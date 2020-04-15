I'll Huff And I'll Puff, And I'll Blow Your REIT Down!

UMH Properties is another high-risk REIT that's also in jeopardy of a dividend cut.

Armada Hoffler is a high-risk REIT that's likely to cut its dividend.

On Easter Sunday evening, I was up thinking about the strangest things. Like “The Three Little Pigs.”

That’s not supposed to be funny. And it’s definitely not supposed to be sacrilegious. There’s a very good reason why I was thinking about that folk tale.

Two very good reasons, in fact.

The second was that I was up at three in the morning. So I was more than a little tired.

The first was that we had a tornado warning until five (hence the reason why I was up at three in the morning). So I was more than a little distracted on top of being more than a little tired.

For the record, no, my town didn’t get hit. And yes, my heart goes out to everyone who did end up suffering or who still is suffering.

How could it not?

Last I heard, 31 people had died from the tornadoes that swept through the South. Eleven of them were in Mississippi alone, with my state of South Carolina coming in sad second at nine. Seven more died in Georgia, two in Tennessee, one in North Carolina, and one in Arkansas.

And again, that was at last count. By the time you see this, it could be higher.

According to UPI.com:

“Meteorologists said at least 34 tornadoes were reported in the Southeast as severe storm systems passed on Sunday. The governors of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama have each declared states of emergency in response.”

It’s a tragedy, to say the least – on top of a tragically-altered economy and so many lives lost due to COVID-19.

Photo Source

Death and Destruction Are Hard to Forget

In a piece published hours after the UPI article, Weather.com presented this updated information:

“There were more than 60 reports of tornadoes as the storms that began on Easter Sunday tore a deadly and destructive path from Texas and Arkansas, across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, and into the Carolinas and Tennessee.”

In addition:

More than 1 million homes and businesses lost power as a result of the outbreak, according to poweroutage.us. On Monday, outages were the most significant in North and South Carolina, where nearly half a million customers had no electricity Monday morning, but every state from Texas to the mid-Atlantic was affected. High winds were responsible for outages in many areas not affected by tornadoes.”

Again, my house wasn’t hit this weekend. But it was back on Feb. 6.

The property damage was significant that day, with my back porch being taken out by a tree. Another one fell across my driveway.

Fortunately, nobody in my family was physically hurt. And for that, I’m extremely grateful. But there were four people who did die during that swath of storms.

That’s not the kind of experience one forgets in just two months. Hence the reason why I was up into the early hours of the morning on Sunday, watching and waiting to see if this time would be different…

If this time, it would be more than the front and back of my house that got damaged.

If this time, it would be my actual house instead. With my family inside it.

That’s why, listening to the wind outside as it whipped and wailed and lashed out at whatever it could, I started thinking about the three little pigs.

You can judge me for that after you’ve been in a similar position.

Photo Source

The Big Bad Wolf, Tornadoes, and COVID-19

What’s the story of the three little pigs really about?

It’s about the value of hard work, of course. Which actually makes it less than a perfect analogy for my point here. But, again, even the best of minds don’t make the brightest of connections at 3 o’clock in the morning.

So let’s not focus on the swine. In fact, let’s not even focus on the wolf who huffed and puffed and blew the first house down.

And the second.

But couldn’t touch the third.

Because, in the fable, the reason why he was able to get to the first two pigs was because their houses were made of foolish materials haphazardly put together. The third pig, however, made his house of bricks – a very wise choice that couldn’t be destroyed by even the most powerful of wolves with the strongest of breaths.

That, unfortunately, isn’t the case with a tornado, as we were so tragically reminded of this week. When a tornado huffs and it puffs, it can take down brick, steel, concrete, or just about whatever else it wants to.

Weak or strong, if something’s in its path, it’s going to be negatively affected. Perhaps even devastated.

In the same way, the coronavirus isn’t just targeting organizations that were haphazardly constructed. It’s taking down and wiping out businesses that had and could have withstood a big bad wolf – easily.

Just not an economic tornado that chose to cut right through them.

That’s why the following list of companies to avoid isn’t necessarily a commentary on their management teams or business models. It’s only a commentary on where the COVID-19 tornado chose to strike.

