepa, creating a supply line, ensuring product quality and stability, and so on. Not just EPA purity, but the ease with which it oxidizes, poses another challenge to generics. The other challenge they will face is creating a supply line. Amarin is aware that some of their own suppliers have been approached by some generics, but they have been declined because of lack of additional supply. The point that Thero doesn't touch on is margin - since branded medicine has higher margin, suppliers can expect better value than by selling to generics. Therefore, that's an additional hurdle for generics. However, every generic launched before the end of the product cycle has faced such risks. Given the admittedly overwhelming interest in the market for good generics, these hurdles can be overcome.

What's more difficult to overcome is a patent obstacle related to the manufacturing process. Thero doesn't shed light on this. Does Amarin have a patent that is critical to the manufacturing process and that was not part of the lawsuit that was lost? If so, that could be an insurmountable hurdle for generics - but Thero doesn't say.

Thero now discussed the difficulties of outreach in times of COVID-19, especially in states like New York and California where Vascepa launched earliest, and where COVID-19 is shaping up to be a deadly disease. Thero assured us that his 800-strong marketing and sales team is taking innovative measures to continue outreach - what these measures are, he doesn't say. He does say that whatever they are doing "was odd a few weeks ago but is the norm today," a statement that conjures up, at least in the socially starved, coronavirus-quarantined fevered imagination of this author, images of well-dressed marketing professionals scaling fences and hiding behind bushes in order to approach medical professionals in a permissibly socially distant manner. But I won't make jokes. I have not been in a mood for jokes ever since Amarin lost the case they should have won.

The other happy note he sounded in that call was insurance. It appears that Vascepa is slowly getting the traction it deserves as far as coverage is concerned. Effective April 1, Vascepa now has preferred brand status in 14 additional states under Blue. It also "has preferred brand coverage in 100% of the lives under CVS National Commercial Formularies. As a reminder, a preferred brand means not only is the product on formulary, but it also has the lowest co-pay for branded products."

As for European launch, Thero says this should happen by the end of this year. The stated indication will be CV risk reduction and not TGL, which will ensure a premium on the price unlike in the US where it was launched for TGL reduction where there were multiple generics at play. Reimbursement will also be stronger in Europe for the cardiovascular indication. Whether Amarin/Thero will go for a full partner across Europe will be known by Q3, but Thero assured us that there should be exclusivity for REDUCE-IT patents until 2033. That's a billion-dollar opportunity in itself. Let's not forget that, Amarin, at its core, is a European company, so it should not feel too uncomfortable in that market. At its current insensible valuation, the 80 million patient potential in Europe is enticing to investors.

Thero ended with a guidance about spending. He plans to reduce spending in "patient and consumer education and promotion" because that sort of marketing tends to produce long-term results. Until the appeals process is over, they will focus on direct sales only because the results of that are more quickly achieved.

My key takeaways from this conference call are - one, Amarin plans to expedite the appeals process; two, they did good revenue figures this quarter; three, they have a lot of cash; four, Europe is looking better and better; and five, management is mad and raring to go against generics. All this looks good. In terms of additional appreciation to Amarin's yesterday's stock price, I give this performance two bucks.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.