Rexford Industrial Realty - A Logistics REIT Primed For A Comeback

I believe Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will provide great value to investors over a 12-24 month holding period due to strong market fundamentals focused on e-commerce growth, and upcoming moveouts that will create more value for the long term.

Background

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a pure-play industrial real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in infill markets in the Southern California (SoCal Region). Much of their business strategy is sourcing, acquiring, and leasing off-market industrial properties, and repositioning properties as to increase their respective value and improve functionality. Rexford, a SoCal warehouse sharpshooter, utilizes their deep roots within the California marketspace, management expertise, and liquidity to find lightly-marketed - "off-market" - deals, acquiring these properties for a lower PPSF and leasing for a profit. Repositionings, on the other hand, may include a complete structural renovation of a property such as converting underutilized spaces into a series of smaller and more functional spaces, creating additional square footage, modernizing of the building and property site, eliminating any functional obsolescence, or other improvements.

As of April 13th, REXR ($41.14/share) trades at about 36x its 2019 FFO of $1.14/share, compared to the company trading at about 40x its 2019 FFO at the end of 2019. While arguments can be made from the side, there is no reason to justify the differential between these two multiples. I have reason to believe that the fundamentals of REXR have stayed the same and have potential to grow, yet the company is only discounted by a trickle-down effect in our current market.

Portfolio Fundamentals Are Unchanged

As mentioned before, REXR is a sharpshooter that is purely focused in the South California area, a quality that has and will continue to foster its growth into the future. The SoCal area is one of the "hottest" logistics real estate markets in the United States, with the highest occupancy (98%) in the region and the highest RPSFs ($0.91/month).

(Source: 4Q19 REXR Investor Presentation)

The reason for these high rents is the inevitable barriers to entry that the region falls under. Physical barriers, such as the Santa Monica Mountains, the high cost of land, and the massive population centers that block developments make accessing and developing in the SoCal area incredibly difficult. Thus, the SoCal logistics industry largely depends on the infill market to acquire and lease square footage.

Despite these high costs to land and other barriers, the SoCal region boasts a great opportunity for industrial REITs. With the growth of e-commerce, shoppers and consumers now access to a wide range of products, all just a click away. While the early days of e-commerce featured long, inefficient delivery periods, now, options such as two-day shipping exist, and are continuing to shorten into the future. Building on the age of digitalization and efficiency, e-commerce is clearly an industry that is here to stay and grow (I projected out e-commerce market share below). Thus, retail companies and others look to accommodate these trends and shift more of their brick-and-mortar space to warehouses, where companies can ship it out upon order without having to support large overhead costs. Specifically, companies are looking for "last-mile" warehouses - warehouses that are located near urban centers, with a high surrounding population density, and a low supply risk. Given their characteristics, these complexes are best able to answer to a high volume of short-term orders in an efficient time frame.

(Source: Created by author using data from US Census)

Building off the e-commerce boom, the state of California commands almost 13.3% of this nation's online spending, and SoCal ports link the region to the Pacific, with around 40% of all containerized US imports. While one may expect that these imports are distributed equitably around the country, a split of 40-50% of these imports are actually consumed by the local SoCal region, thus leading to an estimate that 16-20% of all containerized US imports are consumed by the SoCal region. This regional niche, combined with an increased demand for shorter delivery periods through e-commerce, forms great internal value within the last-mile warehouse market space, where increased emphasis is put on surrounding population density and drive-time efficiency.

Given this information, REXR seems to be in the perfect place at the perfect time, with 100% of its property portfolio being dedicated to last-mile distribution warehouses. REXR divides its property up into the Los Angeles County, the San Diego County, the Orange County, the Inland Empire, and the Ventura Country - where the average population density of all areas is approximately 4,665 people/square mile, compared to the average population density of cities within the United States of America, 283 people/square mile. As REXR sits on high-demand properties, their average RPSF of $9.61/year and 96.1% occupancy drives revenue. Their strong, diversified tenant base also amasses internal value as well. Even though REXR's tenants come from a variety of different industries (shown below), thus acting as a hedge against a severe crash in one and the other, most of them do participate in the e-commerce platform.

