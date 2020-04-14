Transocean Should Recover Together With The Offshore Drilling Sector Due To Shale's Weakness

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Anna Sokolidou as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Transocean (RIG) is well-positioned for the offshore drilling recovery which, I believe, would happen soon. This is due to the overall weakness of the shale oil sector. Decreasing capex and exploration along with numerous bankruptcies in the shale oil sector would lead to the offshore drilling taking its place. In this article I would explain why.

Transocean has recently published a proxy statement along with a letter to shareholders. Being mindful of the risks resulting from a recent collapse in oil prices, the management sees it as a good recovery chance for the offshore drilling sector.

I agree with the management. Even though the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russian price war make the future for oil companies - Transocean's customers - look frightening, I am still long RIG. It is one of the biggest portfolio positions my family holds. We have been holding RIG's shares for several years already. Although it might be daunting to hold a stock that keeps falling, we believe that the company will survive and flourish.

Shale oil and offshore drilling

To start with, North American shale has one of the highest break-even prices in the world, whereas offshore drillers have much lower break-evens. In the current situation, lower break-evens are absolutely essential for survival.

Offshore drillers' break-even prices

Source: Statista

To be fair, now that WTI is trading at less than $30 per barrel, neither offshore drilling oil companies, nor shale oil producers can extract oil at a profit. However, US shale companies are in a worse position.

The problems that US shale is experiencing have not started at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the 2019 report, produced by Enverus, growth in production in the Permian had slowed to a crawl. Even though the oil prices in 2019 averaged about $60 per barrel, they were still quite low for the industry.

Due to this grim situation for "black gold," resulting from the pandemic and the Saudi-Russian price war, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) - a reasonably big drilling company - filed for bankruptcy. If I understand correctly, it will not be the only one to do so during this crisis.

It could be argued, however, that after oil price recovery, shale oil producers would flourish again. Yet, many large companies in the industry over several years of prosperity failed to invest into exploration and discovery. They chose to pay their shareholders generous dividends and buy their own shares back instead. As a result, new oil fields did not get discovered, whereas the old ones started to plateau.

In the beginning of November 2019 Raoul le Blanc, IHS Markit vice president for US shale oil, predicted that by 2021 shale oil growth would total zero. According to shale pioneer John Hess, Eagle Ford shale in South Texas is already starting to plateau, whereas the Bakken field in North Dakota would hit its peak production levels in the next two years.

Onshore oil reserves, generally speaking, start to plateau much sooner than offshore reserves.

RIG's competitors

To be honest, smaller offshore drillers also experience hard times. Thus, Valaris (VAL) is exploring debt restructuring options. Yet, it has not filed for bankruptcy. However, along with smaller drillers it is not in a good position because of its small backlog. Due to the fact that new contracts are highly unlikely to be awarded at the current oil prices, backlog or previously signed contracts are essential for survival. It is quite likely that the smaller offshore drillers would probably not manage to survive.

However, it is to Transocean's advantage. As soon as the "black gold" prices recover, RIG would be likely to get the small competitors' customers. As can be seen from the diagram below, Transocean's $10 billion backlog is absolutely industry leading.

Source: Transocean's web-site, proxy statement

On the 17th of February the company reported its 2019 full-year results. The stock plunged because the earnings were slightly below analysts' estimates. However, if you dig deeper, the company's income statement improved compared to years 2018 and 2017.

Transocean's financials

Income statement

(In millions, except per share data)

Year 2019 2018 2017 Revenue $3,088 $3,018 $2,731 Net loss ($1,257) ($2,003) ($3,097) Loss per share ($2,05) ($4,27) ($8,00) Weighted average of shares outstanding 612 468 391

Source: the company's web-site

Transocean is currently loss-making. Obviously, it does not pay dividends and it does not buy its shares back. However, as can be clearly seen from the income statement, the total net loss has decreased between years 2017 and 2019 in spite of the fact that year 2019 was not brilliant in terms of oil prices as opposed to year 2018. The revenue has risen slightly between the years. As CEO Jeremy Thigpen mentioned during the earnings call, year 2019 marked the beginning of a much-anticipated recovery of the offshore drilling sector.

One of my personal concerns is the fact that the number of shares outstanding has kept increasing as can be seen from the income statement. The reason for this was the fact that the company's insiders, including the company's CEO, used options to buy shares of Transocean, thus diluting them. This also dilutes the company's book value per share and other per share figures.

However, some insiders, including the board of directors and the management team, have recently bought a number of Transocean's shares. This means that they believe in the company they work for.

Transocean revenue growth

Source: Macrotrends.net

RIG's quarterly revenue also showed signs of improvement. Looking at this diagram, the worst seems to be over. Nevertheless, I appreciate that the current situation would temporarily delay the recovery, since new contracts would not be awarded during the pandemic.

Balance sheet

(In millions, except per share data)

Year 2019 2018 Assets Total current assets $3,640 $3,948 Property and equipment, net $18,847 $20,408 Contract intangible assets $608 $795 Total assets $24,105 $25,665 Liabilities and equity Total current liabilities $1,724 $1,458 Total long-term liabilities $10,514 $11,093 Total equity $11,867 $13,114 Total liabilities and equity $24,105 $25,665 Current ratio 2.11 2.71 Tangible book value per share* $18.40 $26

*(Shareholders' equity - contract tangible assets)/Weighted average of shares outstanding

Source: Transocean's web-site

As can be seen from the balance sheet, it has deteriorated slightly in year 2019 compared to year 2018. Yet, the current ratio of 2.11 is brilliant in comparison to many blue chips, including oil companies. Many of them can hardly meet their short-term liabilities with their short-term assets.

Valuation

As concerns RIG's valuation, it is historically low. As I have mentioned earlier, the company is currently loss-making. Therefore, I am not using the price-to-earnings measure. Instead, I would focus on the price-to-book value and the price-to-sales measures. I would then compare the company's 2020 multipliers to where they historically used to be. I would take all the figures from the balance sheet and the income statement.

At its current stock price of $1.10 the revenue per share is equivalent to about $5.

$1.10/$5=0.22 - Transocean's price-to-sales ratio.

Transocean price-to-sales ratio

Source: Macrotrends.net

Its current book value (Total equity/ Number of shares outstanding) is equivalent to $19.39. If we divide the current stock price of $1.10 by $19.39, we will get 0.057. It is exceptionally low even for the oil industry and historically low for the company.

Transocean price-to-book ratio

Source: Macrotrends.net

Even taking Graham's preferred measure of price-to-tangible book value ratio, the figure would also be very low. $1.10/$18.40 = 0.06

I am using this measure because it is what shareholders get should their company go bankrupt. It is a very common and simple way to value an enterprise.

What price is right here?

Stock analysts' average estimates are not very impressive.

Yet, it is worth noting that sell-side analysts are normally asked to give their 12-month price targets. Thus, they are interested in very short-term price targets.

I would personally suggest investing into this stock and holding it for a long time. The whole industry's recovery might be a long story. In my view, the stock would eventually trade at its book value. According to one portfolio manager, the company would even trade for its full asset replacement cost which, he estimates is $30 - $40 per share. However, this would require a few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.