3 REITs to Avoid

Armada Hoffler (AHH) is a diversified REIT with extensive experience developing, building, owning and managing retail and multi-family properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic United States. As of Q4-19 the company owned 39 retail properties (3.645 mm SF), four office properties (769,000 sf), and five multi-family properties (1,230 units). Several things concern us with regard to AHH, in this COVID-19 world:

AHH’s retail business includes exposure to Regal Cinemas (1.2% of annual base rent). We recently published a detailed article called “The Retail Apocalypse” in which we explained that “we do expect to see a drastic reduction of screens across the U.S. and international markets as well.” As noted, AHH has office exposure that includes three locations with WeWork that consists of 246K square feet. As it stands, WeWork “has stopped paying rent at some U.S. locations” and is “aggressively trying to cut costs.” AHH has terminated the proposed sale of its previously-announced sale of its $106 million retail portfolio. AHH was highly leveraged as the company entered the Covid-19 chapter that includes speculative mezz loans (the company has made), construction loans that will add debt to the balance sheet, and credit metrics (debt service coverage ratio 2.7x and debt/market capitalization 39%). The payout ratio is elevated and AHH is at risk of a dividend cut. The company is paying out $.22 per quarter in dividends and we feel as though the company should adjust downward to .10 to $.15 per share.

UMH Properties (UMH) is a manufactured housing REIT that owns a portfolio of 122 communities with approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in eight states throughout the northeast: New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. UMH owns approximately 1,700 acres of land for the development of new sites. Several things concern us with regard to UMH, in this COVID-19 world:

UMH owns REITs that are exposed to higher risk sectors, primarily malls. UMH’s marketable securities primarily consist of common and preferred stock of other REITs.

Source: UMH Filings

After suspending all of CBLs (CBL) dividends, UMH has unloaded most all of its CBL preferred issues. However, UMH maintains roughly $136 million in common equity REIT shares (at cost) with sizable positions in mall REITs. Given the recent COVID-19 events, most mall REITs have cut their dividend and this puts more pressure on UMH’s payout ratio.

At the end of 2019 UMH owned around 7,400 rental units generating around $66.5 million annually. The monthly rent per property was $765. Given COVID-19 we believe that UMH could have trouble collecting some rents as a result of growing job losses. We believe this will put more pressure on the dividend in Q2-20 and Q3-20. As of the end of 2019 UMH had total debt of $457 million with a weighted average interest rate (on secured debt) of 4.14%. Given the higher equity cost, we believe the UMH will have to slow down its acquisitions business until the cost of capital normalizes. At Q4-19 UMH had approximately $12.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $60 million available on its credit facility, with an additional $50 million potentially available pursuant to an accordion feature. At the end of 2019 UMH’s payout ratio was 114% and given the elevated COVID-19 risks we believe that there’s enhanced chance of a dividend cut.

FAST Graph’s consensus FFO per share estimate for 2020 is $.74 per share, but given the COVID-19 impacts and REIT dividend cuts, we could see the FFO growth potential for 2020 evaporating. And keep in mind, UMH cut its divided in 2008 from $1.00 to $.79. We expect to see a similar cut in 2020.

Our last high-risk REIT is EPR Properties (EPR), a net lease REIT that owns a portfolio that consists of 370 locations across 44 states and Canada. The company is focused on a broad array of businesses that meet the “entertainment, recreation, and education” in which the largest category is movie theaters, which make up roughly 45% of EPR’s sales.

In a recent report, news surfaced that AMC Entertainment (AMC) has apparently informed its landlords that it will not be making rent payments, starting April 1 due to being forced to close its doors to customers.

AMC is the largest publicly-traded theater company, and while the decision does not necessarily imply that others theaters will follow suit, we suspect that they will.

In 2019 EPR’s AFFO payout ratio was a safer 83% and the consensus 2020 payout ratio was 93% (pre COVID-19). This means that EPR has very little margin of safety with its dividend and there's enhanced certainty that the company will be forced to cut its dividend.

For certain traders, who believe the theater industry is “here to stay,” it may be worthwhile to pounce on the “fallen angel” when the EPR cuts the dividend, but for others (like me), I consider the business model “long in the tooth” and have no desire to invest capital into specialized properties that requires substantial cap-ex for retrofitting.

I’ll conclude my remarks with one of my favorite sayings:

“Make sure that the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.”

My next article will not be about the “straw house” REITs but instead I’ll focus my efforts on a few brick houses!

Be safe out there!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.