(Source: Created by author using data from 10-K)

Some of REXR's top tenants are FedEx, a deliverer of e-commerce supplies, and 32 Cold, LLC. , a third-party distributor with exposure to the online food commerce business. While FedEx aims to be a low-cost middleman for deliveries, 32 Cold moves with the food e-commerce industry. Amongst the e-commerce industries, food e-commerce is poised to grow the fastest into the future. Due to better efficiency and standard health practices, food e-commerce sales are expected to hit $38.6 billion in sales by 2023, with companies like 32 Cold riding the wave (chart below).

(Source: Emarketer Article)

Since the beginning of 2020, the REXR's stock price has fallen around 15%, but these key fundamentals really haven't changed. I believe that given SoCal's unique characteristics and e-commerce's successful campaign, they will only become stronger in the future.

Upcoming Move Outs Spell Potential Not Failure

REXR is facing lease expirations of about 34.5% of its total owned square footage in 2020 and 2021 (see below).

(Source: Created by author using data from REXR 10-K)

While many analysts may point to this as a reason for certain doom, I see mass potential for REXR given the market conditions and a future in supply chain taste.

First, let's address why this may seem impossible given the current market conditions. Analysts point primarily to COVID-19 as the reason to why investors should avoid the logistics industry. Shipments are down from the Asia, and ports, cautious of spreading a fatal disease, are taking more precautions, slowing down the process even further. From one angle, they are right (see below).

(Source: Created by author using data from the Port of Los Angeles)

However, I don't believe this temporary setback in the shipments will hurt the company's fundamentals in the long term. Actually, in spite of this outbreak, REXR still stands to gain from three fundamentals: many items that flow through supply chains are tied to basic daily needs (food, consumer products, etc.), people will substitute brick-and-mortar for e-commerce at faster-than-expected to decrease face-to-face contact, tenants will supply from diversified manufacturing locations, and tenants will build more inventory in the future.

How will these changes help? As stated before, the e-commerce industry is primed to grow, thus, COVID-19 will only accelerate its growth as people want to avoid any face-to-face contact out of fear of exposure to this virus and other future outbreaks. As logistics spaces only deal with the movement in supply, this is only a substitute in demand, as the goods tied to these supply chains, as stated above, pertain to basic daily needs. This is not a reason for decrease in potential sales.

Tenants of logistics locations may also diversify their supply chain and import from countries such as Mexico or other more regional locations. As stated in the 4Q19 investor call, REXR Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer said, "... interestingly, they're all telling us that they're diversifying -- rather their customers are actually diversifying where their goods are coming in from, so they're not as reliant on China and some of these guys are actually talking to us now about even taking more space. So again, not really seeing any impact or a slowdown in demand or growth from the 3PLs." Michael Frankel, co-CEO, added that "... in 2002, we had an actual shutdown of the ports due to labor. And what we saw during those periods was literally no change at all in tenant demand within our portfolio. And again, it's principally because it's demand driven, consumption driven."

In fact, industry shifts to Mexico and other suppliers of raw materials or other goods may be building on a trend already in play. With USMCA coming to fruition as of lately, a lot of uncertainty regarding trade relations with Mexico and Canada were resolved. According to a recent survey by Foley & Lardner LLP, "a large majority of executives are moving or have moved portions of their operations from another country to Mexico." Even further, of the companies that recently moved their supply chain or are planning to relocate their supply chain, approximately 64% said they are moving it to Mexico. This trend can be explained global trade tensions with China, Mexico's geographic proximity to the United States, and the final steps for implementing USMCA. Theoretically, shipping from Mexico to California can take 1-3 days, while a ship from China can take up to two weeks. In a time of efficiency, greater demand for shorter shipping periods, and a general shipping backlog for Asian countries due to COVID-19, the case for Mexico seems to be already in play, while increased tariffs and trade drama with China don't seem to make a strong case for China in the future.

Knowing that demand will theoretically stay relatively constant in these matters, how will REXR take advantage of this contrarian view in a world now affected by COVID-19. By nature, the California industrial real estate market is fragmented, with multiple firms owning logistics properties across the SoCal area. For example, REXR only has 1.5% the current SoCal infill market share, while hundreds of other firms like REXR make up for the remaining percent. For a such a high-barrier industry, this seems unlikely, but prove to be key reasons for growth in the SoCal market. Currently, as a result of the COVID epidemic, the market is discounting many of these properties to far market value, causing a fall in the stock prices of many if these companies. With a rich acquisition history (see below) and 1.3 billion in liquidity to fund growth, REXR can take advantage of these discounted prices to continue their acquisitions and re-lease the properties for profit, since the fundamental demand characteristics of these properties stay the same.

(Source: 4Q19 REXR Investor Presentation)

To re-lease their expired properties to tenants, REXR is currently planning for a 15% markdown in RPSF to actual market value. Let's assume REXR were to re-lease 60% of their 2020 to-be-expired property, down from their average five-year retention rate of 70%, with a markdown RPSF lease of $9.13/year. Let's assume further that they continue their acquisition history with 4,000,000 SF acquired in 2020, a conservative estimate compared to the 5,363,929 SF acquired in 2019, and leases it at a RPSF of $9.41, another conservative estimate given the current REXR RPSF $9.61. As a result, REXR still comes out with approximately $272 million in rental revenue, up 22% from REXR's 2019 rental income.

Thus, due to the underlying changes in supplier behavior, the underlying demand characteristics in these logistics properties, and an opportunity for acquisition, REXR has mass potential to profit, instead of lose, from these move-outs.

Risks

No widespread testing or potential cure available in 3-5 months.

I believe that the market chaos will continue to ensure until there is widespread testing for the virus or there is a definitive cure. These movements in the market will affect property prices as well, and if one of these options isn't available soon, REXR may not be able to acquire discounted properties and re-lease for profit.

However, I believe that the current market urgency will push for one of these options. Public outcry is currently pushing for widespread testing, while vaccines are being accelerated through testing to be released into the public.

Valuation

Realistically, this stock should be trading at around a 40x Price/FFO multiple, similar to that of its numbers at the beginning of the year, as I strongly believe that the COVID trickle-down effect has unfairly hurt REXR's stock price and provides a source of inefficiency in the markets. Given this 40x multiple and an estimated 2020 FFO projection of $1.35/share, we come across a price target of $54.00, with an upside of 31.2% over the current price as of April 13th . To further emphasize the potential of this stock, even if REXR were to trade at its current 36x FFO multiple, this would reach a price target of $48.60, an 18% upside over the current price as of April 13th. I've attached relevant valuation work below.

I utilized a Rent Build to forecast Rental Revenue. Although I proved earlier on that this business could easily earn over $272 million in 2020, I still opted for a more conservative approach for simplicity. Here, I assumed further acquisitions, a general increase in occupancy, and increased rental rates due to high demand for SoCal logistics.

(Source: Created by author using data from 10-K)

Then, I plugged Rental Revenue into my Operating Model, where projected out the rest of REXR's Revenues.

(Source: Created by author using data from 10-K )

Then, I projected out expenses to reach Net Income. I assumed close-to-constant margins for property expenses and G&A.

(Source: Created by author using data from 10-K )

From Net Income, I reached FFO. Please note that I did not use FFO/WA Diluted Shares for the final valuation, as that is not an accurate method of measuring value. However, I did use FFO attributable to common shareholders in my financial summary.

(Source: Created by author using data from 10-K )

Lastly, I complied a Financial Summary of my projection.

(Source: Created by author using data from 10-K)

Conclusion

I believe that REXR is currently trading at a discount to its true value ($54.00) due to an unforeseen pandemic that is having a "trickle-down" effect on the markets. Given SoCal's strong fundamentals, the logistics industry's reaction and future due to COVID-19, and REXR acquisition history, I recommend a long position for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REXR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.